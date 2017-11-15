Elon Musk's 'Scientific Method' (rollingstone.com) 52
From a new wide-ranging interview of Elon Musk: An unfortunate fact of human nature is that when people make up their mind about something, they tend not to change it -- even when confronted with facts to the contrary. "It's very unscientific," Musk says. "There's this thing called physics, which is this scientific method that's really quite effective for figuring out the truth." The scientific method is a phrase Musk uses often when asked how he came up with an idea, solved a problem or chose to start a business. Here's how he defines it for his purposes, in mostly his own words:
1. Ask a question.
2. Gather as much evidence as possible about it.
3. Develop axioms based on the evidence, and try to assign a probability of truth to each one.
4. Draw a conclusion based on cogency in order to determine: Are these axioms correct, are they relevant, do they necessarily lead to this conclusion, and with what probability?
5. Attempt to disprove the conclusion. Seek refutation from others to further help break your conclusion.
6. If nobody can invalidate your conclusion, then you're probably right, but you're not certainly right.
People need to get from point A to B.
Lots of people. Enough that current modes of transit are inefficient and congested.
They need to traverse the space between.
Ground level is at a premium.
Above ground is too visible for peopleâ(TM)s tastes.
Air requires a lot of coordination.
So go below ground?
inefficient and congested.
I see railroad tracks all over.rarely see trains, maybe a few per day (~1 every 6 hours). I've read a number of papers and studies addressing just this. Solutions are rather involved and expensive, but not more so than digging underground tunnels,
Goods and services need to get from A to B. Given the cost on the environment, moving people from A to B is something we're going to look on as a a luxury.
What bizarre set of questions, axioms and probabilities of truths would lead someone to conclude that anyone was talking about "drilling" tunnels without government permission?
government oversight
I bet you miss the good old days [shmoop.com], huh?
You sound just like those feminists who say science is a white male conspiracy to keep oppressed people down. Only in your case, I'm guessing the oppressed "people" are big energy corporations. And I'm guessing you are only saying that because your tribe taught you that parroting certain phrases was a requirement for membership.
This makes no sense whatsoever, your trolling brings dishonor to Mother Russia. Report to the gulag for reeducation, comrade.
Is this nonsense supposed to represent something intelligible? Your trolling is so bad I can't even tell what you're trying to do. Are you trying to troll right wingers, or left wingers, or are you doing one of those trolls where you act like an idiot so people correct you?
You sound just like those feminists who say science is a white male conspiracy to keep oppressed people down.
Kindly cite these supposed feminists.
You sound just like those feminists who say science is a white male conspiracy to keep oppressed people down.
Congratulations on that impressive stretch; pulling gender & race from all the way in left field.
1. Decide the answer you want.
2. Ask a leading question.
3. Find a comfortable echo chamber that gives you the answer you want.
4. Don't look at sources. If you do by accident, ignore their validity and nuance.
5. Shout "fake news" if you accidentally see facts that challenge your pre-decided views, especially when unedited and with all relevant context included.
We use "scientific consensus" now.
1. Ask a question.
2. Find a group of people who give the answer you want.
3. Misconstrue their statements to remove nuance and ambiguity
4. Package them all together into a "meta study"
5. Tell everyone "the science is settled".
More like:
1. Decide the answer you want.
2. Ask a leading question.
3. Find a comfortable echo chamber that gives you the answer you want.
4. Don't look at sources. If you do by accident, ignore their validity and nuance.
5. Shout "fake news" if you accidentally see facts that challenge your pre-decided views, especially when unedited and with all relevant context included.
Wrong on both. Scientific consensus is not science. Any scientist will tell you that.
Science proposes hypotheses and then proceeds to test them with experiments, observations, and analyses. A consensus, if any, occurs after such studies produce consistent conclusions. But the consensus is not the science. It is the collective opinion on the current state of knowledge.
The scientific method will become outdated only when another method is discovered that does a better job of capturing our knowledge of the nat
#5's "refutation" seems to diminish with wealth and power. Ask anyone done in by a chorus of "yes men" afraid to challenge their meal ticket...
True, but that doesn't mean that you shouldn't try... you just need to be mindful that you may be in an echo chamber and attempt to break out of it.
I have found that anyone I've worked for I have been blunt and not a yes man and it has mostly gone well for me. The two times it really didn't I was saved by being shoved out because not long after I found that said team / company had severe issues and was disbanded / closed up.
Now, there is a difference between being honest and being obstructionist and that's
You are *absolutely* correct which is why I had:
When done correctly and with trust it can make for a great team and stupendous levels of output, plus it builds trust even deeper between leadership and team.
I have seen the flipside (in fact I was the one who said "No because of Foo which will likely cause Bar and will cause Baz and if Fizz also happens then we're going to have issues"). Said manager actually did try to toss my ass under the bus for "not being clearer about my reservations". My response was the 5 page document I initially developed that was if anything over verbose.
Interestingly that manager left the company within 6 months of that kerfluffle.
I
Yeah but you can easily identify the sycophants.
The optimal political process is a bit more complex. I'm finding that a lot of things make economic sense, yet raise human issues: a strictly sub-optimal path to address the complexities of political issues is often required.
Take the economies of trade, for example. Because of things like wage differential or cost of resources (e.g. is the climate better for cotton in China?), importing pants is cheaper than making them here. Because of that, whether y
Yeah, that really isn't the scientific method.
"Attempt to disprove the conclusion."
This seems to be running fast and loose with the requirements of experimentation. One really needs to prove a hypothesis otherwise the effort is somewhat incomplete. I can't disprove God exists, but to make the assumption that the entity does exist for this reason is lazy and dishonest.
Get billions of dollars in taxpayer funded subsidies for something that nobody in their right mind would invest their own money in.
I'm sure to be in the minority but I have yet to see any 'genius inventions' from Elon, all 'his ideas' seem to be things thought up over the years (some 100s of years old) and deemed to be too difficult to achieve at the time.
So your point of getting billions to throw at some problems seems to be right on the mark. If I wanted to complement Elon it would not be for his various projects that people are attributing to him to have thought up where he really has not, but instead that he has the balls to take
Who, among Slashdot's esteemed editorial board, decided, the publication's audience needs a refresher on what scientific method is?
And who, subsequently, chose the Rolling Stone — whoever it is they are interviewing — as the best fount of this illumination?
The problem with bandying about "The Scientific Method" for things that are not science is that you get people making up "sciences" which are really only the analysis of data that describe humanities or economics. Consequently, minds are made up that those topics can only be described in scientific terms, which (needless to say) is a huge error.
I think it's a great idea to use the concept of falsifiability in economics, and stakeholders really like predictive graphs and stuff, but if any quantifiable datasets are omitted the model becomes inaccurate.
Often it's better to go with a hunch and bluster.
But there is one thing people can try to develop and inculcate, as they rise in the hierarchy. Try to find the