Is Physical Law an Alien Intelligence? (nautil.us) 61
What if alien life were so advanced that its powers were indistinguishable from physics? It's the one-year anniversary of a startling article which appeared in Nautilus magazine. Long-time Slashdot reader wjcofkc writes: Caleb Scharf, astronomer and the director of the multidisciplinary Columbia Astrobiology Center at Columbia University presents an intriguing thought experiment.
"Perhaps Arthur C. Clarke was being uncharacteristically unambitious. He once pointed out that any sufficiently advanced technology is going to be indistinguishable from magic. If you dropped in on a bunch of Paleolithic farmers with your iPhone and a pair of sneakers, you'd undoubtedly seem pretty magical. But the contrast is only middling: The farmers would still recognize you as basically like them, and before long they'd be taking selfies. But what if life has moved so far on that it doesn't just appear magical, but appears like physics?"
The original submitter included their own counterarguments against the idea, but the astronomer follows his proposal to its ultimate conclusion.
"Perhaps hyper-advanced life isn't just external. Perhaps it's already all around. It is embedded in what we perceive to be physics itself, from the root behavior of particles and fields to the phenomena of complexity and emergence."
"Perhaps Arthur C. Clarke was being uncharacteristically unambitious. He once pointed out that any sufficiently advanced technology is going to be indistinguishable from magic. If you dropped in on a bunch of Paleolithic farmers with your iPhone and a pair of sneakers, you'd undoubtedly seem pretty magical. But the contrast is only middling: The farmers would still recognize you as basically like them, and before long they'd be taking selfies. But what if life has moved so far on that it doesn't just appear magical, but appears like physics?"
The original submitter included their own counterarguments against the idea, but the astronomer follows his proposal to its ultimate conclusion.
"Perhaps hyper-advanced life isn't just external. Perhaps it's already all around. It is embedded in what we perceive to be physics itself, from the root behavior of particles and fields to the phenomena of complexity and emergence."
No (Score:1)
It's not. It's not even intelligent.
Re: No (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If physics is considered a form of life, then we'd also have to consider global warming to be a form of life. This of course raises a serious problem: if we try to stop global warming, then we're potentially killing a very unique and special form of life.
And if we don't try to stop global warming, then we're potentially killing a very unique and special form of life. Namely, us.
We may be part of the grander "life equation" of the universe, but we also have freedom of choice. In particular, the ability to make choices that preserve our existence.
Someone already thought of it (Score:1)
We already have a name for their possible existence: god.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Life on Earth would be indistinguishable from an episode of Freakazoid. [youtube.com]
Right now we're lacking the whole flying saucer thing.
Re: Someone already thought of it (Score:1)
What if the physics of our alien was alien too? (Score:2)
And what if the physicis of the physics-alien of our physics-alien was an alien intelligence also?
Mind... blown!
Re: (Score:2)
And what if the physicis of the physics-alien of our physics-alien was an alien intelligence also?
Mind... blown!
Are we in the Miniverse or Teenyverse?
Re: What if the physics of our alien was alien too (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And what if the physicis of the physics-alien of our physics-alien was an alien intelligence also?
The alien intelligences will converge to being turtles, all the way down.
Re: (Score:2)
Given infinite god-aliens, one of them is bound to be a turtle.
Re: (Score:2)
I heard of a guy that was playing with razors. He may have some insight here.
Re: (Score:2)
"I heard of a guy that was playing with razors. He may have some insight here."
I know that guy. He was so sharp, he cut himself.
Re: (Score:2)
I should come back later to see if it gets modded funny?
Re: (Score:1)
It's physics-aliens all the way up
End of Enlightenment (Score:1)
This article isn't an aberration. It's an expression of our social and intellectual zeitgeist. An expression of our universal decline.
Magical thinking. Irrationality. Psuedo-intellectualism. Total lack of clarity in terminology or argument. Insane, shallow, childish, foolish, wrong ideas and thinking, uncritically substituted in places we once expected quality reading material.
When you have a "Marketplace of Ideas", you run the risk (we've realised it) of a corressponding Market for Lemons, where bad thinki
Re: (Score:2)
There's no such thing as bad thinking. There's such a thing as not following the train of thought to conclusions. Thought experiments and sking "what if" is great, and we need that, but it needs to be followed with scientific discipline, like attempts at establishing a null hypothesis, whether this can lead to a falsifiable theory, and what steps can be taken to mitigate bias.
As this is presented, it smells of veiled theism, published without the scientific precautions in place. That's bad, but asking "
Quick questions (Score:4)
Some quick questions:
1) Does this hypothesis have testable predictions,
2) Does the theory imply observations that we could make that would invalidate the theory?
I'm a fan of "Hey, Martha!" stories, they're entertaining and thought provoking, but I don't know how much serious consideration such a proposal warrants. (Compared to, say, the survivability of "The Martian" or whether aspects of the "Star Trek" universe are physically realizable.)
Re: (Score:2)
So, we have postulated the existence of
.... God. And all that implies.
Re: (Score:2)
It's the same as "we're all living in a sim", isn't it?
Good response (Score:2)
It's the same as "we're all living in a sim", isn't it?
That's a very good question.
So far as I can tell, there are testable predictions that the sim theory makes. These are predictions that are not required by the theory, but that, if we see them, would be good indications of the sim.
Consider scanning a color document, separating the color channels into R, G, and B, and then doing a histogram of each channel.
If the envelope of the red histogram is smooth and goes to zero at each end (at R=0 and R=255). then we might conclude that the scanner spans the entire ra
Re: (Score:2)
1) Does this hypothesis have testable predictions,
Yes. The aliens would likely implement physics with some specific features to conserve resources. Here are some predictions:
1. To localize causality, the propagation of information will have a speed limit rather than happening instantaneously.
2. At the lowest levels, reality will be discrete, or "quantum", rather than continuous. The degree of quantum granularity will depend on the size of the floating point registers in the alien computers. Planck's Constant is 6.626e-34, which implies a binary manti
Falsifiable test? (Score:2)
Not even a scientific hypothesis...fucking navel gazing dweebs.
I 'say' the laws of physics are a n dimensional clockwork. Using probabilistic collisions between parts to generate the modern physics parts. Prove me wrong?
Re: Falsifiable test? (Score:1)
Alien Life, Meet Today's Media Cycle (Score:2)
Alien Life that is in and all around us in the guise of physics? Call their agents and warn them of the impending class action and cancelled deals.
Pirsig Morality (Score:2)
In his books, Pirsig develops the concept of morality as equivalent to rules of nature. To Pirsig, a helium molecule is moral when it obeys the requirements of chemistry: Rising in air, not burning at room temperature, fusing in stellar furnaces. We could view physics, chemistry, astronomy, etc. as sciences for empirically learning the morality of the universe.
I'm also reminded of Madoka, of course, but that's a completely different line of thought.
SPOILER FOR A 32-YEAR-OLD BOOK FOLLOWS (Score:1)
the current plateau of physics (Score:3)
This is really about dark matter and the crazy ideas that crop up in physics when we don't understand something and lack the tools to even start figuring it out.
It's not scientifically reasonable to ascribe life to a set of physics that we don't have any direct evidence of existing, but it's fun to think about. In the past, this would just be written up as science fiction. I'd be interested to know if Caleb Scharf is a fan of Greg Benford, or any of the other physicist created science fiction out there that contains similar ideas.
Re: (Score:2)
"I'd be interested to know if Caleb Scharf is a fan of Greg Benford, or any of the other physicist created science fiction out there that contains similar ideas."
The guy who wrote this article thinks physics is done by physicians.
Short Answer: No. (Score:2)
Basicly, calling physical laws either an alien intelligence or a product of an alien intelligence is nothing else than the question if we are living in the reality, or if we ar
Re: (Score:2)
Physical laws are rules. They are valid everywhere, for everything
That depends on your definition of everywhere.
And even more on your definition of "are" (more commonly phrased as what the definition of "is" is).
Is there a concept of space, even below the Planck length or outside the universe?
What is a wave and what is a particle, and is there a law governing the duality that leads to different physical laws for the two?
, and non-discriminatory
That too is in question. The Copenhagen school of thought on quantum mechanics tend to disagree - observation causes discrimination.
Not now.. (Score:1)
Can't discuss this topic right now, I'm WAY WAY too sober for this.
Give me that nu tau religion (Score:2)
We're all seeing that this and saying we live in a simulation, etc., is simply recasting spirituality and the idea of gods in a new form, right?
Which is fine, you can do that. But as someone used to seeing their religion in the crosshairs, it does strike me as a bit weird whenever the people instinctively scathing about religious ideas decide they really want them afterall, just co-opted under different labels.
Rewritten Headline (Score:1)
Un-testable hypotheses are not science (Score:1)
If the idea is inherently un-testable, it's not science.
That's not to say it's right or wrong, just that you shouldn't be discussing it as if it were science. After all, the world may very well have been created by an outside-this-universe entity 1 second ago with all of our brain cells wired to think we've been alive for years or decades, but that's not a testable hypothesis and it has no place in science.
Now, if an idea is un-testable now but it might be someday, well, that might be within the realm of s
A waste of slashdot's front page? (Score:1)
1 - You can't Prof it, ever, just like God.
2 - You will still end up with the question of what is the basic law on witch that intelligence would exist, making it a recursive paradox. Just like "who created God"
3 - And the worse part is that ppl already believe some Alien created and rules this existence... Aka "GOD".
If we exist in some kind of a contained/simulated existence then who ever owns this existence may be a Alien to it's peers but will
Keep Alien Physics Out Of the US! (Score:2)
#BUILDTHEWALL
Whither Slashdot? But a related TotD? (Score:2)
There is a fundamental equality among universal Turing machines, but not when time is taken into consideration.
Took me many years to complete that computation, but a sufficiently faster UTM could have finished in that many seconds.
Powers? Alien Life? Physical Law? (Score:2)
Referring to magic is almost the same than referring to ignorance and, as such, you can
What if physical laws was just a jigsaw puzzle? (Score:2)
But that could easily because we can't see the "big picture". Once we develop an understanding of all the laws of the physical world, then it could be that there is inevitably only one way they could all be fitted together. There would be no need for an alien intelligence or "higher being" to have created them
The only question that would arise would be: who or what is the picture about?
Just another god! (Score:2)
Maybe people are so affraid to imagine a world without gods that they find a way to create another one!