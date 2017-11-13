More Than 15,000 Scientists From 184 Countries Issue 'Warning To Humanity' (www.cbc.ca) 69
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CBC.ca: More than 15,000 scientists around the world have issued a global warning: there needs to be change in order to save Earth. It comes 25 years after the first notice in 1992 when a mere 1,500 scientists issued a similar warning. This new cautioning -- which gained popularity on Twitter with #ScientistsWarningToHumanity -- garnered more than 15,000 signatures. William Ripple of Oregon State University's College of Forestry, who started the campaign, said that he came across the 1992 warning last February, and noticed that this year happened to mark the 25th anniversary. Together with his graduate student, Christopher Wolf, he decided to revisit the concerns raised then, and collect global data for different variables to show trends over the past 25 years. Ripple found: A decline in freshwater availability; Unsustainable marine fisheries; Ocean dead zones; Forest losses; Dwindling biodiversity; Climate change; Population growth. There was one positive outcome, however: a rapid decline in ozone depletion. One of the potential solutions is to stabilize the population. If we reduce family size, consumption patterns don't rise as much. And that can be done by empowering girls and women, providing sexual education and education on family planning.
Re: (Score:2)
The average prole can do little. His eco footprint is already nearly insignificant because he can't even afford running the damn AC anymore.
Those that do have the eco footprint of an elephant also seem to think they can buy themselves another earth and to hell with the rest. Get rid of them and we're solving a lot of ecological (and probably economical) problems.
Re: (Score:2)
Encourage abortion for those that continue to poduce with no way of paying for them.
Uh, just to point out the obvious, a simpler and cheaper solution would be just to make sure that birth control is available to those who want it.
Re: (Score:2)
First let's tell our cities to stop subsidizing the roads with sales taxes and stop forcing developers to build more parking than the market thinks is financially optimal. Freedom, low taxes, and low shelf prices are all good things, right?
Re: (Score:2)
So, other than driving a Prius and moving to a sardine can style apartment in the inner city, what realistically can people do as something against AGW?
How about having no more than one child? A lot of our problems would be greatly reduced (if not eliminated entirely) if the planet had fewer humans.
50,000 coal miners order cease and desist (Score:3, Funny)
Re:50,000 coal miners order cease and desist (Score:5, Insightful)
Those 15,000 scientists probably have a bigger carbon footprint and have little interest in changing that.
Re: 50,000 coal miners order cease and desist (Score:2, Funny)
What? Move off campus into a productive job after graduating?
Certainly not!
And a million smarmy /.ers (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The 15,000 scientists are overruled by the 50,000 US coal miners.
Well, if those 15,000 scientists met up with the 50,000 on the streets . . . at least we could make progress on the overpopulation problem by about 65,000.
And we could offer the spectacle on pay-per-view, like the Connor McGregor / Floyd Mayweather fight. We could spend the profits on fixing ocean dead zones . . .
. . . or just blow it Vegas on whores, coke and blackjack, since we are all doomed to die anyway because of Unsustainable marine fisheries; Ocean dead zones; Forest losses; Dwindling biodiversit
Empowering girls and women for global warming? (Score:1)
Ok...I thought "No meant NO".....what more empowerment does it require?
Say no, and quit spreading your legs unless you want to risk having a kid, even with "protection", you can't be 100% sure.
Re: (Score:2)
Take a moment to realize that what is being referred to here is not the developed world, where population tends to stabilize, even though footprint increases. It's the post-agrarian/tribal cultures that have large families and isolationism deeply ingrained in their traditions. It takes slow, patient work to untangle the Gordian knot of religion/mores/entrenchment. Also when you try to change someone's culture it takes a whole ass-ton of humility to not get run out on a rail. So, the bible-thumping anti-
Just girls and women, eh? (Score:2, Insightful)
How about "empowering" boys and men too? Give them a heads up on the legal dangers to themselves and their future children if they participate in the rigged game of marriage ( at least in the west ).
But hell, I guess as long as women are looked after it's all A-OK.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
The reason is the observation that the lengthened basic education for women leads to the age of the first birth being higher. This leads to lower number of children, on average. Only a few years more education for women can lead to stabilization of the number of children per family to two, for example. On the other hand, some nations seem to be afraid of going extinct within a few hundred of years. So, for each according to their needs and solutions according to their problems.
Please Continue (Score:2)
Warmist regards,
ExxonMobil
Missing the obvious other solution (Score:3, Insightful)
If you actually look at some of the statistics published at COP25, you'll see that US and EU emissions are down but GDP is up.
The most rapid growth in emissions is in India, which still has less emissions per person than China does. The rapid increase in pollution, greenhouse emissions, and climate impacts is mostly due to China and India, but even if we reduce it now, some of the gasses take 100 years to clear out of the atmosphere, although other shorter lived gasses are more impactful but have shorter lifespans.
The most obvious other solution is not population growth, which isn't driving either of those top two contributors to the environment, but is literally faster phasing out of harmful energy and food usage including farming, by more efficient energy sources and cracking down on illegal overuse of pesticides and crop waste burning. Note that crop waste can be processed into stored fuel with minimal impacts, but the open burning of crop waste accelerates many other processes.
Solution for this means artificial price supports for crop waste, so that it is converted into appropriate fuel, and reducing all tax exemptions and exclusions for all fossil fuels.
Re: (Score:2)
Solution for this means artificial price supports for crop waste, so that it is converted into appropriate fuel, and reducing all tax exemptions and exclusions for all fossil fuels.
Is that all? I'm sure we'll get right on that.
Re: (Score:1)
Solution for this means artificial price supports for crop waste, so that it is converted into appropriate fuel, and reducing all tax exemptions and exclusions for all fossil fuels.
Is that all? I'm sure we'll get right on that.
If by we you mean China and India, it's something Brazil has done already, and various EU countries.
You have to realize the impacts include New Delhi pollution becoming so bad that some airlines refuse to fly there anymore. Inaction has consequences.
Trouble is that means tax raises (Score:3)
Mixing politics with science (Score:2)
Solution for this means artificial price supports for crop waste, so that it is converted into appropriate fuel, and reducing all tax exemptions and exclusions for all fossil fuels.
And there you go, mixing your political position with the scientific conclusion. This is what causes science denial.
Does the science mandate your position? Are there better solutions available?
I strongly suspect that the best solution is to turn our attention to improvements in technology. This is already happening in the US with the onset of electric vehicles - this will reduce fossil fuel consumption considerably, and serve as a model and testing ground for other nations.
We then have to find energy source
Re: (Score:1)
You should have read the entire post, I addressed that.
Actually, there are scientific journals such as Energy Policy, which evaluate the different policy impacts. Some of the best scientific papers published in those come from China and India.
Re: (Score:2)
These snowflakes are crying liberal tears because global warming melts snowflakes.
Slight correction, those aren't tears. You said it yourself, they're melting.
Another Potential Solution (Score:1)
Global Pandemic - works for me.
No muss, no fuss, and results have a high probability of "success".
Mother Nature can ( and will ) handle it.
Corelating ozone depletion with female empowerment (Score:1)
And people sit there and wonder why there's an anti-science sentiment that keeps growing...
Obviously, back when it was only 1,500 scientists, (Score:3)
Re:Obviously, back when it was only 1,500 scientis (Score:5, Insightful)
Nope. If the theory disagrees with experiment, then it is Wrong. It doesn't matter how many voices sign the petition for the theory; it must still be rejected.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Why do we not reject every climate model? All of them have been proven wrong in the last decade.
Re: (Score:1)
There is a very simple explanation for why the number of scientists was reported. One can only hear "the science isn't settled; there is still a lot of disagreement" so many times before you just assume you have to emphasize the degree of consensus every single time AGW comes up.
Single child policy for the whole Africa (Score:1)
That would probably solve one of the problems neatly.
15000 Scientists (Score:2, Insightful)
Among those included in this list of Climate Scientists:
Davis, Joanne - Australian
Daweti, Nokuthula - Student
de Clercq, Deon - Earthling
Hamilton, Ava - independent documentary producer/citizen scientist
Jara, Andrea - Colombian
Thapa, Lal - Asst. Professor of Alien Invasion
It is very hard to take this (or their agenda) seriously when they won't even do the basic science of vetting a list of "scientists".
The actual message that was signed (Score:3)
At least someone is mentioning the real issue (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This is a big problem I have with singularity-ists: what they see as an e
Population is a problem, but not how you think (Score:1)
The huge problem you have is most first world countries that at this point are taking large steps to protect the environment (in no small part by pushing those concerns off to other countries that handle manufacturing and power generation) actually have negative population growth.
That would seem to solve the problem you are laying out, except for one thing - a lot of the countries with positive population growth are not really that concerned about the environment.
If you really think about this long term, th
NOT WORTHY OF /. (Score:1)
The linked article is virtually devoid of any kind of meaningful data. Who keeps putting junk like this on
/.?
We are killing the ocean (Score:2)
There is an excellent documentary on Netflix called Mission Blue [netflix.com]
The problem is that we've let greed over-rule sustainability. All the environmental disasters we are seeing are just the natural consequences of choosing false profits over scientific prophets.
This begs the question though -- What can the average citizen do to make an impact? The article mentions stabilize the population as one possible solution. What are others?