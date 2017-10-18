Flying Insects Have Been Disappearing Over the Past Few Decades, Study Shows

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: The abundance of flying insects has plunged by three-quarters over the past 25 years, according to a new study that has shocked scientists. Insects are an integral part of life on Earth as both pollinators and prey for other wildlife and it was known that some species such as butterflies were declining. But the newly revealed scale of the losses to all insects has prompted warnings that the world is "on course for ecological Armageddon," with profound impacts on human society. The new data was gathered in nature reserves across Germany but has implications for all landscapes dominated by agriculture, the researchers said. The cause of the huge decline is as yet unclear, although the destruction of wild areas and widespread use of pesticides are the most likely factors and climate change may play a role. The scientists were able to rule out weather and changes to landscape in the reserves as causes, but data on pesticide levels has not been collected. The research, published in the journal Plos One, is based on the work of dozens of amateur entomologists across Germany who began using strictly standardized ways of collecting insects in 1989.

  • My money is on... (Score:3)

    by myowntrueself ( 607117 ) on Wednesday October 18, 2017 @08:51PM (#55393601)

    Neonicotinoids

  • OK. (Score:2)

    by HBI ( 604924 )

    PLOS One can put its amateur entomologists up against the mass of data accumulated when we thought that the Soviets were going to head into the Fulda Gap with nerve gases softening up the way. Let's see how it stacks up.

    I'm going to go with "this is bullshit" for $100. No decline in insects anywhere I have spent much time.

  • The TSA!

    Quite the coincidence isn't it?

  • They would have found the missing populations if they'd bothered to check my living room last Thursday.

  • Bugs! (Score:2)

    by swell ( 195815 )

    copyright t. swell

    Bugs!
    they counted them,
    you know;
    took 'em ten years, using
    airplanes
    with nets and special
    radar.
    that's what they do;
    scientists
    from Israel, China and
    Britain.
    count bugs.
    short ones tall ones big ones
    small ones
    tasty or otherwise, bugs
    dominate.
    they surround us, they live
    on & in us
    they crawl, squirm, hop
    and fly
    by day, by night, while
    you sleep...
    bugs
    are bigger than we -
    total weight greater than
    all humanity.
    7 trillion bugs fly over
    your head
    every year; spring
    and fall;
    far above your head
    up to a mil

