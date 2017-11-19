46% of Americans Now Have High Blood Pressure (nbcnews.com) 61
"Millions more Americans will now be diagnosed with high blood pressure," reports NBC News, which describes the condition as "one of the leading killers around the world." Anyone with blood pressure higher than 130/80 will be considered to have hypertension, or high blood pressure, the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology said in releasing their new joint guidelines. "It's very clear that lower is better," said Dr. Paul Whelton of Tulane University, who chaired the committee that wrote the guidelines... 130/80 to 139/89 is now considered Stage 1 hypertension and anything 140/90 or above will be considered stage 2 hypertension...
"Rather than one in three U.S. adults having high blood pressure (32 percent) with the previous definition, the new guidelines will result in nearly half of the U.S. adult population (46 percent) having high blood pressure, or hypertension," the groups said in a joint statement... While people may be confused by the change, the heart experts said three years of reviewing the research showed that many fewer people die if high blood pressure is treated earlier. "We are comfortable with the recommendations. They are based on strong evidence," Whelton said.
Slashdot reader 140Mandak262Jamuna blames the pharmaceutical lobby, arguing that "a few years down the line, we all will be taking blood pressure medications," though Dr. Robert Carey of the University of Virginia, who helped write the guidelines, claims there will only be a 1.9% increase.
The new guidelines recommend that everyone watch their diet and exercise, and that people with stage 1 hypertension should also first try eating less salt, more vegetables, fruits, and whole grains before taking blood pressure medications.
Millions more will be diagnosed now that the numbers have been adjusted to sell more prescriptions.
healthy working hours, vacation time, enough time off to cook healthy food and spend time with family = less stress.
In the short term, stressful situations can cause your blood pressure to rise. But over the long run, there is no causal link established between stress and permanently high blood pressure.
Now get back to work.
One of the many books and stories: Death Grip: A Climber's Escape from Benzo Madness [amazon.com].
Controlling mild hypertension with prescriptions is a choice. You *can* do it with lifestyle changes.
I did it; I dropped my blood pressure from 128/86 to 105/60, without medication, through diet and exercise. It's not that hard, but the reason I succeeded where many like me fail is that as a geek measuring, tracking and evaluating data comes naturally to me. Measure everything; weigh your food, log it, analyze the results. If you try to obtain 100% of all your required nutrients without supplementation a
We were told, back then, to believe what numbers they said. Now we're told to believe these new numbers because they "know better" in these enlightened times.
WHY didn't they know better back then to see that x-weight + x-diet + x-lifestyle killed x-people with >130/80 BP?
It's all statistics, and simply counting heads never changes.
Death is the cure
Re:wrong diet (Score:5, Insightful)
That's complete bullshit. There's zero science behind that.
Let me know when the panic hits beer.
Odd. Grain has been a staple for humans for
... well, pretty much all of civilization. Shouldn't that poison have killed us off far earlier?
That was natural, used-by-humans-for-thousands-of-years grain, not we-tested-10-people-for-3-months-and-we-say-it's-safe frankenstein Monsanto garbage.
Re:wrong diet (Score:4, Insightful)
>That's complete bullshit. There's zero science behind that.
Indeed. You don't need frankenwheat to elevate your blood sugar. Regular wheat will do.
Re: (Score:3)
There is actually a ton of science behind it. I don't have time to dig much up, but a quick Google search returns, for example:
https://www.ruled.me/can-low-c... [ruled.me]
Monsanto's alien organisms need a living human host to gestate in in order to reach maturity. Telling humans not to eat them is effectively genocide!
No kidding. This is dietary advice from the 1980's and all that grain and fruit sugar is not healthy. It's a typical American diet loaded with carbohydrates.
Chang your diet, change your life (Score:3, Interesting)
At age 25, I was 6' 3", 160 lbs, and exercised. I had high blood pressure and the doc wanted to put me on medication. I thought I was too young for high blood pressure medication. I instead started eating salads instead of sandwiches, quit eating deli meat, and avoid processed and high sodium foods. I'm now 35, still 160 lbs, and my blood pressure is well within a normal range. You don't need pills. Eat healthy instead.
Absolute Joke (Score:2)
Let's just lower the standard so we spend more money on treating nothing.
Might as well lower the weight and BMI that define obesity. God knows how many die each year from being a lard butt.
If you don't want to get sick don't go to the doctor. Works for me!
And before nitwits like yourself post asinine comments like this, instead of listening to your doctor who will prescribe you a litany of pills, how about you try the following:
1. Drinking less caffeine (zomg, end of the world)***
2. Drink more water
3. Eat a varied and healthy diet
4. Run/walk more***
5. Lift some bloody weights
***- made the biggest difference
And best yet, I didn't have to waste 8 years of my life to bring this wonderful factoid to you!
try eating less salt (Score:3, Informative)
Let me fix that for you:
try eating less crap! try to find a less hostile working environment. and most important, don't take on debt.
Breath slow and deep. Learn how to work a defibrillator.
You're welcome
less hostile working environment == not I.T. in these United States
okay, got it
https://www.scientificamerican... [scientificamerican.com]
Hysterical Hypertension (Score:2, Funny)
Orgasms lower blood pressure. Americans aren't getting enough sex. Prescribe vibrators.
Do I have to subscribe through my doctor's office, or can I get a discount rate from Publisher's Clearinghouse?
Stay away from grains... (Score:3)
Vegetables sure, but grains? No way. Try looking into Keto; it virtually guarantees lower blood pressure.
Pharma Not Getting Rich On This (Score:3)
Sorry to burst everyone's bubble, but Big Pharma isn't getting rich on this one.
I've been taking Lisinopril for high blood pressure for a couple years now and a 90 day supply (1 x 20 mg tablet) costs me $3.00 with insurance. Without insurance it is about 3x-4x higher, from what I've seen.
At 1/3 of a penny per dose, *my cost*, that isn't exactly high profit margin. U.S. Patents expired in 2002, meaning right now it is one of the cheapest medications available. Over the counter aspirin costs more.
they get you on the preex list for stuff like this (Score:2)
they get you on the preexist list for stuff like this
Now the nutrition experts emerge again (Score:2)
And tell you that you eat all wrong and you have to eat
... well, whatever the latest eating craze is today. Eat this, eat that, and avoid this because it's poison. No matter that the next person recommends eating exactly that and only that, because what you just suggested is killing you within the year.
You know what? Take your eating disorder in the making and stuff it. As we can see right now, whenever we manage to get healthier, we just move the goalpost on unhealthy. Lower number of heart diseases? Just
I'm pretty sure my blood pressure has ticked up (Score:3)
under the current administration. There's only one person to blame for that...