Nations Agree To Ban Fishing in Arctic Ocean For At Least 16 Years (sciencemag.org) 37
Several readers share a report: Nine nations and the European Union have reached a deal to place the central Arctic Ocean (CAO) off-limits to commercial fishers for at least the next 16 years. The pact, announced last week, will give scientists time to understand the region's marine ecology -- and the potential impacts of climate change -- before fishing becomes widespread. "There is no other high seas area where we've decided to do the science first," says Scott Highleyman, vice president of conservation policy and programs at the Ocean Conservancy in Washington, D.C., who also served on the U.S. delegation to the negotiations. "It's a great example of putting the precautionary principle into action." The deal to protect 2.8 million square kilometers of international waters in the Arctic was reached after six meetings spread over 2 years. It includes not just nations with coastal claims in the Arctic, but nations such as China, Japan, and South Korea with fishing fleets interested in operating in the region.
Re: (Score:2)
The most bizarre thing is it's not made up, why the fuck do they insist on killing whales for no apparent reasons.
What do you mean, no reason? They want to eat the whales.
Won't make an impact (Score:5, Insightful)
Since it's in international waters, the only result of this will be that the nations that signed up won't be doing any fishing while the ones that didn't will still be doing business as usual.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Since it's in international waters, the only result of this will be that the nations that signed up won't be doing any fishing while the ones that didn't will still be doing business as usual.
Signatories include the EU, and nine nations: Canada, Denmark(Greenland), Norway, Russia, United States, Japan, China, South Korea, and Iceland. That's a lot of fish that will be left alone for the next 16 years. I'd say that will make an impact.
Re: (Score:1)
We're not fishing, were doing research using a sampling without replacement design.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Dead surprised to see the US on that list. No doubt they'll change their mind once they realize they can make a quick buck at the expense of the planet.
Re: (Score:1)
Since it's in international waters, the only result of this will be that the nations that signed up won't be doing any fishing while the ones that didn't will still be doing business as usual.
Signatories include the EU, and nine nations: Canada, Denmark(Greenland), Norway, Russia, United States, Japan, China, South Korea, and Iceland. That's a lot of fish that will be left alone for the next 16 years. I'd say that will make an impact.
Japan's commitment covers commercial fishing, not their 'scientific' endeavors.
Re: (Score:2)
No, that's a lot of countries that won't be fishing in the specified area. If, for instance, North Korea were to send fishing boats there, well, they'd be catching as much as they wanted to, what with no competition for the fish...
As to whether it'll make an impac
Re: (Score:2)
Farming/herding on land has its problems too. But they're easier to contain and control.
Re: (Score:1)
Since it's in international waters, the only result of this will be that the nations that signed up won't be doing any fishing while the ones that didn't will still be doing business as usual.
I'd not be so sure about that. Quite a lot of countries, especially in Africa and Asia, have no concept of sustainable use of renewable resources whatsoever, they have already fished out their own territorial waters and the pirate fleets they operate are now perpetrating a tragedy of the commons in international waters.There are plenty of costal states in the Atlantic for example who watch these pirate fleets overfish the areas outside of their 200 mile EEZ and they are are just itching to go after these p
Good. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Good. Hopefully all nations will be complaint and this is the start of something big.
I'm complaining already, by just reading the comment.
Re: (Score:2)
"before fishing becomes widespread."... uuuh (Score:1)
...Think they are about 40,000 years too late for that.
Does this Ban Fishing for Science? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Delicious, savory scientific purposes.
Dead Sea (Score:3)
Lots of it is illegal [antarctica.gov.au] fishing, and using slave labour.
Also the Pacific is being fished empty, illegally by vast foreign fishing fleets, despite the Pacific nations protests. [theguardian.com]
In my view commercial fishing is unsustainable long term, and should be outlawed completely.
River Monsters Guy Approves? (Score:2)
Jeremy Wade is more into freshwater, but I'm pretty sure he would approve of this. Do I speak out of turn?
While I'm here using a supposed celebrity endorsement that is entirely of my own imagination, I think this is a move in a good direction. It does seem hard to count the fish accurately even with some major change like cancelling most fishing... the fish should be increasing in number, so any detrimental effects would be masked for a good while, right?
Japan has better things to do (Score:2)
Someone may want to check the fine print (Score:2)
Are we sure President Trump knows about this deal? I find it hard to believe he'd sign off on not exploiting a natural resource... any natural resources to the fullest of its extent.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
As soon as he gets to know what they did behind his back he will fire some random people and repeal the ban.