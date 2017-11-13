Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Earth Science

More Than 15,000 Scientists From 184 Countries Issue 'Warning To Humanity' (www.cbc.ca) 69

Posted by BeauHD from the call-to-action dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CBC.ca: More than 15,000 scientists around the world have issued a global warning: there needs to be change in order to save Earth. It comes 25 years after the first notice in 1992 when a mere 1,500 scientists issued a similar warning. This new cautioning -- which gained popularity on Twitter with #ScientistsWarningToHumanity -- garnered more than 15,000 signatures. William Ripple of Oregon State University's College of Forestry, who started the campaign, said that he came across the 1992 warning last February, and noticed that this year happened to mark the 25th anniversary. Together with his graduate student, Christopher Wolf, he decided to revisit the concerns raised then, and collect global data for different variables to show trends over the past 25 years. Ripple found: A decline in freshwater availability; Unsustainable marine fisheries; Ocean dead zones; Forest losses; Dwindling biodiversity; Climate change; Population growth. There was one positive outcome, however: a rapid decline in ozone depletion. One of the potential solutions is to stabilize the population. If we reduce family size, consumption patterns don't rise as much. And that can be done by empowering girls and women, providing sexual education and education on family planning.

More Than 15,000 Scientists From 184 Countries Issue 'Warning To Humanity' More | Reply

More Than 15,000 Scientists From 184 Countries Issue 'Warning To Humanity'

Comments Filter:

  • 50,000 coal miners order cease and desist (Score:3, Funny)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Monday November 13, 2017 @04:29PM (#55542987)
    The 15,000 scientists are overruled by the 50,000 US coal miners.

  • If we reduce family size, consumption patterns don't rise as much. And that can be done by empowering girls and women, providing sexual education and education on family planning.

    Ok...I thought "No meant NO".....what more empowerment does it require?

    Say no, and quit spreading your legs unless you want to risk having a kid, even with "protection", you can't be 100% sure.

  • How about "empowering" boys and men too? Give them a heads up on the legal dangers to themselves and their future children if they participate in the rigged game of marriage ( at least in the west ).

    But hell, I guess as long as women are looked after it's all A-OK.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The reason is the observation that the lengthened basic education for women leads to the age of the first birth being higher. This leads to lower number of children, on average. Only a few years more education for women can lead to stabilization of the number of children per family to two, for example. On the other hand, some nations seem to be afraid of going extinct within a few hundred of years. So, for each according to their needs and solutions according to their problems.

    • Climate change activists should wholeheartedly welcome greater Social Justice influence and mission creep into their movement. Its proven track record of swaying public opinion can only have a positive impact on the debate.

      Warmist regards,
      ExxonMobil

  • Missing the obvious other solution (Score:3, Insightful)

    by WillAffleckUW ( 858324 ) on Monday November 13, 2017 @04:35PM (#55543039) Homepage Journal

    If you actually look at some of the statistics published at COP25, you'll see that US and EU emissions are down but GDP is up.

    The most rapid growth in emissions is in India, which still has less emissions per person than China does. The rapid increase in pollution, greenhouse emissions, and climate impacts is mostly due to China and India, but even if we reduce it now, some of the gasses take 100 years to clear out of the atmosphere, although other shorter lived gasses are more impactful but have shorter lifespans.

    The most obvious other solution is not population growth, which isn't driving either of those top two contributors to the environment, but is literally faster phasing out of harmful energy and food usage including farming, by more efficient energy sources and cracking down on illegal overuse of pesticides and crop waste burning. Note that crop waste can be processed into stored fuel with minimal impacts, but the open burning of crop waste accelerates many other processes.

    Solution for this means artificial price supports for crop waste, so that it is converted into appropriate fuel, and reducing all tax exemptions and exclusions for all fossil fuels.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      Solution for this means artificial price supports for crop waste, so that it is converted into appropriate fuel, and reducing all tax exemptions and exclusions for all fossil fuels.

      Is that all? I'm sure we'll get right on that.

      • Solution for this means artificial price supports for crop waste, so that it is converted into appropriate fuel, and reducing all tax exemptions and exclusions for all fossil fuels.

        Is that all? I'm sure we'll get right on that.

        If by we you mean China and India, it's something Brazil has done already, and various EU countries.

        You have to realize the impacts include New Delhi pollution becoming so bad that some airlines refuse to fly there anymore. Inaction has consequences.

    • or in India's case just plain collecting taxes in the first place. Crop burning's already illegal in India. They do it anyway. You'd need money for enforcement and to pay the enforcers well enough they don't just become corrupt. The only place you're gonna get that kind of money is the ruling elites and good luck getting money out of them.

    • Solution for this means artificial price supports for crop waste, so that it is converted into appropriate fuel, and reducing all tax exemptions and exclusions for all fossil fuels.

      And there you go, mixing your political position with the scientific conclusion. This is what causes science denial.

      Does the science mandate your position? Are there better solutions available?

      I strongly suspect that the best solution is to turn our attention to improvements in technology. This is already happening in the US with the onset of electric vehicles - this will reduce fossil fuel consumption considerably, and serve as a model and testing ground for other nations.

      We then have to find energy source

      • You should have read the entire post, I addressed that.

        Actually, there are scientific journals such as Energy Policy, which evaluate the different policy impacts. Some of the best scientific papers published in those come from China and India.

  • Another Potential Solution (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Global Pandemic - works for me.

    No muss, no fuss, and results have a high probability of "success".
    Mother Nature can ( and will ) handle it.

  • And people sit there and wonder why there's an anti-science sentiment that keeps growing...

  • Obviously, back when it was only 1,500 scientists, (Score:3)

    by Kogun ( 170504 ) on Monday November 13, 2017 @04:40PM (#55543083)
    the science on AGW was wrong, because they were in the minority. Now, I guess, 15,000 scientists are presumably the majority, so AGW must be right? Is that how science works?

    • Re:Obviously, back when it was only 1,500 scientis (Score:5, Insightful)

      by mysidia ( 191772 ) on Monday November 13, 2017 @04:49PM (#55543151)

      Nope. If the theory disagrees with experiment, then it is Wrong. It doesn't matter how many voices sign the petition for the theory; it must still be rejected.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Why do we not reject every climate model? All of them have been proven wrong in the last decade.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      There is a very simple explanation for why the number of scientists was reported. One can only hear "the science isn't settled; there is still a lot of disagreement" so many times before you just assume you have to emphasize the degree of consensus every single time AGW comes up.

  • Single child policy for the whole Africa (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That would probably solve one of the problems neatly.

  • 15000 Scientists (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Among those included in this list of Climate Scientists:

    Davis, Joanne - Australian
    Daweti, Nokuthula - Student
    de Clercq, Deon - Earthling
    Hamilton, Ava - independent documentary producer/citizen scientist
    Jara, Andrea - Colombian
    Thapa, Lal - Asst. Professor of Alien Invasion

    It is very hard to take this (or their agenda) seriously when they won't even do the basic science of vetting a list of "scientists".

  • The actual message that was signed (Score:3)

    by FeelGood314 ( 2516288 ) on Monday November 13, 2017 @04:55PM (#55543185)
    http://scientistswarning.fores... [oregonstate.edu] I really wish reporters would link to the actual articles they talk about. Sort of like when they jump all over someone's statements but don't actually quote what the person said.
  • Which is too damn many people. Of course now someone will scream "racism" just because its mentioned.
    • Stabilizing population is necessary but not sufficient. The current global economy is structured in a way that absolutely depends on exponential growth of production and consumption, and hence exponential growth of the population. We have major recessions when GDP growth drops to a lower-but-still-positive rate. If we went straight to a zero population growth rate tomorrow, very soon there would be a catastrophic economic meltdown.

      This is a big problem I have with singularity-ists: what they see as an e

  • The huge problem you have is most first world countries that at this point are taking large steps to protect the environment (in no small part by pushing those concerns off to other countries that handle manufacturing and power generation) actually have negative population growth.

    That would seem to solve the problem you are laying out, except for one thing - a lot of the countries with positive population growth are not really that concerned about the environment.

    If you really think about this long term, th

  • NOT WORTHY OF /. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The linked article is virtually devoid of any kind of meaningful data. Who keeps putting junk like this on /.?

  • There is an excellent documentary on Netflix called Mission Blue [netflix.com]

    The problem is that we've let greed over-rule sustainability. All the environmental disasters we are seeing are just the natural consequences of choosing false profits over scientific prophets.

    This begs the question though -- What can the average citizen do to make an impact? The article mentions stabilize the population as one possible solution. What are others?

Slashdot Top Deals

"Survey says..." -- Richard Dawson, weenie, on "Family Feud"

Close