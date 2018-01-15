Why You Shouldn't Stifle Your Sneeze (theguardian.com) 43
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: In a season where colds are rife, holding your nose and closing your mouth might seem like a considerate alternative to an explosive "Achoo!" But doctors have warned of the dangers of such a move after a man was found to have ruptured the back of his throat when attempting to stifle a sneeze. Medics say the incident, which they detail in the British Medical Journal Case Reports, came to light when a 34-year old man arrived in A&E with a change to his voice, a swollen neck, pain when swallowing and a popping sensation in his neck after he pinched his nose to contain an expulsion. The team took scans of the man's neck to investigate and discovered bubbles of air in the tissues at the back of the throat, and in the neck from the base of the skull to halfway down the man's back. That, they say, suggested a tear had occurred at the back of the throat as a result of increased pressure from the stifled sneeze, leading to air collecting in his soft tissues. The authors warn that blocking the nostrils and mouth when sneezing is dangerous, noting that while tearing of the throat tissue is rare, it could result in a ruptured eardrum or even a brain aneurysm.
actually pinching nose? (Score:2)
are there really people that stupid, and they need to read a warning not to do that? They are the ones that need "caution: hot, may cause burns" on drive-thru coffee cups? how about we forego warning them and instead hope they get brain aneurysm and die before they reproduce?
Tell that to strangers (Score:1)
Strangers expect you to cover it. You can't hand out a URL to the article after you blast them with boogers. Well, you could try, but they'll think you are a, well, nerd, and some may even pop you one.
Cover it, sure, don't try to lock it in. Sneeze into your bent elbow, for example.
And risk having people think I'm dabbing? No thanks! I'll just sneeze openly into the air and be a viral vector, the way nature intended.
I never read an article suggesting doing such a thing in Nature.
Make a Machine Gun Noise (Score:2)
Idiots! (Score:4, Informative)
Sneeze in the inside of your elbow with it placed just above the nose. Whatever doesn't get absorbed by the clothes or arm, will get directed downward. This shouldn't be complicated, but apparently there's enough morons in the world where it needs to be taught. FFS
Sneeze in the inside of your elbow with it placed just above the nose. Whatever doesn't get absorbed by the clothes or arm, will get directed downward.
What and risk not wiping out all of humanity with an airborne strain of Ebola? That would just make all the monkey bites for nothing!
;)
I think it's "if you drink pop rocks and coke at the same time, tell me where you got your liquified pop rocks".
Neither the headline nor the lede are supported (Score:1)
The story explicitly says "such complications from sneezing were so uncommon that there was no evidence in general that individuals should not hold one in." -- the headline directly contradicts the story. Here's what we actually learn: There existed a single patient who tore the back of his throat, purportedly as part of stifling a sneeze. Okay.
I think Slashdot editors should not post stories about science if the headline is inaccurate or if they themselves lack the scientific literacy to evaluate the claim
In related news... (Score:2)
Supposedly (according to Suetonius, IIRC), one of the Ceasars declared that it's OK to fart at dinner parties, after one of his guests hurt himself trying to hold one back so he wouldn't have to leave the room.
Does this work for everyone? (Score:2)
From an evolutionary standpoint, it makes sense that there would be an "off" switch for a noisy and messy reflex like a sneeze. If you're hiding from a predator and don't have any way to suppress your sneeze, you die.