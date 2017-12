The Firestorm This Time: Why Los Angeles Is Burning

The Thomas Fire spread through the hills above Ventura, in the northern greater Los Angeles megalopolis, with the speed of a hurricane. Driven by 50 mph Santa Ana winds -- bone-dry katabatic air moving at freeway speeds out of the Mojave desert -- the fire transformed overnight from a 5,000-acre burn in a charming chaparral-lined canyon to an inferno the size of Orlando, Florida , that only stopped spreading because it reached the Pacific. Several readers have shared a Wired report: