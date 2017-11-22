Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Science

Turkeys Are Twice as Big as They Were in 1960

Posted by msmash
Alexis Madrigal, writing for The Atlantic: A turkey today is not the turkey of yesteryear. For decades, animal breeders have been transforming the genomes of turkeys to make them grow larger. Since 1960, the weight of turkeys has gone up about a quarter of a pound each year. The average weight of a turkey has gone from 15.1 pounds in 1960 to 31.1 pounds in 2017. And most of that change has been genetic. In one study of a representative strain of turkeys, poultry researchers fed the same diet to turkeys from 2003 and to a control group of turkeys that were representative of that strain's genetic pool from 1966. On average, the 2003 females grew to 33 pounds. Their 1966 cousins only got to 16.3 pounds.

  • turkeys twice as heavy, oh, about fowl (Score:3)

    by iggymanz ( 596061 ) on Wednesday November 22, 2017 @11:48AM (#55603733)

    twice as heavy as 1960, thought this was article about obese americans

  • I'd rather eat chicken. Turkey is the _worst_ of the domesticated birds.

    Also: Duckhen is much much better than TurDuckHen.

    • I'd rather eat chicken. Turkey is the _worst_ of the domesticated birds.

      I've just never liked roasted/baked turkey.

      Maybe its because I don't generally drink and eat at the same time, I don't wash my food down....so, ANY roast turkey I've ever had, tastes mostly like dried cardboard to me.

      I started my own tradition decades ago, each year I do a standing Rib Roast.

      I found a wonderful Prime Grade bone-on rib roast at Costco this year, $11.99/lb.

      I"m gonna slow rotisserie it on the Big Green Egg, low temps

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

        I'd rather eat chicken. Turkey is the _worst_ of the domesticated birds.

        I've just never liked roasted/baked turkey.

        Maybe its because I don't generally drink and eat at the same time, I don't wash my food down....so, ANY roast turkey I've ever had, tastes mostly like dried cardboard to me.

        I started my own tradition decades ago, each year I do a standing Rib Roast.

        We always do a ham and a turkey for Thanksgiving, but a while back I was able to talk my family into doing standing rib roasts for Christmas. So much better. Turkey is always so dry, and the skin is tough, dry, and stringy.

      • I started my own tradition decades ago, each year I do a standing Rib Roast.

        What time are we eating? I've got a bottle of some good bourbon I can bring.

  • Selective breeding (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Geoffrey.landis ( 926948 ) on Wednesday November 22, 2017 @11:51AM (#55603765) Homepage

    The phrase "transforming the genome," although accurate, may be a little misleading to the non-science public. What this means is "selective breeding," not "genetic engineering."

    It is interesting to compare farm-bred turkeys to the wild ones. We do get wild turkeys in our backyard-- they are quite impressive birds, not at all similar to the big-but-dumb coop-raised turkeys.

  • 10% of U.S. adults were classified as obese during the 1950s. In 2011 to 2012, however, the CDC reported approximately 35%. Source: https://www.livestrong.com/art... [livestrong.com]

  • Selective Breeding Improves the Species (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    News at 11.

  • ...that's a space station! No, wait... that's no space station, that's a 2017-strain American Turkey! Change course!

    Can't, it's got us stuck in its massive gravitational field! Well, it won't take ME without a fight!

  • A criminal, Keptin... a product of late 20th century genetic engineering!

  • I don't know about turkey (Score:5, Informative)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Wednesday November 22, 2017 @12:10PM (#55603933)
    since I've always hated the stuff, but modern fruit is just awful. Oranges especially. They grow to the size of grapefruits and as a result the tree can't get enough sugar or flavor to them. They taste like balls of fiber and wax. I stopped buying them. I can by the various breed of tangerines I guess but it's just not the same. I miss real oranges.
  • We are prospering too much!

    Seriously I can easily image JFK, Eisenhower, or one of those guys promising that in the future Turkeys would be larger.

    They're larger in part because our better economy carries that demand.

  • Just in case you're wondering why after cooking your meat has about 10% of its original size, feast your eyes on this [wikipedia.org].

    In other words, how big is your turkey after roasting for a few hours? Is it still bigger? Or did it "sweat"?

