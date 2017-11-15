Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Science

Elon Musk's 'Scientific Method' (rollingstone.com) 52

Posted by msmash from the random-musings dept.
From a new wide-ranging interview of Elon Musk: An unfortunate fact of human nature is that when people make up their mind about something, they tend not to change it -- even when confronted with facts to the contrary. "It's very unscientific," Musk says. "There's this thing called physics, which is this scientific method that's really quite effective for figuring out the truth." The scientific method is a phrase Musk uses often when asked how he came up with an idea, solved a problem or chose to start a business. Here's how he defines it for his purposes, in mostly his own words:
1. Ask a question.
2. Gather as much evidence as possible about it.
3. Develop axioms based on the evidence, and try to assign a probability of truth to each one.
4. Draw a conclusion based on cogency in order to determine: Are these axioms correct, are they relevant, do they necessarily lead to this conclusion, and with what probability?
5. Attempt to disprove the conclusion. Seek refutation from others to further help break your conclusion.
6. If nobody can invalidate your conclusion, then you're probably right, but you're not certainly right.

Elon Musk's 'Scientific Method' More | Reply

Elon Musk's 'Scientific Method'

Comments Filter:
  • >> 5. Attempt to disprove the conclusion. Seek refutation from others to further help break your conclusion.

    #5's "refutation" seems to diminish with wealth and power. Ask anyone done in by a chorus of "yes men" afraid to challenge their meal ticket...

    • True, but that doesn't mean that you shouldn't try... you just need to be mindful that you may be in an echo chamber and attempt to break out of it.

      I have found that anyone I've worked for I have been blunt and not a yes man and it has mostly gone well for me. The two times it really didn't I was saved by being shoved out because not long after I found that said team / company had severe issues and was disbanded / closed up.

      Now, there is a difference between being honest and being obstructionist and that's

      • "Disagree and commit" works until you get blamed for the failures, especially when something fails exactly like you said it would, but were forced to agree. Luckily, keeping good notes is a life saver here.
        • If you were forced to agree, then "disagree and commit" wasn't done correctly. You should only be forced to commit, not to agree. I mean... it's right there in the name.

        • You are *absolutely* correct which is why I had:

          When done correctly and with trust it can make for a great team and stupendous levels of output, plus it builds trust even deeper between leadership and team.

          I have seen the flipside (in fact I was the one who said "No because of Foo which will likely cause Bar and will cause Baz and if Fizz also happens then we're going to have issues"). Said manager actually did try to toss my ass under the bus for "not being clearer about my reservations". My response was the 5 page document I initially developed that was if anything over verbose.
          Interestingly that manager left the company within 6 months of that kerfluffle.

          I

    • Yeah but you can easily identify the sycophants.

      The optimal political process is a bit more complex. I'm finding that a lot of things make economic sense, yet raise human issues: a strictly sub-optimal path to address the complexities of political issues is often required.

      Take the economies of trade, for example. Because of things like wage differential or cost of resources (e.g. is the climate better for cotton in China?), importing pants is cheaper than making them here. Because of that, whether y

  • Wow (Score:1)

    by Nexion ( 1064 )

    Yeah, that really isn't the scientific method.

    "Attempt to disprove the conclusion."

    This seems to be running fast and loose with the requirements of experimentation. One really needs to prove a hypothesis otherwise the effort is somewhat incomplete. I can't disprove God exists, but to make the assumption that the entity does exist for this reason is lazy and dishonest.

  • Step 0 (Score:3)

    by taustin ( 171655 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @02:05PM (#55556205) Homepage Journal

    Get billions of dollars in taxpayer funded subsidies for something that nobody in their right mind would invest their own money in.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mr307 ( 49185 )

      I'm sure to be in the minority but I have yet to see any 'genius inventions' from Elon, all 'his ideas' seem to be things thought up over the years (some 100s of years old) and deemed to be too difficult to achieve at the time.

      So your point of getting billions to throw at some problems seems to be right on the mark. If I wanted to complement Elon it would not be for his various projects that people are attributing to him to have thought up where he really has not, but instead that he has the balls to take

  • Who, among Slashdot's esteemed editorial board, decided, the publication's audience needs a refresher on what scientific method is?

    And who, subsequently, chose the Rolling Stone — whoever it is they are interviewing — as the best fount of this illumination?

  • This is how we ended up in this mess... (Score:3)

    by cream wobbly ( 1102689 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @02:19PM (#55556323)

    The problem with bandying about "The Scientific Method" for things that are not science is that you get people making up "sciences" which are really only the analysis of data that describe humanities or economics. Consequently, minds are made up that those topics can only be described in scientific terms, which (needless to say) is a huge error.

    I think it's a great idea to use the concept of falsifiability in economics, and stakeholders really like predictive graphs and stuff, but if any quantifiable datasets are omitted the model becomes inaccurate.

    Often it's better to go with a hunch and bluster.

  • Sounds nice in theory. But in practice, it is not easy. No body has that much time. And we are evolved to make a quick decision on the side of caution. "There is rustling behind the bushes. Assume there is a tiger and run away. Your descendants after 1000 generations can sit comfortably in a upholstered chair by the fire and talk about the Scientific Method, nursing a goblet of fine vintage wine".

    But there is one thing people can try to develop and inculcate, as they rise in the hierarchy. Try to find the

Slashdot Top Deals

The reason computer chips are so small is computers don't eat much.

Close