Why Some People Can Hear Silent GIF (bbc.com) 39
An anonymous reader shares a BBC report: Some people claim they can hear a thudding sound when the pylon hits the ground and the picture vibrates. Last weekend, Dr Lisa DeBruine from the Institute of Neuroscience & Psychology at the University of Glasgow posted it on Twitter, asking her followers to describe whether they experienced any auditory sensations while watching it. One person who suffers from ringing ears replied: "I hear a vibrating thudding sound, and it also cuts out my tinnitus during the camera shake." Others offered explanations as to why. While another suggested it may have something to do with correlated neuronal activity: "The brain is 'expecting/predicting' what is coming visually and then fires a version of what it expects across the relevant senses. Also explains why some might 'feel' a physical shake."
Brain scan? (Score:2)
Maybe an MRI or brain scan would provide something more conclusive than people self-reporting.
Re: (Score:3)
It might help explain what's going on, but it wouldn't be more conclusive in terms of whether people can or can't "hear" the thud, which is pretty much only going to be shown by self reporting.
I'm a little shocked, I went in with skepticism and "heard" it too. I'm intelligent enough to know I'm not really hearing anything, but... my brain certainly thinks I am.
Re: (Score:2)
I think I experienced something, but I wouldn't describe it as hearing anything. So maybe it's hard for me to relate. I guess I'm looking for some kind of metric to quantify other people's experiences. That's different than looking for an explanation.
Re: (Score:2)
When I see something smooth, I can feel its smoothness on my finger tips
When I hear strange sounds and my eyes are closed, I can visually(with my "eyes") see light patterns that represent the sound.
When I touch something, I can "hear" its texture
When I think about difficult reasoning problems, I see(with my "mind's eye") complex many(10+)-dimensional shapes allowing me to see corner cases and other undesirable interactions
When looking at packet t
Re: (Score:2)
You're not "hearing" anything, your brain is just filling in missing information the best that it can.
... and your brain is doing it wrong. It the pylon was actually making any noise, there would be a noticeable speed-of-sound delay before the sound of the impact reached your ears.
Disclaimer: I heard nothing.
Re: (Score:2)
Here's something else that might interest you [youtube.com] as if you do put some stereo headphones on and close your eyes, your brain may similarly use the cues its getting and start send
Not a gif (Score:1)
It's a
.mp4, not a .gif: https://video.twimg.com/tweet_video/DQFEhZ8WsAAbYCD.mp4
Just because it says "GIF" in the corner, that doesn't change the file format.
Re: (Score:2)
It was probably originally uploaded as a GIF file and converted to MP4 internally by Twitter. More to the point, it does not contain any audio whatsoever so the original point of the post is valid.
Re: (Score:2)
Someone needs to start sharing a video file of this with sound for those of us that have trouble imagining it.
Gestalt Theory? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
hearing muscles (Score:1)
light travels faster than sound. your brain sees something that it knows will make a loud noise and your ears tense up in anticipation. the tensing of these muscles can be perceived.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acoustic_reflex
They hear their own heartbeat (Score:2)
It's the same as Gestalt (Score:1)
Its similar to the gestalt principle. the brain knows what the sound should sound like, so the brain imagines the sound in place of its absence.
In visual arts the gestalt lets us complete images after only seeing a portion of said image... a simple example is a circle drawn with a dashed line that still looks like a completed circle.
In typography, the gestalt principle is demonstrated when you cover the lower half of the letters in a line of text. the brain can complete the shapes of the letters based on
I don't actually hear anything... (Score:2)
...but I do "hear" the thudding in the same sense that I hear my internal monologue. What an odd sensation. XD
The visual kind of creeped me out (Score:2)
The visual kind of creeped me out as I wrapped my noodle around what I was watching, but I didn't hear anything.
