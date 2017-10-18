Flying Insects Have Been Disappearing Over the Past Few Decades, Study Shows (theguardian.com) 13
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: The abundance of flying insects has plunged by three-quarters over the past 25 years, according to a new study that has shocked scientists. Insects are an integral part of life on Earth as both pollinators and prey for other wildlife and it was known that some species such as butterflies were declining. But the newly revealed scale of the losses to all insects has prompted warnings that the world is "on course for ecological Armageddon," with profound impacts on human society. The new data was gathered in nature reserves across Germany but has implications for all landscapes dominated by agriculture, the researchers said. The cause of the huge decline is as yet unclear, although the destruction of wild areas and widespread use of pesticides are the most likely factors and climate change may play a role. The scientists were able to rule out weather and changes to landscape in the reserves as causes, but data on pesticide levels has not been collected. The research, published in the journal Plos One, is based on the work of dozens of amateur entomologists across Germany who began using strictly standardized ways of collecting insects in 1989.
I would gladly destroy every bee on earth if I could sit outside without spraying a ton of chemicals on myself to prevent mosquito bites carrying disease.
I agree that mosquitoes are despicable vermin. Most bugs have some purpose in the grand cycle, and I leave them alone so long as they stay outside where they belong. But I have to ask, just what the hell is the place of mosquitoes in the scheme?! Yes, if the price was agreeable, I would support the 100% elimination of this bug forever.
Mosquitoes, rattlesnakes, the common cold, and herpes... living proof the ecological nightmare otherwise known as hominid clearly falls short of omnipotence.
It's not easy being an earthly life form humans would prefer to eradicate, so the one that make it are subject to Arrakian-like environmental culls.
Neonicotinoids
PLOS One can put its amateur entomologists up against the mass of data accumulated when we thought that the Soviets were going to head into the Fulda Gap with nerve gases softening up the way. Let's see how it stacks up.
I'm going to go with "this is bullshit" for $100. No decline in insects anywhere I have spent much time.
The TSA!
Quite the coincidence isn't it?
They would have found the missing populations if they'd bothered to check my living room last Thursday.
