New Work Suggests That P Is Not Equal To NP (arxiv.org) 25

Posted by msmash from the this-changes-everything dept.
New submitter cccc828 writes: In a new paper Norbert Blum tackles the P=NP question and finds them to be not equal. While this is exciting news (for theoretical computer scientists at least), remember that there is a long list of findings pointing either way.

  • And all these years we've been using PnP computer hardware and PNP transistors.

  • Since P != NP is the expected answer, is this news really that exciting? Evidence that P = NP is the one that would actually be exciting, since it would suggest the existence of an unknown algorithm that handles certain problems far more efficiently than the currently known alternatives.

    • The expected answer means we will have cryptographic security available indefinitely. We may have to keep switching algorithms, but in principle there will always be an algorithm out there that can't be quickly bypassed. Evidence that P = NP (or one is a subset of the other) means all cryptography is doomed to fail.

  • Well duh... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It has been a while since grad school, but I had always assumed this was the case (while understanding that it may never be proven). If P=NP then generally speaking all problems which are computationally expensive can be solved somewhat efficiently. P=NP would spell disaster for all manner of encryption-based security.

    I am willing to withdraw my comments if my age has decayed my thinking on this in the past 25 years.

