Feeling Bad About Feeling Bad Can Make You Feel Worse

An anonymous reader writes: Pressure to feel upbeat can make you feel downbeat, while embracing your darker moods can actually make you feel better in the long run, according to new UC Berkeley research. "We found that people who habitually accept their negative emotions experience fewer negative emotions, which adds up to better psychological health," said study senior author Iris Mauss, an associate professor of psychology at UC Berkeley. At this point, researchers can only speculate on why accepting your joyless emotions can defuse them, like dark clouds passing swiftly in front of the sun and out of sight. "Maybe if you have an accepting attitude toward negative emotions, you're not giving them as much attention," Mauss said. "And perhaps, if you're constantly judging your emotions, the negativity can pile up."
It is not too late to impeach Donald Trump for his racism, bigotry, and wars. Once removed, Hillary can take her rightfully elected throne.
If you should be a happy camper, and you're not and your boss / friends / family are expecting you to be a happy camper, of course you are going to feel worse than if you are allowed to be honest about how you are feeling.
I'm having a hard time understanding how anyone can feel good about feeling bad. But that seems to be the recommendation based on TFA.
If I get dark and cynical enough, it goes from gloomy to deep to absurd to funny, and I end up laughing at myself. I have no idea if it works for anyone else.
From a mindfulness perspective, sometimes just recognizing what you're really feeling (as opposed to denying or fighting it) might also help it clarify, and then pass.
And then there's the Slashdot headline, which says the opposite of what the summary says. What's up with that?
this has been obvious for decades. Centuries, even. Keep a stiff upper lip and soldier on instead of emoting.
Thanks, 1970s, for fucking something else up!
