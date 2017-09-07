'No Fire Risk' With New Lithium Batteries (bbc.com) 9
Lithium-ion batteries that are resistant to exploding or catching fire have been developed by scientists. From a report: The devices produced sufficient energy for use in household electronics, but did not ignite -- even when punctured repeatedly with a nail. The batteries use a water-salt solution as their electrolyte, removing the risks carried by some non-aqueous commercial models. The research is published in the journal Joule. "In the past, if you wanted high energy, you would choose a non-aqueous lithium-ion battery, but you would have to compromise on safety. If you preferred safety, you could use an aqueous battery such as nickel/metal hydride, but you would have to settle for lower energy," said co-author Kang Xu, from the US Army Research Laboratory (ARL). "Now, we are showing that you can simultaneously have access to both high energy and high safety."
Re: (Score:2)
Or are the safeguards working against the product?
According to the summary they work.
I wonder if it will beat the zinc-air to market? (Score:3)
About three weeks back we had a report on a breakthrough that could result in rechargeable zinc-air batteries, built of cheap materials. Rechargeable zinc-air would trounce lithium-ion on energy density (for applications exposed to air, at least) because you don't have to carry the oxidizer around. Main detail to be worked out is cycle lifetime.
Now we have a breakthrough that could result in non fire-prone lithium-ion batteries - again if the (unstated) details work out. This could be a drop-in replacement, perhaps with a tweak of the charge control chip's parameters.
I wonder when, if, and which might make it to market.
(And here's the link.) (Score:3)
About three weeks back we had a report on a breakthrough that could result in rechargeable zinc-air batteries, built of cheap materials.
Forgot the link [slashdot.org].
Re: (Score:2)
Every three weeks... (Score:2)
Every three weeks we get a breakthrough in battery technology reported, but all we ever see are incremental improvements in the same technology we keep using.
I'm not holding my breath.
As a potential terrorist (Score:2)
what does this mean for me, my laptop and the mail gun I brought on board?