Half the Universe's Missing Matter Has Just Been Finally Found (newscientist.com) 58

Posted by msmash from the upbeat dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: The missing links between galaxies have finally been found. This is the first detection of the roughly half of the normal matter in our universe -- protons, neutrons and electrons -- unaccounted for by previous observations of stars, galaxies and other bright objects in space. You have probably heard about the hunt for dark matter, a mysterious substance thought to permeate the universe, the effects of which we can see through its gravitational pull. But our models of the universe also say there should be about twice as much ordinary matter out there, compared with what we have observed so far. Two separate teams found the missing matter -- made of particles called baryons rather than dark matter -- linking galaxies together through filaments of hot, diffuse gas. "The missing baryon problem is solved," says Hideki Tanimura at the Institute of Space Astrophysics in Orsay, France, leader of one of the groups. The other team was led by Anna de Graaff at the University of Edinburgh, UK. Because the gas is so tenuous and not quite hot enough for X-ray telescopes to pick up, nobody had been able to see it before.

  • Titles are adding in words for the hell of it (Score:5, Insightful)

    by viperidaenz ( 2515578 ) on Monday October 09, 2017 @04:12PM (#55338259)

    "Just been finally found"?

    How about "Just been found" or "Finally been found"?

  • I've been saying for years that "dark matter" and "dark energy" aren't really things. They're placeholders for some type of matter or interaction we'll discover later.

    That we're finally able to detect these baryon filaments is a solid step in the right direction to finally solving the "dark" mystery.

    • Re:Dark matter (Score:5, Informative)

      by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Monday October 09, 2017 @04:21PM (#55338321)

      I've been saying for years that "dark matter" and "dark energy" aren't really things. They're placeholders for some type of matter or interaction we'll discover later.

      That we're finally able to detect these baryon filaments is a solid step in the right direction to finally solving the "dark" mystery.

      Not quite. TFA and TFS say that Dark Matter exists *and* they just found the missing "regular" matter. (highlighting mine):

      You have probably heard about the hunt for dark matter, a mysterious substance thought to permeate the universe, the effects of which we can see through its gravitational pull.

      But our models of the universe also say there should be about twice as much ordinary matter out there, compared with what we have observed so far.

    • Re:Dark matter (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Baloroth ( 2370816 ) on Monday October 09, 2017 @04:27PM (#55338379)

      This has nothing whatsoever to do with dark matter or dark energy, and does nothing whatsoever to disprove the existence of either of those things. We knew this stuff existence, our models said it was in the intragalactic expanse, it's just it's hard to directly see because it's extragalactic: it's not inside stars, so it mostly doesn't emit light, and when it does it's not very bright.

      In fact, I'd even go so far as to say that this is just more (indirect) evidence for the existence of dark matter: it helps confirm our models/simulations of galaxy formation, and those models don't work without dark matter, and considerable amounts of it (far more of it than the "missing" baryonic matter they found, in fact).

    • Dark matter was a thing till scifi canned it!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Baryon filaments have nothing whatsoever to do with dark matter or dark energy. Finding them is progress in validating current models since it finds matter that our current models say should be out there. It also strengthens the cause of "dark" matter/energy, since if our current models predict something (the presence of ordinary matter not currently detectable) that's verified by discoveries, it strengthens those models.

      This still doesn't mean there has to be actual dark matter of course. Physicists once b

  • I wasn't much of a fan of the Dark Matter concept, as it was more or less a magical form of matter. A defuse gas seems to make more sense in my mind.

    I also expect as we dig further in the quantum level we will find a lot of the quantum silliness is actually something more comprehensible.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ytene ( 4376651 )
      Completely agree with you - Occam's Razor Wins Again...

      Or maybe "Swings Again", depending on how you take your puns...

      • Completely agree with you - Occam's Razor Wins Again...

        That's a butchering of Occam's Razor. The law is about preferring the most parsimonious hypothesis, i.e. the one that makes the fewest assumptions.

        Dark matter being composed of a diffuse gas of standard baryonic matter could be the simplest hypothesis, but it makes many assumptions by implicitly refuting consolidating evidence against it. Wikipedia lists a few of them: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    • A defuse gas

      Shit? There's a bomb?

  • Summary is wrong - not about dark matter (Score:3, Informative)

    by FeelGood314 ( 2516288 ) on Monday October 09, 2017 @04:26PM (#55338369)
    They found some of the missing baryon matter. This is the normal matter that is around us every day. Dark matter is stuff that has momentum and exerts a gravitational field but doesn't interact electromagnetically, so we can't see it. We believe most of the matter in the universe is dark matter but we also believe there is a lot more of the normal baryon matter out there but we just don't know where or what it is. These studies have shown that there are filaments of hot gas stretching between galaxies. The density of this gas is extremely low but the volume it occupies is huge so it contributes to a large amount of the baryon matter in the universe.

    • Dark matter has always been an example of conclusions based on finaglers constant (answer you want divided by answer you got).

      More regular matter means less dark matter needed to make the numbers balance.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by EvilSS ( 557649 )
      Summary never said it was about dark matter. It's clearly talking about the missing baryon matter.

  • Does that matter exist between stars and not only between galaxies? Can it be used as fuel for spaceships? Inquiring minds want to know.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )

      Can it be used as fuel for spaceships?

      In a science fiction story, sure.

      In reality, no - it's far too sparse.

  • It only makes sense for something as large as a galaxy in motion to shed a bit during travel. They produce enough of their own light.

  • Which one of us is going to tell Blue Penguin production company (makers of the "Dark Matter" teevee series) that their show's been found?
  • I was just about to report it lost and file insurance claims...

