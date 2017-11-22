Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


The Feds Are Officially Cracking Down on Basement Biohackers (gizmodo.com) 14

Posted by msmash from the steering-clear dept.
Kristen Brown, reporting for Gizmodo: The Food and Drug Agency has issued a stern warning to anyone who might be crazy enough to undertake gene therapy in the do-it-yourself fashion. Definitely don't do this at home, a statement released on Tuesday implies. And if you do, we'll throw every law we can at you. The FDA's deterrent comes on the heels of a brazen DIY gene therapy experiment, in which a 27-year-old software engineer injected himself with an unprove gene therapy for HIV designed by three biohacker friends. The first injection was streamed live on Facebook in October, and went viral after it was covered by Gizmodo. "You can't stop it, you can't regulate these things," patient zero, Tristan Roberts, told Gizmodo at the time. Apparently the FDA begs to differ.

  • They can't stop it (Score:4, Insightful)

    by hawguy ( 1600213 ) on Wednesday November 22, 2017 @01:48PM (#55604893)

    They can't stop it, but just like drugs, they can drive it underground so people that choose to do this will be unable to seek medical attention without fear of being arrested.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      Would you allow someone without a medical license to operate on you? I think the biohacker morons are likely the ones to face charges in this scenario, not the person injecting themselves.

      • Would you allow someone without a medical license to operate on you?

        So what if he did?

        A government issued license doesn't grant any special magical powers; it only tests basic competency (and depending on state, verifies schooling) in the field which is being licensed. IIRC, even with a medical license, nothing really stops a podiatrist from performing neurosurgery, so...

  • On the one hand, I say let 'em do it. If they succeed, we have the potential for medical breakthroughs. If they fail, they win Darwin's Award. Either way, nobody gets hurt.

    On the other hand, I can see some sort of home-brew Resident Evil thing happening if things go wrong...

    Maybe limit it to certain lines of research/self-testing, and calling certain types and materials off-limits?

  • Worked for Steve Jobs!

  • "The first injection was streamed live on Facebook in October, and went viral after it was covered by Gizmodo."

    That seems like a strange interaction.

  • No, not Hitler. But he did have a German name [wikipedia.org].

  • Let us say we enact a law making some act illegal. Let us also stipulate the SCOTUS agrees the law is constitutional. Now that act has a criminal and a victim.

    Enforcement is successful if the victim sides with the government. (theft, burglary, kidnapping, ...)

    If the victim sides with the criminal, it is extremely difficult to enforce the law. (contraband black market, vice laws, ...)

    If people randomly cook things up and inject themselves with it, it is difficult to stop it. Even if it is very dangerous

