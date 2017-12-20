Interstellar Object 'Oumuamua' Appears To Be Wrapped In An Organic Insulation Layer (theguardian.com) 38
dryriver writes: Oumuamua is the cigar-shaped object -- about 400 meters long and only 40 meters in the other dimensions -- that originated from somewhere else in the Galaxy and visited our Solar system while moving at nearly 130,000 miles per hour. Scientists do not know where Oumuamua came from or what it is made of -- it is not shaped like commonly seen asteroids, and unlike comets, it does not leave a trail behind it, not even when it flew past the Sun. Oumuamua seems to be wrapped in a strange organic coat made of carbon-rich gunk that it likely picked up on its long travels through space. The coat, which gives Oumuamua a dark red appearance according to scientists, was examined by using spectroscopy, which looks at the light being reflected from its surface and splits it down into its wavelengths. By looking at those measurements, scientists can work out what the object might be composed of. Scientists regard it as likely that Oumuamua may be of icy composition on the inside, but that the ice doesn't come off the object due to the thick organic crust that is wrapped around it. Oumuamua has also got extraterrestrial watchers excited. Some believe that its strange, long shape suggests that it is a spaceship of some sort passing through our Solar system. Whatever Oumuamua turns out to be, it certainly has researchers and space watchers around the world fascinated and puzzled at the same time.
Well, it passed through there to get here.
But, as I understand it, it is moving at greater than solar escape speed, so it didn't come from there originally.
Caveat: if there are two very large (gas giant sized) planets in the Oort Cloud, it's conceivable that its speed could be a result of near approaches to both of them in a (relatively) short period (less than one orbit)....
Well you know these things happen in THREES.
Impossible for now. If we manage to survive long enough, we may eventually come up with a really fast method of space travel and chasing down this thing would be a good use for it, as it will probably be closer than the nearest stars for a very long time to come.
Even if it takes 100 years, it will still be "only" 0.02 light years away if it maintains its speed of 210,000kph. It will take around 400 years to reach the inner edge of the Oort cloud.
This thing is going to be in the Sol system for a long tim
I'm not sure that barbaric is uninteresting as long as the cost to visit is low (which I doubt is physically possible with speed of light and all, but let's just assume that unlimited contact energy and matter manufacture are possible so that a generation ship is easy with enough tech). We watch animals slaughter each other (that's what nature documentaries were when I grew up).
All that said, it seems unlikely that this is a spaceship to me, for one thing it's very small for a ship that travels all around a
Especially if we consider that only once every few generations (at best) would anything interesting be seen.
Still, the idea of a wandering near lightspeed generation ship with good accomodations doesn't seem impossible, if only because terraforming could be really hard.
If the options are to live in a self contained large structure on a planet that's otherwise inhospitable, or to live in one that wanders and every century or two sees something new, I'm sure there are people that would choose the second.
Except then you never get to come home.
Unless your whole life was the ship, it doesn't make sense.
Sure, maybe some species has a life span in the thousands of years, and making the journey only costs a relative month back home, but that seems unlikely, as a lifespan that long would make evolution (both genes and memes) very slow, reducing the likely hood of becoming so advanced.
Apart from one logical thing, why would you think more advanced aliens would be stupider than us. We have spent fuck all time looking for them, but they have spent millions even billions of years looking for us. How to find us very early in our transitional state from primitive to modern. The simplest infra red satellite dotted around the galaxy in their billions, in orbit around suitable planets, looking for the first clump of camp fires. Why the hell would advanced societies not look for primitive societi
There could be aliens out there now, but what interest would they have in us?
Uh, maybe the same interest we'd have in them? After all you're saying yourself it takes pretty special circumstances, so that's interesting by definition.
We are down right barbaric
Yeah, and only you are enlightened enough to realize this. And the aliens would know/see this without watching.
smh
Explaining the Elongated Shape of Oumuamua (Score:4, Interesting)
Explaining the Elongated Shape of Oumuamua by the Eikonal Abrasion Model
http://iopscience.iop.org/arti... [iop.org]
