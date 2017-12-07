The Firestorm This Time: Why Los Angeles Is Burning

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


The Thomas Fire spread through the hills above Ventura, in the northern greater Los Angeles megalopolis, with the speed of a hurricane. Driven by 50 mph Santa Ana winds -- bone-dry katabatic air moving at freeway speeds out of the Mojave desert -- the fire transformed overnight from a 5,000-acre burn in a charming chaparral-lined canyon to an inferno the size of Orlando, Florida, that only stopped spreading because it reached the Pacific. Several readers have shared a Wired report: Tens of thousands of people evacuated their homes in Ventura; 150 buildings burned and thousands more along the hillside and into downtown are threatened. That isn't the only part of Southern California on fire. The hills above Valencia, where Interstate 5 drops down out of the hills into the city, are burning. Same for a hillside of the San Gabriel Mountains, overlooking the San Fernando Valley. And the same, too, near the Mount Wilson Observatory, and on a hillside overlooking Interstate 405 -- the flames in view of the Getty Center and destroying homes in the rich-people neighborhoods of Bel-Air and Holmby Hills. And it's all horribly normal. [...] Before humans, wildfires happened maybe once or twice a century, long enough for fire-adapted plant species like chapparal to build up a bank of seeds that could come back after a burn. Now, with fires more frequent, native plants can't keep up. Exotic weeds take root. Fires don't burn like this in Northern California. That's one of the things that makes the island on the land an island. Most wildfires in the Sierra Nevadas and northern boreal forests are slower, smaller, and more easily put out, relative to the south. Trees buffer the wind and burn less easily than undergrowth. Keeley says northern mountains and forests are "flammability-limited ecosystems," where fires only get big if the climate allows it -- higher temperatures and dryer conditions providing more fuel. Climate change makes fires there more frequent and more severe.

  • AGW is not testable (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Everything is blamed on AGW. It isn't testable. That makes AGW pseudoscience. If we have a warm winter, it's evidence of AGW. If we have a cold winter, it's evidence of AGW. If we have wildfires, it's evidence of AGW. That's why AGW is obviously a religion and not science.

  • "And it's all horribly normal" - what does this Wired guy/gal have have in his skull - Marshmallows?

  • Here come those Santa Ana winds again (Score:3)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Thursday December 07, 2017 @09:12AM (#55694673) Journal
    There are ideal conditions for wildfires in this region (and others) nearly every year. What's special about this year?

    "What we don’t have every single year is an ignition during a wind event. And we’ve had several."

    Whether by foolish acts or (pyro)maniacal disposition, people are the blight on this land.

  • True (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Thursday December 07, 2017 @09:25AM (#55694747) Homepage Journal
    There were never wildfires before climate change was discovered.

  • California has had droughts lasting up to 500 years.

    Just a coincidence that the last 500 years in California were wetter than normal.

  • Dontcha need wetter for more fuel? (Score:3)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Thursday December 07, 2017 @09:30AM (#55694773)
    >> higher temperatures and dryer conditions providing more fuel

    I thought you needed WETTER conditions to get more fuel. Is anyone surprised that there are a bunch of large fires after California's water supply returned to normal and plants had a chance to grow back? (It was as green along Hwy 1 as I've ever seen it this year.) That stuff dries out...and then burns - science, yo.

    http://www.mercurynews.com/2017/10/03/will-this-winter-in-california-be-wet-or-dry/

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tsqr ( 808554 )

      >> higher temperatures and dryer conditions providing more fuel I thought you needed WETTER conditions to get more fuel. Is anyone surprised that there are a bunch of large fires after California's water supply returned to normal and plants had a chance to grow back? (It was as green along Hwy 1 as I've ever seen it this year.) That stuff dries out...and then burns - science, yo. http://www.mercurynews.com/201... [mercurynews.com]

      Yeah, that was poorly worded. Higher temps and low humidity turn the abundant growth into more explosive fuel.

      At least with the current rash of fires, firefighters haven't had to contend with extremely high temperatures; we've had highs in the low 70s all week.

  • Fires don't burn like this in Northern California.

    I guess this guy must have been asleep a few months ago when the Tubbs fire burned nearly 40,000 acres, destroyed nearly 6,000 buildings, and killed over 40 people In and around Santa Rosa, CA.

  • Hope they're enjoying their warm weather. You have to take the good with the bad. Didn't the U.S. steal it from the Indians or Mexicans anyways? Bad karma?

