IBM began selling Watson to recommend the best cancer treatments to doctors around the world three years ago. But is it really doing its job? Not so much. An investigation by Stat found that the supercomputer isn't living up to the lofty expectations IBM created for it. It is still struggling with the basic step of learning about different forms of cancer. Only a few dozen hospitals have adopted the system, which is a long way from IBM's goal of establishing dominance in a multibillion-dollar market. And at foreign hospitals, physicians complained its advice is biased toward American patients and methods of care. From the report: The interviews suggest that IBM, in its rush to bolster flagging revenue, unleashed a product without fully assessing the challenges of deploying it in hospitals globally. While it has emphatically marketed Watson for cancer care, IBM hasn't published any scientific papers demonstrating how the technology affects physicians and patients. As a result, its flaws are getting exposed on the front lines of care by doctors and researchers who say that the system, while promising in some respects, remains undeveloped. [...] Perhaps the most stunning overreach is in the company's claim that Watson for Oncology, through artificial intelligence, can sift through reams of data to generate new insights and identify, as an IBM sales rep put it, "even new approaches" to cancer care. STAT found that the system doesn't create new knowledge and is artificially intelligent only in the most rudimentary sense of the term.
Google "IBM and the Holocaust"
I'm curious, after a few dozen hospitals adopted Watson, did the "revolution" it created cause a negative impact to the massive amounts of revenue created by maintaining the status quo within the Cancer Industrial Complex?
If so, you have your answer as to why adoption would die off faster than someone mentioning a cure...
And at foreign hospitals, physicians complained its advice is biased toward American patients and methods of care.
Are you seriously telling me that they sold a multi-million dollar machine and didn't even include a goddamn machine learning step to adapt to local variations? Aren't the IBM guys supposed to be experts? Or at least guys that know how to pick up a fucking phone and dial an expert?
This is the kind of rookie mistake I see in my undergrads...
I sure hope I'm reading this wrong, because it sounds like people might die from maltreatment over this.
At its heart, Watson for Oncology uses the cloud-based supercomputer to digest massive amounts of data — from doctor’s notes to medical studies to clinical guidelines. But its treatment recommendations are not based on its own insights from these data. Instead, they are based exclusively on training by human overseers, who laboriously feed Watson information about how patients with specific characteristics should be treated.
Ahh I guess I was wrong. There is no machine learning at all yet.
In the case of Watson for Oncology, those human operators are a couple dozen physicians at a single, though highly respected, U.S. hospital: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. Doctors there are empowered to input their own recommendations into Watson, even when the evidence supporting those recommendations is thin.
To be fair, this is close to how automated driving is being handled as well. A much more complex problem than diagnosing cancer.