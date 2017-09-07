Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Science Technology

'No Fire Risk' With New Lithium Batteries (bbc.com) 9

Posted by msmash from the pushing-the-limits dept.
Lithium-ion batteries that are resistant to exploding or catching fire have been developed by scientists. From a report: The devices produced sufficient energy for use in household electronics, but did not ignite -- even when punctured repeatedly with a nail. The batteries use a water-salt solution as their electrolyte, removing the risks carried by some non-aqueous commercial models. The research is published in the journal Joule. "In the past, if you wanted high energy, you would choose a non-aqueous lithium-ion battery, but you would have to compromise on safety. If you preferred safety, you could use an aqueous battery such as nickel/metal hydride, but you would have to settle for lower energy," said co-author Kang Xu, from the US Army Research Laboratory (ARL). "Now, we are showing that you can simultaneously have access to both high energy and high safety."

'No Fire Risk' With New Lithium Batteries More | Reply

'No Fire Risk' With New Lithium Batteries

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"One lawyer can steal more than a hundred men with guns." -- The Godfather

Close