New Work Suggests That P Is Not Equal To NP

New submitter cccc828 writes: In a new paper Norbert Blum tackles the P=NP question and finds them to be not equal. While this is exciting news (for theoretical computer scientists at least), remember that there is a long list of findings pointing either way.
And all these years we've been using PnP computer hardware and PNP transistors.
And all these years we've been using PnP computer hardware and PNP transistors.
Those were junction transistors. If P=NP there wouldn't be a junction.
That statement is so "dope". ba dum tish.
Since P != NP is the expected answer, is this news really that exciting? Evidence that P = NP is the one that would actually be exciting, since it would suggest the existence of an unknown algorithm that handles certain problems far more efficiently than the currently known alternatives.
Well, at least we'll find out the answer eventually [blogspot.com].
P is already known to be a subset of NP. The question is whether it is a proper subset (P != NP) or not (P = NP).
Exciting news is obviously not always good news.
It has been a while since grad school, but I had always assumed this was the case (while understanding that it may never be proven). If P=NP then generally speaking all problems which are computationally expensive can be solved somewhat efficiently. P=NP would spell disaster for all manner of encryption-based security.
I am willing to withdraw my comments if my age has decayed my thinking on this in the past 25 years.
or Both. But, we can't tell, if P = 0 and/or N = 1
That is what makes it computationally hard
This paper shows evidence that N != 1.