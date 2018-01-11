Scientists Change Our Understanding of How Anaesthesia Messes With the Brain (sciencealert.com) 48
schwit1 shares a report from ScienceAlert: It's crazy to think that we still don't quite understand the mechanism behind one of the most common medical interventions -- general anaesthetic. But researchers in Australia just got a step closer by discovering that one of the most commonly used anesthetic drugs doesn't just put us to sleep; it also disrupts communication between brain cells. The team investigated the drug propofol, a super-popular option for surgeries worldwide. A potent sedative, the drug is thought to put us to sleep through its effect on the GABA neurotransmitter system, the main regulator of our sleep-and-wake cycles in the brain. But anyone who's been "put under" will know that waking up from a general anesthetic feels rather different from your usual morning grogginess. On top of that, some people can experience serious side-effects, so scientists have been trying to figure out what else the drugs might be doing in the brain.
Using live neuron cell samples from rats and fruit flies, the researchers were able to track neurotransmitter activity thanks to a super-resolution microscope, and discovered that propofol messes with a key protein that nerve cells use to communicate with each other. This protein, called syntaxin1A, isn't just found in animal models - people have it, too. And it looks like the anesthetic drug puts the brakes on this protein, making otherwise normal brain cell connections sluggish, at least for a while. The researchers think this disruption could be key to how propofol allows for pain-free surgery to take place - first it knocks us out as a normal sleeping pill would, and then takes things up a notch by disrupting brain connectivity. The research has been published in Cell Reports.
I friend of mine just had a colonoscopy and was laying on his side looking at a pattern on the wall just before being given propofol. He woke up looking at the same pattern and the Doc said everything was normal. He accused the Doc of haven't done anything and was conducting some fraud because he hadn't any sense any lapse in time. Propofol is like that.
I had minor surgery a few years ago and they used propofol as part of the anesthesia.
I woke up feeling amazingly refreshed and relaxed. I can kinda see why Michael Jackson was using propofol every night... until it killed him.
Physicians like to too because of its memory blocking effect. There's less chance of malpractice suits if your patient can't remember anything, even from right before and right after the surgery when they aren't actually unconscious.
It seems propofol is not quite 100% perfect yet.
If propofol could be put into a pill I'd take tons. Taking it was the most refreshing experience ever.
I'm an anesthesiologist, and unless someone is really climbing the walls with anxiety (not, actually, all that common), I don't give benzos. I give a solid dose of long-acting opioids right up front, and that's it. The only time I've ever had Versed, I got an eight-hour gap in my memory. Don't remember a thing. Rather obvious why it became popular as a "date-rape drug".
We do use propofol for colonoscopies, and it's a great drug for that, but most general anesthetics are conducted with gas anesthetics - they are cheaper and they are very easily monitored (we can easily see how much you're breathing in and out, and thus infer how likely you are to have any awareness). In most cases, propofol is used only to induce anesthesia - to make you unconscious so that you can be intubated. As soon as the breathing tube is in, the gas is turned on, and that's what you're waking up from. The advantage there is that, as with alcohol, people tend to get disinhibited before they lose consciousness. You don't want someone without a secured airway flailing around on the OR table (they might fall off). A slug of propofol takes them from conscious to comatose in a matter of seconds. By the time it wears off, the gas has kicked in.
"This protein, called syntaxin1A, isn't just found in animal models - people have it, too."
You f-ing idiot, people are animals - capiche? Not demigods, not brains in vat (as much as some geeks would love that). Animals. Meat. We are great apes. Like gorillas and chimps and orangs and so forth. That's what makes life interesting
;-)
>people are animals - capiche?
And this is not pedantry at all. For most of human history, we've considered ourselves divinely special and separate from nature, and that attitude causes all sorts of problems.
WE ARE JUST ANIMALS. Animals with the most intelligent brains on the planet, but animals nonetheless.
I'm pretty sure most medical researchers understand that and simply use the term as a convenience, but they really ought not to.
I wasn't so much dissing the researchers, just the submitter of the article. And science 'journalism' in general just really sucks.
Yeah, but there are many things that are characteristics of some animals, e.g. mice, that don't apply to people. So it's useful info to say that this protein is also present in people. (They didn't say it was present in all animals, maybe it isn't.)
If this were true there would be unmistakable markers of experiencing pain... such as elevated heart rate, blood pressure, pupil reflexes, etc.
A small minority remember everything and kept trying to "wake up" and "scream for them to stop".
You may be thinking of cases where people are paralyzed but still conscious - for surgery you may be given separate drugs render you unconscious and immobilize you, and if they get the mix wrong you get the above nightmare.
They give anaesthesia to paraplegics even though they can't feel anything below the severed nerve location. That's because paraplegics will go into shock from the pain, even though they can't actually feel the pain. Like if a paraplegic gets a broken leg. So the pain is an actual phenomenon that anaesthesia somehow blocks.
Wrong thread, buddy.
Breathing is autonomous, whereas consciousness isn't.
Essentially consciousness -- outside area of brain, breathing -- inside are of brain.
The core functions are the critical ones. Don't breathe, die, go unconscious well maybe you get left alone by the coyotes.
As for cardiac rhythms, gas anesthetics are arrhythmogenic, but it's usually not a problem. Spinals - as are given for most cesarean sections - are more likely to produce slow heart ra
Don't worry. You won't remember anything about the research papers you read or the reports of extreme weather across the globe. Now, just count backwards from 100
.. that's it .. 99 .. 98 .. 97 ...
Doctor: Now, just count backwards from 100... that's it... 99... 98... 97...
Nerd: Wow, that's too fucking long, doc. Let's try it my way: for (ctr=100; ctr>0; ctr--) echo ctr; [falls unconscious]
It's crazy to think that we still don't quite understand the mechanism behind one of the most common medical interventions -- general anaesthetic
But don't dare suggest that there is anything we don't understand about climate science. In that case, the science is fully settled and there is no sense questioning our understanding.
Since we don't fully understand how they work, the only rational course of action is to deny that anesthetics exist.
I am just curious about how much human activity really has to do with climate change..
No, you're not.
