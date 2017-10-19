Doctors To Breathalyse Smokers Before Allowing Them NHS Surgery (bbc.com) 21
Smokers in Hertfordshire, a county in southern England, are to be breathalysed to ensure they have kicked the habit before they are referred for non-urgent surgery. From a report, shared by several readers: Smokers will be breath-tested before they are considered for non-urgent surgery, two clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) have decided. Patients in Hertfordshire must stop smoking at least eight weeks before surgery or it may be delayed. Obese patients have also been told they must lose weight in order to have non-urgent surgery. The Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) said the plan seemed to be "against the principles of the NHS (the publicly funded national healthcare system for England)." A joint committee of the Hertfordshire Valleys and the East and North Hertfordshire CCGs, which made the decisions, said they had to "make best use of the money and resources available." Patients with a body mass index (BMI) of over 40 must lose 15% of their weight and those with a BMI of over 30 must lose 10%, or reduce it to under a 40 BMI or a 30 BMI - whichever is the greater amount. The lifestyle changes to reduce weight must take place over nine months.
Take care of your body (Score:2)
It's not society's job to do it for you
Re: (Score:1)
Um, but isn't this exactly society forcing you to?
Single Payer Health Care is Great ! (Score:1)
Everyone mocked Sarah Palin's "Death Panels" (Score:2)
but this is a big step towards them.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What to you think the phrase "step towards them" means?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
How dare they refuse to save people's lives just because they're trying to kill themselves!
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing new. Old people are denied kidney transplants, cancer treatments etc all the time in England.
To clarify, they are denied them everywhere for medical reasons, in England they are denied them for financial ones.
Liposuction Industry Beware (Score:2)
Obese patients have also been told they must lose weight in order to have non-urgent surgery.
Seems like this will remove the entire point of liposuction surgery. Or at least make those clinics move outside of Hertfordshire.
Re: (Score:2)
Obese patients have also been told they must lose weight in order to have non-urgent surgery.
Seems like this will remove the entire point of liposuction surgery. Or at least make those clinics move outside of Hertfordshire.
or -- it will get a boost from those looking for a shortcut to "lose weight" and reduce their BMI
Re: (Score:2)
Think a little harder.
Being obese is a large risk factor in surgery (Score:2)
Not surprising (Score:2)
Healthcare is a product with infinite demand and limited supply. There must always be a rationing system. In the US it can cost an absurd amount of money. In the UK it is "free" and therefore there will need to be another rationing method.