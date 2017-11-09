Cities Are Scolding Countries at UN Climate Conference To Cut Emissions (vice.com) 19
A reader shares a report: An alliance of major cities including New York, Toronto, and London challenged nation states attending the United Nations climate talks in Bonn, Germany this week "to kick dirty carbon to the curb" and immediately "commit and work straightaway towards carbon neutrality, 100 percent renewable energy, zero-waste and zero-carbon." The Carbon Neutral Cities Alliance is a new collaboration of 20 international cities (other members include Washington DC, San Francisco, Oslo, and Sydney). All are striving for carbon neutrality and cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 80 percent by 2050. "Dirty fuels and climate disruption are killing and displacing millions of citizens around the world," the Alliance stated in a strongly-worded letter sent to every country's delegation at climate talks, known as COP 23. "Cities are on the frontline of climate impacts. We see the urgency of climate action and need nation-states to be as committed as we are," Johanna Partin, the director of the Alliance and former advisor to the mayor of San Francisco, told Motherboard by phone.
Burn coal to charge electric cars made with rare earth batteries.
The laws of thermodynamics don't apply to Electric Cars do they?
With coal plants being discontinued, I prefer solar and wind to charge electric cars without heavy rare earth batteries (not fully rare earth free but going the right direction): http://fortune.com/2016/07/12/... [fortune.com]
An interesting thing about using solar power to charge electric cars is that electric cars inherently include storage. You can, in principle, choose to charge cars when the sun is shining.
This would require somewhat of a change in the timing of when you charge. Instead of going home and charging your car overnight, parking spaces would have solar panel roofs-- you'd charge your car in the daytime (which, for most of us, would mean: at work.)
But that's doable.
Those cities are larger than some countries (and US States). Now that heavy manufacturing has been outsourced to the 3rd world, it's those cities that represent the real source of pollution.
This silliness reminded me of LA smog.
I guess we should destroy modern civilization and revert to cavemen and hunter-gatherer because "whatever the cost". Why are you using the internet if you willing to pay "whatever the cost"?
...so how many of these cities are willing to spend their own treasuries to make that happen, or do they not know that a huge quorum of the nations they scold have an average GDP smaller than any one city listed in that 'league'? Solar panels and wind turbines ain't cheap, you know.
This is why I'm not worried about the climate accord Trump pulled the US out of. Cities, states, and people are stepping up to take care of the environment on their own. An that is how it should be.
We need to breed a environmental conscious generation and no try to legislate one into existence.
They are just falling into Trump's plan. Do they know this? A big part of what Trump stands for is the rejection of big government and devolving power to smaller entities that are more responsive to their constituents. As government size increases, it gets farther and farther away from the people. It cares less and less about their interests, and more about advancing its own interest of more big government.
