Chris Mooney, writing for the Washington Post: Climate change could lead to sea level rises that are larger, and happen more rapidly, than previously thought, according to a trio of new studies that reflect mounting concerns about the stability of polar ice. In one case, the research suggests that previous high end projections (PDF) for sea level rise by the year 2100 -- a little over three feet -- could be too low, substituting numbers as high as six feet at the extreme if the world continues to burn large volumes of fossil fuels throughout the century (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled). "We have the potential to have much more sea level rise under high emissions scenarios," said Alexander Nauels, a researcher at the University of Melbourne in Australia who led one of the three studies. His work, co-authored with researchers at institutions in Austria, Switzerland, and Germany, was published Thursday in Environmental Research Letters. The results comprise both novel scientific observations -- based on high resolution seafloor imaging techniques that give a new window on past sea level events -- and new modeling techniques based on a better understanding of Antarctic ice. Further reading: Sea levels to rise 1.3m unless coal power ends by 2050, report says (The Guardian).
Goodbye Florida (Score:4, Funny)
Goodbye Florida. I will miss you.
So, what do I care?
Time to fill the tank and drive/boat/motorcycle around and enjoy it while I still can!!
Life is short....
The only choice Florida residents will have is to build rafts and try to make for Cuba.
Goodbye "Florida man".. good riddance.
It'd be a shame to lose Disney and Universal though.
Really? Waste of space we could be growing oranges in if you ask me...
Goes back to sleep... (Score:1, Troll)
New Science Suggests the Ocean Could Rise More -- and Faster -- Than We Thought
Maybe. Possibly.
But aren't we already suppose to be under ten feet of water?
Profound Retardation (Score:1, Insightful)
Slashdot has been infested with uneducated, anti-science retards.
I hope for your own sake that you are a Russian bot who is colluding with Russia to flood Florida, and other coastal cities and open up Russian shipping routes in the arctic.
If this isn't treason or sockpuppettry then your mind is surely hobbled by profound retardation.
Adapt to it. All it takes is money and time. (Score:2)
Answer this:
Where is the science that says the current global average temperature is optimal?
It isn't "optimal". It is, however, what we have built our society's infrastructure around, and what the Earth's ecology has adapted to.
We could rebuild our infrastructure to a different temperature. It will have a cost. The Earth's ecology can adapt to a different set of climates. It will take time, and result in some amount of species loss, but inside of ten thousand years or so, they'd adapt.
It's only the short term-- the next few centuries-- that would be hard.
Optimal for what? If you're saying "optimal for large scale civilization heavily reliant on specific climactic conditions for large-scale land-based agriculture and complimentary ocean food sources", then I'd say the post-Glacial epoch is pretty damned optimal. Yes, bacterial mats and Archae populations and cockroaches may have a wider window of optimal conditions, but the capacity to support large concentrations of humans is a good deal narrower.
Yeah! And didn't science say that man could never fly or go in space? Because science never gets better and past theories will always be right forever!
I don't think anyone with a brain ever said those things. We saw birds flying all the time. It was just a matter of weight and power.
We saw the moon and later were able to measure its distance. It was just a matter of escape velocity.
What next? Flat Earth? Sound barrier? People like to make false attributions about claims that were never seriously made. They do well in shitty chain emails.
Who told you that? Serious question.
Who told you that? Serious question.
Al Gore?
[...Runs and hides...]
Re:Goes back to sleep... (Score:5, Insightful)
Early projections had wide uncertainties, which means that the upper limits based on some projection technique could be quite eye popping. However so far as I know there was never any widely held scientific opinion that there would be a 3m rise by 2020. More typical projections from about 20 years ago were talking about maybe 12 cm against an 1800s baseline, which turn out to be pretty accurate. However the upper range was on the order of 30 cm and the lower showed an actual decline to pre-20th century levels by 2020 -- which goes to show there was still considerable uncertainty.
Estimates from back in the mid 90s were for a 40cm to 65cm rise by 2100, mainly based on thermal expansion. That's a fairly safe assumption: warmer atmosphere = warmer ocean = more ocean volume.
Now there have been hypothetical scenarios proposed in which sea level could rise rapidly. Obviously those have not happened
... yet. But as they are based on certain discrete and unpredictable events that they haven't happened is not evidence that they won't happen. These events are not particularly exotic in terms of the Earth's climate history, but would be unprecedented in recorded human history.
But as they are based on certain discrete and unpredictable events that they haven't happened...
So these predictions are based on events that haven't happened. Got it...
Re: (Score:3)
So these predictions are based on events that haven't happened. Got it...
That is rather entailed in the world "prediction".
Maybe Yellowstone will kill us all first.
Funny how they still have to speculate (Score:1, Insightful)
I'm pretty damn sure that the world ended in 2015 just like they predicted.
https://www.mrctv.org/videos/f... [mrctv.org]
If you don't believe that New York was underwater 24/7/365 BECAUSE CLIMATE CHANGE they clearly you are a science denier.
Re: (Score:3)
We haven't had a hurricane season worth a damn since Katrina, actually. Hurricanes have been tame as shit until this year. (And don't get me started on "Superstorm Sandy", which wasn't even a hurricane when it hit New York. It only cost so much because NYC was unprepared, and it was hyped up because it was NYC and the media fucking LOVES NYC.)
As for fires, California is ALWAYS on fire.
Re: (Score:1)
That might explain the weird taste of this doomsday-flavoured rainbow gum I bought yesterday.
I should be appalled but... (Score:2)
Due to a typical but very strange bit of human psychology, I both have difficulty believing the world will actually change significantly in my lifetime while simultaneously wanting to see some kind of apocalypse (under the assumption I somehow manage to survive and thrive post-apocalypse).
I mean, it's worth the end of the world as we know it just to be able to gloat to the survivors that I was right, isn't it?
All those who pay a premium for a beach property.. (Score:3)
...it's overpriced, it's over-hyped. Beach property, near the sea, near the beach, near a pond - and cost 3-10 times as much as a normal property. You're investing badly, and you're gonna find out the hard way.
I already knew this when I moved from Denmark to another country (several Danish cities is suffering from the ocean eating up the ground, and houses are constantly falling into the sea when the ground gets eaten up by the sea). I now live 80m above sea level - and 10 times cheaper, with the same solid building.
To quote Nelson from the Simpsons -> "Ha haa!".
Pretty much this.
It's not just wealthy western nations. We're actually making renewable energy sources cheaper than coal and gas--unsubsidized--by sheer technical progress. That's always been the problem: burning fossile fuel might or might not be causing something called "Climate Change"--a point of contention in political discussions--but you can't really do anything about it because making your $THING more-expensive means people get $THING from dirty-coal high-emissions import instead. US becomes p
ceaseless (Score:1)
The FUDstream never ends with these guys, does it?
https://www.thenewamerican.com... [thenewamerican.com]
http://www.nationalreview.com/... [nationalreview.com]
...has a great video link to a report from 2008 that predicted BY 2015 "Manhattan is disappearing under rising seas, milk is almost $13 per âoecarton,â and gas prices skyrocketed to more than $9 per gallon..."
Seriously, man: there are actual climate changes that we have to seriously cope with. That isn't being helped by alarmist bullshittery like this.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
And none of those were mainstream positions that had scientific consensus. You've confused yourself by taking many different views and bundling them together as a single mind. It's entirely possible for there to be 10 different wrong views on climate change but still end up with climate change being real.
And none of those were mainstream positions that had scientific consensus. You've confused yourself by taking many different views and bundling them together as a single mind. It's entirely possible for there to be 10 different wrong views on climate change but still end up with climate change being real.
You want him to obey the consensus because it's a consensus but ignore the consensus because the people contributing to it are routinely proven to be hilariously incorrect?
The stupidity never ends with you guys does it?
Re: (Score:3)
Then why are you posting alarmist bullshittery links?
Re: (Score:1)
Waterworld (Score:2)
But it's not (Score:2)
Even tough C02 levels increased exponentially for a time, sea level rise has been progress about the same rate for over 100 years. Warming has been kind of flat. We know for a fact now that warming runaway is simply not a valid theory, so all we are left with is the slow mild warming the climate has been undergoing for a while, which is harmless.
If people with power and money REALLY THOUGHT anything like this sea level alarmism was true, you would absolutely see this priced into seafront real estate pric
I think you are confusing the pursuit of short term gains with long term value. They are not the same.
If people with power and money REALLY THOUGHT anything like this sea level alarmism was true, you would absolutely see this priced into seafront real estate prices. But they just continue to climb.
We also WOULDN'T see pro-natalist policies.
For instance: importing large numbers low-income people from countries with cultures that encourage large families and giving them jobs and child support which enables them to have LARGER families and an income sufficient for all the kids to drive gas-guzzlers and otherwi
Sea is rising (Score:2)
New Study Suggests Studies are error prone... (Score:2)
How many different studies will we have that don't agree about what's happening before we realize that we don't really know?
Somebody needs to make a study about how many *different* conclusions have been made in the last 20 years and how those studies have faired when compared to reality. I'm just going to guess that two things are true. 1. The ones the press cover and are most often cited by activists are the most inaccurate over time. And 2. Not one study, if old enough to verify, shows the dire conse