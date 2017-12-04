Fewer Toys Gives Kids a Better Quality of Playtime, Study Claims (nypost.com) 16
An anonymous reader quotes a report from New York Post: Toddlers with just a few toys were more creative and focused than tots with more choices, according to the study, published in an upcoming edition of the journal Infant Behavior and Development. For the study, University of Toledo researchers gave kids under age 3 either four toys or 16 toys and recorded their playing habits, according to the report. "When provided with fewer toys in the environment, toddlers engage in longer periods of play with a single toy, allowing better focus to explore and play more creatively," researchers said. Fewer toys "promotes development and healthy play," they concluded. The bah humbug-boosting findings may be one reason to skimp on the stocking stuffers -- but parents have another option. Simply keep more toys in storage also helps rein in the attention of scatterbrained toddlers, researchers said.
Playing with a box encourages imagination. Playing with some intricate, structured toy just indoctrinates kids to fit in with societal expectations.
For the most part, our kids had more fun with the cardboard boxes the toys came in than the toys themselves.
Legos, meccanos are the best toys when it comes to letting your imagination go wild. Especially legos. Of course the ideal is to buy different sets and mix all the bricks together and let the toddler build whatever he wants. Young boys and girls want physical things.
Growing up we had part of a Slinky. But I straightened it.
To include adults also... you know the saying -> The only difference between men and boys is the price of their toys
When I was a kid, my mind was my favourite toy. I would just run back and forth, sometimes I'd be an astronaut. Sometimes a knight. Sometimes a construction worker. Now I see 3 year olds glued to ipads... expect a hoard of drones to make up the next generation.
Also obligatory walked uphill both ways get off my lawn etc etc
To a point, the less choices people have, the happier they are with whatever they choose.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
I would like a study on why the scientists spend time studying things that are obvious to nursery school teachers.
Studies about conventional wisdom are good because sometime conventional wisdom is wrong (e.g. geocentric universe models).
When you have a never ending stream of new toys, the game is, "What's new."
When you have a couple of toys, the game is "Let's play with this and try not to break it."
Transformers, more than meets the eyes"