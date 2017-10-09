Half the Universe's Missing Matter Has Just Been Finally Found (newscientist.com) 58
An anonymous reader shares a report: The missing links between galaxies have finally been found. This is the first detection of the roughly half of the normal matter in our universe -- protons, neutrons and electrons -- unaccounted for by previous observations of stars, galaxies and other bright objects in space. You have probably heard about the hunt for dark matter, a mysterious substance thought to permeate the universe, the effects of which we can see through its gravitational pull. But our models of the universe also say there should be about twice as much ordinary matter out there, compared with what we have observed so far. Two separate teams found the missing matter -- made of particles called baryons rather than dark matter -- linking galaxies together through filaments of hot, diffuse gas. "The missing baryon problem is solved," says Hideki Tanimura at the Institute of Space Astrophysics in Orsay, France, leader of one of the groups. The other team was led by Anna de Graaff at the University of Edinburgh, UK. Because the gas is so tenuous and not quite hot enough for X-ray telescopes to pick up, nobody had been able to see it before.
"Just been finally found"?
How about "Just been found" or "Finally been found"?
Sadly that headline was copied verbatim from the New Scientist story.
Or, rather, had just been finally copied.
Much yes. So grammar. Wow.
Well, English isn't Science.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
I've been saying for years that "dark matter" and "dark energy" aren't really things. They're placeholders for some type of matter or interaction we'll discover later.
That we're finally able to detect these baryon filaments is a solid step in the right direction to finally solving the "dark" mystery.
Not quite. TFA and TFS say that Dark Matter exists *and* they just found the missing "regular" matter. (highlighting mine):
You have probably heard about the hunt for dark matter, a mysterious substance thought to permeate the universe, the effects of which we can see through its gravitational pull.
But our models of the universe also say there should be about twice as much ordinary matter out there, compared with what we have observed so far.
This has nothing whatsoever to do with dark matter or dark energy, and does nothing whatsoever to disprove the existence of either of those things. We knew this stuff existence, our models said it was in the intragalactic expanse, it's just it's hard to directly see because it's extragalactic: it's not inside stars, so it mostly doesn't emit light, and when it does it's not very bright.
In fact, I'd even go so far as to say that this is just more (indirect) evidence for the existence of dark matter: it helps confirm our models/simulations of galaxy formation, and those models don't work without dark matter, and considerable amounts of it (far more of it than the "missing" baryonic matter they found, in fact).
No.
This paper is talking about the missing non-dark matter that the current models said should be there. I had nothing to do with dark matter, and the matter they found has no impact on the expected amount of dark matter in the universe.
And I stand by my statement about three peer-reviewed papers.
You should really read the article. This isn't two independent groups scanning and suddenly discovering new pieces of the universe. It's basically a common data aggregating process applied to massive amounts of data to brighten faint emissions. Considering every star gazer with $5000 worth of equipment and a Mac does this every week, how many papers does that need to prove itself?
Of course the next step is to test it across more spots in the universe to hopefully find anomolies.
Dark matter was a thing till scifi canned it!
Baryon filaments have nothing whatsoever to do with dark matter or dark energy. Finding them is progress in validating current models since it finds matter that our current models say should be out there. It also strengthens the cause of "dark" matter/energy, since if our current models predict something (the presence of ordinary matter not currently detectable) that's verified by discoveries, it strengthens those models.
This still doesn't mean there has to be actual dark matter of course. Physicists once b
Well let's hope they find it all at once. Because if they keep only finding half of what's missing we could be here forever.
Something to do with socks and dryers, no doubt.
The fact that these "filaments" are strung from one galaxy to another suggests they are clinging to or following some kind of structure, no?
I wasn't much of a fan of the Dark Matter concept, as it was more or less a magical form of matter. A defuse gas seems to make more sense in my mind.
I also expect as we dig further in the quantum level we will find a lot of the quantum silliness is actually something more comprehensible.
Or maybe "Swings Again", depending on how you take your puns...
Completely agree with you - Occam's Razor Wins Again...
That's a butchering of Occam's Razor. The law is about preferring the most parsimonious hypothesis, i.e. the one that makes the fewest assumptions.
Dark matter being composed of a diffuse gas of standard baryonic matter could be the simplest hypothesis, but it makes many assumptions by implicitly refuting consolidating evidence against it. Wikipedia lists a few of them: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Shit? There's a bomb?
Slashdot of all places should get the summary right. It sounds uneducated when they treat baryons as a distinct type of particle rather than a category that includes many familiar ones.
Dark matter has always been an example of conclusions based on finaglers constant (answer you want divided by answer you got).
More regular matter means less dark matter needed to make the numbers balance.
Dark matter was/is the explanation for the missing regular matter. Less missing regular matter, less dark matter.
The only data for dark matter is gravitational lensing in excess of what was accounted for by the previously known regular matter. All those numbers need to get run again in light of this discovery.
Science reporting sucks.
Does that matter exist between stars and not only between galaxies? Can it be used as fuel for spaceships? Inquiring minds want to know.
Can it be used as fuel for spaceships?
In a science fiction story, sure.
In reality, no - it's far too sparse.
It only makes sense for something as large as a galaxy in motion to shed a bit during travel. They produce enough of their own light.
Dang it! Scientist! Should you... (Score:2)