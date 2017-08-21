Scientists Create Smart Labels To Tell You When To Throw Away Expired Food and Makeup (sciencemag.org) 18
At the 254th National Meeting and Exposition of the American Chemical Society, researchers are presenting a low-cost, portable, paper-based sensor that can let you know when to toss food and cosmetics. The sensor can detect antioxidants in tea and wine, and be used to explore remote locations, such as the Amazon rainforest, in search of natural sources of antioxidants. "I've always been interested in developing technologies that are accessible to both industry and the general population," Silvana Andreescu, Ph.D., says. "My lab has built a versatile sensing platform that incorporates all the needed reagents for detection in a piece of paper. At the same time, it is adaptable to different targets, including food contaminants, antioxidants and free radicals that indicate spoilage." Phys.Org reports: What sets Andreescu's sensors apart from others, she says, are the nanostructures they use to catch and bind to compounds they're looking for. "Most people working on similar sensors use solutions that migrate on channels," Andreescu says. "We use stable, inorganic particles that are redox active. When they interact with the substances we want to detect, they change color, and the intensity of the change tells us how concentrated the analyte is." Additionally, because all of the reagents needed to operate the device are incorporated in the paper, users don't need to add anything other than the sample being tested. The American Chemical Society has published a video detailing the sensor. Their paper has been published in the journal Analyst.
IOT Cheese (Score:1)
Just don't make my cheese IOT. I don't want a hacker tricking me into eating mold if I get lazy, drunk, and/or Monday'd.
And then, we could just have an expiry date.... (Score:3)
But apparently, we are now preparing for a population that becomes illiterate. Sure, expiry dates have some leeway, but people figure these out. Also, sensors can only tell when it is already bad and standard human sensors do a pretty good job of that as well.
Sounds like yet another product that nobody needs and that will just serve to create more garbage.
Re: (Score:2)
I thought they were referring to leftovers. If so, this might be an improvement over the "Is it growing hair? If not, it's edible!" system some of us currently use.
Re: (Score:3)
Actually, the ordinary person's sense of smell and taste is incredibly good at telling if food is inedibly spoiled.
With only a tiny number of exceptions, if food smells OK and doesn't taste funny, it's safe.
Re: (Score:3)
Expiry dates don't really work. You can't know in advance when food is going to go bad, because it depends very, very heavily on things like the conditions under which it has been stored.
Re: (Score:2)
You'd be surprised. For example, I find expiration dates for dairy products to be quite accurate. One day to expiration? tastes fine. Day of? wow, nasty.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, milk is an exception. That's probably why (in the US, anyway) milk is the only food product that is required to have an expiration date, and the date is standardized.
Nice idea (Score:2)
I hope that it works out.
Food expiration dates stamped on products right now are worthless. It would be handy to have some actual indication of food going bad.
Of course, I already have a pretty sensitive device to detect food spoilage: my nose. It works with a high degree of accuracy.
What about a sensor clothing? (Score:3)
They should put expiration dates on clothing so we men will know when they go out of style. -- Garry Shandling
Or maybe when they need laundering?
:-J
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They should put expiration dates on clothing so we men will know when they go out of style.
No need. In my experience, wives and girlfriends are quite good at letting you know when your style has expired.
Just rely on your senses and stop wasting (Score:2)
There is no such thing as wine or tea having too many antioxidants. Wine becomes vinegar and dry tea becomes less potent, but either is still usable years after "expiration" (just don't drink it).
If you need a label to tell you your food is off, your food isn't off. Most foods are edible way past it's printed expiration date and if it's expired it turns weird colors and smells bad and we have very much evolved noses particularly sensitive to the byproducts of wasting food (which is why we notice sulfur and
Dont eat yellow snow! (Score:1)