World's First 'Negative Emissions' Plant Has Begun Operation (qz.com) 14
In an effort to reduce the 40 trillion kg of carbon dioxide humans produce each year, three companies have been working to build machines that can capture the gas directly from the air. One such machine in Iceland has begun operation. Quartz reports: Climeworks just proved the cynics wrong. On Oct. 11, at a geothermal power plant in Iceland, the startup inaugurated the first system that does direct air capture and verifiably achieves negative carbon emissions. Although it's still at pilot scale -- capturing only 50 metric tons CO2 from the air each year, about the same emitted by a single U.S. household -- it's the first system to take CO2 in the air and convert the emissions into stone, thus ensuring they don't escape back into the atmosphere for the next millions of years. Climeworks and Global Thermostat have piloted systems in which they coat plastics and ceramics, respectively, with an amine, a type of chemical that can absorb CO2. Carbon Engineering uses a liquid system, with calcium oxide and water. The companies say it's too early in the development of these technologies to predict what costs will be at scale.
Because of the low levels of CO2 today, we have and increasingly large areas on earth, were nothing grows anymore...
Well, we should soon have no problem growing crops all over the world, then: https://climate.nasa.gov/syste... [nasa.gov]
Jobs for coal miners (Score:2)
You joke, but I imagine if we ever filtered enough CO2 out of the global atmosphere to return to where we believe it should be, we throttle back sequestration and then use the atmosphere as a short-term carbon sink - burn something (hopefully something fairly clean-burning), capture the carbon later and turn it back into fuel again.
Clean coal (Score:2)
Well, technically, THAT is clean coal.
As in : this is a technology designed to clean the air, and at the end it produce stone out of the captured CO2 - i.e.: (sort-of) coal (-ish).
Calcium Oxide methodology? (Score:3)
Carbon Engineering uses a liquid system, with calcium oxide and water.
Calcium oxide is most commonly made by heating limestone: CaCO3 -> CaO + CO2 Looks like all we're doing here is recovering the CO2 used to create the CaO
It usually translates to "It works. But doesn't really scale well, or at all."
At what expense? (Score:2)
So it "eliminates" 50m CO2. How much geothermal energy does it use for this, and how much CO2 could be saved by not running this plant and instead using the power to power whatever is now being powered by a power plant burning coal, oil or gas?