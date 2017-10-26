New Science Suggests the Ocean Could Rise More -- and Faster -- Than We Thought

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Chris Mooney, writing for the Washington Post: Climate change could lead to sea level rises that are larger, and happen more rapidly, than previously thought, according to a trio of new studies that reflect mounting concerns about the stability of polar ice. In one case, the research suggests that previous high end projections (PDF) for sea level rise by the year 2100 -- a little over three feet -- could be too low, substituting numbers as high as six feet at the extreme if the world continues to burn large volumes of fossil fuels throughout the century (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled). "We have the potential to have much more sea level rise under high emissions scenarios," said Alexander Nauels, a researcher at the University of Melbourne in Australia who led one of the three studies. His work, co-authored with researchers at institutions in Austria, Switzerland, and Germany, was published Thursday in Environmental Research Letters. The results comprise both novel scientific observations -- based on high resolution seafloor imaging techniques that give a new window on past sea level events -- and new modeling techniques based on a better understanding of Antarctic ice. Further reading: Sea levels to rise 1.3m unless coal power ends by 2050, report says (The Guardian).

  • Goodbye Florida (Score:4, Funny)

    by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 ) on Thursday October 26, 2017 @02:50PM (#55438893)

    Goodbye Florida. I will miss you.

    • Re: (Score:1, Flamebait)

      by cayenne8 ( 626475 )
      Well, at year 2100, I'll be LOOOONG dead and gone, and forgotten, and not around to hear anyone cursing my name even if they did remember who I am....

      So, what do I care?

      Time to fill the tank and drive/boat/motorcycle around and enjoy it while I still can!!

      Life is short....

    • That mosquito-infested hellhole? Not me. Good riddance.

    • Goodbye "Florida man".. good riddance.
      It'd be a shame to lose Disney and Universal though.

      • Goodbye "Florida man".. good riddance. It'd be a shame to lose Disney and Universal though.

        Really? Waste of space we could be growing oranges in if you ask me...

    Maybe. Possibly.

    But aren't we already suppose to be under ten feet of water?

    • Profound Retardation (Score:1, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Slashdot has been infested with uneducated, anti-science retards.

      I hope for your own sake that you are a Russian bot who is colluding with Russia to flood Florida, and other coastal cities and open up Russian shipping routes in the arctic.

      If this isn't treason or sockpuppettry then your mind is surely hobbled by profound retardation.

    • But aren't we already suppose to be under ten feet of water?

      Yeah! And didn't science say that man could never fly or go in space? Because science never gets better and past theories will always be right forever!

      • But aren't we already suppose to be under ten feet of water?

        Yeah! And didn't science say that man could never fly or go in space? Because science never gets better and past theories will always be right forever!

        I don't think anyone with a brain ever said those things. We saw birds flying all the time. It was just a matter of weight and power.
        We saw the moon and later were able to measure its distance. It was just a matter of escape velocity.

        What next? Flat Earth? Sound barrier? People like to make false attributions about claims that were never seriously made. They do well in shitty chain emails.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ichijo ( 607641 )

      But aren't we already suppose to be under ten feet of water?

      Who told you that? Serious question.

      • Who told you that? Serious question.

        Al Gore?

        [...Runs and hides...]

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Ichijo ( 607641 )
          Al Gore in "An Inconvenient Truth" said that a collapse of a major ice sheet in Greenland or West Antarctica could raise sea levels by 20 feet "in the near future". The near future has not yet passed and neither ice sheet has melted yet so the jury is still out on that one.

    • Re:Goes back to sleep... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by hey! ( 33014 ) on Thursday October 26, 2017 @03:16PM (#55439099) Homepage Journal

      Early projections had wide uncertainties, which means that the upper limits based on some projection technique could be quite eye popping. However so far as I know there was never any widely held scientific opinion that there would be a 3m rise by 2020. More typical projections from about 20 years ago were talking about maybe 12 cm against an 1800s baseline, which turn out to be pretty accurate. However the upper range was on the order of 30 cm and the lower showed an actual decline to pre-20th century levels by 2020 -- which goes to show there was still considerable uncertainty.

      Estimates from back in the mid 90s were for a 40cm to 65cm rise by 2100, mainly based on thermal expansion. That's a fairly safe assumption: warmer atmosphere = warmer ocean = more ocean volume.

      Now there have been hypothetical scenarios proposed in which sea level could rise rapidly. Obviously those have not happened ... yet. But as they are based on certain discrete and unpredictable events that they haven't happened is not evidence that they won't happen. These events are not particularly exotic in terms of the Earth's climate history, but would be unprecedented in recorded human history.

      • But as they are based on certain discrete and unpredictable events that they haven't happened...

        So these predictions are based on events that haven't happened. Got it...

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by hey! ( 33014 )

          So these predictions are based on events that haven't happened. Got it...

          That is rather entailed in the world "prediction".

    • Maybe Yellowstone will kill us all first.

  • I'm pretty damn sure that the world ended in 2015 just like they predicted.

    https://www.mrctv.org/videos/f... [mrctv.org]

    If you don't believe that New York was underwater 24/7/365 BECAUSE CLIMATE CHANGE they clearly you are a science denier.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      That video you linked to was remarkably accurate. ("More floods, more intense hurricanes, more fires") What point were you trying to make with that?

      • We haven't had a hurricane season worth a damn since Katrina, actually. Hurricanes have been tame as shit until this year. (And don't get me started on "Superstorm Sandy", which wasn't even a hurricane when it hit New York. It only cost so much because NYC was unprepared, and it was hyped up because it was NYC and the media fucking LOVES NYC.)

        As for fires, California is ALWAYS on fire.

  • Due to a typical but very strange bit of human psychology, I both have difficulty believing the world will actually change significantly in my lifetime while simultaneously wanting to see some kind of apocalypse (under the assumption I somehow manage to survive and thrive post-apocalypse).

    I mean, it's worth the end of the world as we know it just to be able to gloat to the survivors that I was right, isn't it?

  • ...it's overpriced, it's over-hyped. Beach property, near the sea, near the beach, near a pond - and cost 3-10 times as much as a normal property. You're investing badly, and you're gonna find out the hard way.

    I already knew this when I moved from Denmark to another country (several Danish cities is suffering from the ocean eating up the ground, and houses are constantly falling into the sea when the ground gets eaten up by the sea). I now live 80m above sea level - and 10 times cheaper, with the same solid building.

    To quote Nelson from the Simpsons -> "Ha haa!".

  • The FUDstream never ends with these guys, does it?

    https://www.thenewamerican.com... [thenewamerican.com]

    http://www.nationalreview.com/... [nationalreview.com] ...has a great video link to a report from 2008 that predicted BY 2015 "Manhattan is disappearing under rising seas, milk is almost $13 per âoecarton,â and gas prices skyrocketed to more than $9 per gallon..."

    Seriously, man: there are actual climate changes that we have to seriously cope with. That isn't being helped by alarmist bullshittery like this.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And none of those were mainstream positions that had scientific consensus. You've confused yourself by taking many different views and bundling them together as a single mind. It's entirely possible for there to be 10 different wrong views on climate change but still end up with climate change being real.

      • And none of those were mainstream positions that had scientific consensus. You've confused yourself by taking many different views and bundling them together as a single mind. It's entirely possible for there to be 10 different wrong views on climate change but still end up with climate change being real.

        You want him to obey the consensus because it's a consensus but ignore the consensus because the people contributing to it are routinely proven to be hilariously incorrect?

    • The stupidity never ends with you guys does it?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      Seriously, man: there are actual climate changes that we have to seriously cope with. That isn't being helped by alarmist bullshittery like this.

      Then why are you posting alarmist bullshittery links?
    • Al Gore In 2005: "Within the decade, there will be no more snows of Kilimanjaro." Kilimanjaro In 2015 [magaimg.net]
  • Quick, freeze Kevin Costner while we still can. He has experience with this kind of stuff and can help our future descendants pull off fireball stunts on jet skies. It's the only way.

  • Even tough C02 levels increased exponentially for a time, sea level rise has been progress about the same rate for over 100 years. Warming has been kind of flat. We know for a fact now that warming runaway is simply not a valid theory, so all we are left with is the slow mild warming the climate has been undergoing for a while, which is harmless.

    If people with power and money REALLY THOUGHT anything like this sea level alarmism was true, you would absolutely see this priced into seafront real estate pric

    • People with money and power really do. [nationalgeographic.com]

      I think you are confusing the pursuit of short term gains with long term value. They are not the same.

    • If people with power and money REALLY THOUGHT anything like this sea level alarmism was true, you would absolutely see this priced into seafront real estate prices. But they just continue to climb.

      We also WOULDN'T see pro-natalist policies.

      For instance: importing large numbers low-income people from countries with cultures that encourage large families and giving them jobs and child support which enables them to have LARGER families and an income sufficient for all the kids to drive gas-guzzlers and otherwi

  • And I live by the river

  • How many different studies will we have that don't agree about what's happening before we realize that we don't really know?

    Somebody needs to make a study about how many *different* conclusions have been made in the last 20 years and how those studies have faired when compared to reality. I'm just going to guess that two things are true. 1. The ones the press cover and are most often cited by activists are the most inaccurate over time. And 2. Not one study, if old enough to verify, shows the dire conse

