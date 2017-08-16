Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Australian Scientists Figure Out How Zinc-Air Batteries Can Replace Lithium-Ion Batteries (gizmodo.com.au) 19

Posted by BeauHD from the how-it's-made dept.
Researchers at the University of Sydney has figured out how to solve one of the biggest problems standing in the way for zinc-air batteries to replace lithium-ion batteries. The reason zinc batteries are so sought after is because they're powered by zinc metal -- the 24th most abundant element in Earth's crust. Not only are they cheaper to produce than lithium-ion batteries, they can theoretically store five times more energy, are much safer and environmentally friendly. The problem with zinc batteries stems around them being difficult to charge because of the lack of electrocatalysts needed to reduce and generate oxygen during the discharging and charging of a battery. labnet shares a report from Gizmodo: "Up until now, rechargeable zinc-air batteries have been made with expensive precious metal catalysts, such as platinum and iridium oxide. In contrast, our method produces a family of new high-performance and low-cost catalysts." These new catalysts are produced through the simultaneous control of the composition, size and crystallinity of metal oxides of earth-abundant elements like iron, cobalt and nickel. They can then be applied to build rechargeable zinc-air batteries. Researcher Dr Li Wei, also from the University's Faculty of Engineering and Information Technologies, said trials of zinc-air batteries developed with the new catalysts had demonstrated "excellent rechargeability" -- including less than a 10 percent battery efficacy drop over 60 discharging/charging cycles of 120 hours. The research was published in the journal Advanced Materials.

  • But Zinc is supported by Neo-Nazis (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Now how can we use it when we must destroy all Zinc?

  • Those tiny little hearing-aid batteries are EXPENSIVE. It doesn't matter if they're capable of storing more energy... If they are not affordable, nobody will buy them.

    Why aren't hearing-aid batteries li-ion?

  • Excellent rechargability? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Spy Handler ( 822350 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @06:56PM (#55030087) Homepage Journal

    less than a 10 percent battery efficacy drop over 60 discharging/charging cycles of 120 hours

    How does this compare to current lithium batteries? I thought my phone's battery was better (I heard like 100 recharges without any significant drop)

    • This is our monthly "revolutionary battery" news item. There's always something wrong. Too big, too heavy, too few charge cycles, too slow to charge, too expensive, etc. The batteries never actually get practically produced. The purpose of these news items is for the research group to get funding. Don't expect anything from this as a consumer.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Well, yeah, but I assume that with 5 times the capacity you'll have to charge 5 times less often.

      Though in reality, phones will likely end up with a battery 5 times smaller. But the phone will be 1mm thinner..

  • for everything from phones to hearing aids, sounds interesting. does this scale up? is elon musk going to fly over to the land done under and take a look? will gray chinese types hack into the educator's computer systems to learn what they could just read over at the journal advanced materials? but i have a serious question, "did these educators use Linux?"

