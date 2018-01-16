New Study Claims That the 'Black Death' Was Spread By Humans, Not Rats (bbc.com) 47
dryriver shares a report from BBC: Rats were not to blame for the spread of plague during the Black Death, according to a study. The rodents and their fleas were thought to have spread a series of outbreaks in 14th-19th Century Europe. But a team from the universities of Oslo and Ferrara now says the first, the Black Death, can be "largely ascribed to human fleas and body lice." The study, in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, uses records of its pattern and scale. The Black Death claimed an estimated 25 million lives, more than a third of Europe's population, between 1347 and 1351. "We have good mortality data from outbreaks in nine cities in Europe," Prof Nils Stenseth, from the University of Oslo, told BBC News. "So we could construct models of the disease dynamics [there]." He and his colleagues then simulated disease outbreaks in each of these cities, creating three models where the disease was spread by: rats, airborne transmission, and fleas and lice that live on humans and their clothes. In seven out of the nine cities studied, the "human parasite model" was a much better match for the pattern of the outbreak. It mirrored how quickly it spread and how many people it affected. "The conclusion was very clear," said Prof Stenseth. "The lice model fits best. It would be unlikely to spread as fast as it did if it was transmitted by rats. It would have to go through this extra loop of the rats, rather than being spread from person to person." Plague is still endemic in some countries of Asia, Africa and the Americas, where it persists in "reservoirs" of infected rodents. According to the World Health Organization, from 2010 to 2015 there were 3,248 cases reported worldwide, including 584 deaths. And, in 2001, a study that decoded the plague genome used a bacterium that had come from a vet in the U.S. who had died in 1992 after a plague-infested cat sneezed on him as he had been trying to rescue it from underneath a house.
Stop the infect people from wondering around globally and such issues stay more local.
Fighting human nature is difficult. People fleeing the black death is one of the reasons it spread so quickly. Similar with Ebola, with scared people already infected trying to escape affected areas.
The horror scenario is a highly infectious disease in affluent areas with a high amount of air traffic. Because humans will attempt to flee, and don't care one bit how many millions may die because of it, if they think it increases their own survival chances.
Make a person from an infected nation get a visa and then apply for full private health insurance in the nation they want to visit.
The visa can be blocked until the health issue in their nation is over.
Private health insurance can be set to reflect the true cost to cover of any treatments before travel.
The infected just don't get to fly out around the world expecting free treatment in other nations.
If the infected person arriv
It wasn't the rats, it was from the fleas carried by the rats. A rat bite is a rare thing, comparatively to a flea bite.
It is shortening the transmission cycle by 2-3 hosts, which is borne out by the speed at which the disease spread. Besides, humans are not generally happy with co-habbiting with rats, and endeavor to prevent/reduce their presence, as such, the window for human/rat flea transfer is probably minimal at best. Human to Human flea/lice transfer on the other hand, is pretty freaking easy.
No, they're saying that human-human flea transmission was likely the most direct way for Y. pestis to spread. It could still be harbored in rodents, just that means of transmission is less efficient and would not predominate.
No, they're saying that human-human flea transmission was likely the most direct way for Y. pestis to spread.
Evidence for this hypothesis is found in Iceland. Iceland was hit by bubonic plague several times, yet did not have rats or any other rodents.
once it got in, it probably spread by human-human parasite infections.. however, such a contamination would die off quickly, while a rat population would get it out of quarantine. I'd imagine.
once it got in, it probably spread by human-human parasite infections.. however, such a contamination would die off quickly, while a rat population would get it out of quarantine. I'd imagine.
From the article summary: "The rodents and their fleas."
If you can't even read the 1st line of the summary,
1) Why are you posting?
2) Why are you moderating?
Our knowledge of plague pandemics is largely drawn from observations made since the germ theory of disease gained ascendancy in the 1880s, which coincided with the world-wide Third Plague Pandemic. There are multiple potential routes of plague bacillus transmission, so the processes observed during the recent pandemic (1855 to 1959) were used to interpret the records we had from the Second Plague Pandemic (the Black Death, from the 1340s to the late 1700s).
We have not seen a plague pandemic like the one that affected Late Medieval Europe, the conditions of living are radically different from the time and so this provides a model that matches the historical data we have.
In other recent historical plague news, population genetic analysis of modern day plague survivals, have recently provided confirming evidence that the Plague of Justinian (541–542), which was possibly even more catastrophic than the Black Death, was also due to the plague bacillus Yersinia pestis. The world-wide distribution of genetic variations is best explained by two gigantic events of adaptive radiation -- about 700 years ago and 1500 years ago.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
AC The DoD protected its troops and US military "advisers" in Vietnam from the plague in country.
Very, very few US troops get yersinia pestis in Vietnam due to good medical care, the vaccine and pesticide use.
Cholera was another problem.
The US mil also changed its supply of who made its plague inoculation over the decades but that is another story.
Some time ago (a decade?) I saw a TV documentary calling into question whether the Black Death was caused by the Y. pestis bacterium.
Y. pestis was shown to be the cause of a plague outbreak in 1894. Because that plague outbreak was very similar to the symptoms of the Black Death, it was believed to be the same disease.
Eventually (around 2000?) this was questioned. Arguments against that I remember include that, where available, records of who caught the disease when in a given village were more consistent w
Update: here [thelancet.com] is a paper discussing the black death/Y pestis link. It is behind a paywall, so I only have the abstract:
Recent correspondence on the cause of Black Death includes incorrect citation of unpublished results. The origin of this correspondence was a report of a conference presentation by James Wood suggesting, on the basis of epidemiological data, that Yersinia pestis was not the cause of the Black Death. Two recent books come to similar conclusions with diff
