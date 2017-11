Is Physical Law an Alien Intelligence?

What if alien life were so advanced that its powers were indistinguishable from physics? It's the one-year anniversary of a startling article which appeared in Nautilus magazine. Long-time Slashdot reader wjcofkc writes:The original submitter included their own counterarguments against the idea, but the astronomer follows his proposal to its ultimate conclusion."Perhaps hyper-advanced life isn't just external. Perhaps it's already all around. It is embedded in what we perceive to be physics itself, from the root behavior of particles and fields to the phenomena of complexity and emergence."