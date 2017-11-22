Night Being 'Lost' To Artificial Light (bbc.com) 27
An anonymous reader shares a report: A study of pictures of Earth by night has revealed that artificial light is growing brighter and more extensive every year. Between 2012 and 2016, the planet's artificially lit outdoor area grew by more than 2 percent per year. Scientists say a "loss of night" in many countries is having negative consequences for "flora, fauna, and human well-being." A team published the findings in the journal Science Advances. It showed that changes in brightness over time varied greatly by country. Some of the world's "brightest nations," such as the US and Spain, remained the same. Most nations in South America, Africa and Asia grew brighter. Only a few countries showed a decrease in brightness, such as Yemen and Syria -- both experiencing warfare. The nocturnal satellite images -- of glowing coastlines and spider-like city networks -- look quite beautiful but artificial lighting has unintended consequences for human health and the environment.
At least have them shut off after midnight.
We could all move to North Korea. That place is pretty dark at night (and during the day for that matter).
Dark Korea is Best Korea [independent.co.uk]!
There would be arguments concerning public safety (and Lord only knows how many lawsuits would spring from such a move), but I could totally get behind shutting off, say, 50% of all street lights after a certain hour (say 10pm?), and in small-enough towns, shut 'em all off entirely (I think a lot of small towns do that anyway to save on the power bills).
I'm just glad I live 30 miles away from any sizable city, and 20 from the nearest town of any kind (which has like a small handful of dim street lights at most.) When family (especially young nieces and nephews) come to visit, I see the same awestruck look on their faces the first time they go outside and look up on a clear night... I actually have to point out that the big band along the sky is the Milky Way, even to the teenaged ones. Pointing out satellites (especially if it's the ISS) gets an even cooler reaction out of them. Makes me feel damned fortunate and humbled at the same time to get that view every night...
Almost every property has a big, fat Sodium-vapor or Mercury-vapor light, but it's rare that I bother having mine on, and given that I'm in Oregon, not too many others have theirs on at night either.
Every time a small town or village does that, guess what happens? The burglars, thieves and muggers come out. They even stick to those bits of the street where every other street light has been switched off to save money.
On the disco 'round, oh yea?
I wish more people would appreciate darkness (Score:2)
The street lights on the road behind my house were damaged by hurricane Irma and still have not been fixed, and I'm loving it. The darkness outside at night is beautiful and serene; I hate the ugly yellow-orange glow of sodium lighting.
I wish people would appreciate darkness at night. And even then, "security" lighting can be done so that an area is softly lit without blasting bright light in all directions.
The sodium lights are all steadily being replaced by LED.
New York City is in the midst of a sodium-to-LED street-lamp upgrade. I was going to get a before-and-after photo of how my block looked at night when I saw the closest main thoroughfare upgraded, but the DOT beat me to it.
The lighting is very directional. So much so that the sidewalk on my side of the street (opposite the poles) looks like it's lit by spotlights (the brightness trails off rapidly as one moves farther back but the opposite sidewalk is mostly in darkness by comparison. The commercial strips
Have you ever seen the mercury or sodium lights that constantly turn on and off? It takes a while for them to cycle and they gradually brighten on and off.
I'm told that bird poop is bad for the now-it's-dark sensor.
I've now seen two large-array LED street lights near where I live that have failed the same way. They're cycling about once every 3 seconds of full off and then to full on for a fraction of a second. It's like looking at a flash bulb going off every three seconds - total darkness, FLASH, total da
The good news is that light pollution, unlike many other forms of pollution, is reversible and each one of us can make a difference! Just being aware that light pollution is a problem is not enough; the need is for action. You can start by minimizing the light from your own home at night. You can do this by following these simple steps.
Odd thing is, a healthy set of eyes can adjust to most conditions at night - at least enough to avoid tripping on anything. Under a full moon, you can see pretty much anything you need to (as long as you're not in the deep woods or anything). You just have to sit still in the dark until your eyes adjust.
As a telescope owner...it's not hard to agree with the premise.
I used to see the Milky Way pretty clearly where I lived as a kid. I still live in the same area 40+ years later, and I can confidently say it's been decades I've seen even a slight hint of it.
Since my current neighbor has brought in a flood light that he keeps on all night, I've stopped bothering with getting my telescope out. I only wish I would've had it back when I was a kid.