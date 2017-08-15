Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Science

Feeling Bad About Feeling Bad Can Make You Feel Worse (berkeley.edu) 32

Posted by msmash from the dillema dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Pressure to feel upbeat can make you feel downbeat, while embracing your darker moods can actually make you feel better in the long run, according to new UC Berkeley research. "We found that people who habitually accept their negative emotions experience fewer negative emotions, which adds up to better psychological health," said study senior author Iris Mauss, an associate professor of psychology at UC Berkeley. At this point, researchers can only speculate on why accepting your joyless emotions can defuse them, like dark clouds passing swiftly in front of the sun and out of sight. "Maybe if you have an accepting attitude toward negative emotions, you're not giving them as much attention," Mauss said. "And perhaps, if you're constantly judging your emotions, the negativity can pile up."

Feeling Bad About Feeling Bad Can Make You Feel Worse More | Reply

Feeling Bad About Feeling Bad Can Make You Feel Worse

Comments Filter:

  • Metafeelings (Score:3)

    by Moblaster ( 521614 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @02:03PM (#55019019)
    This is why I suck at competitive Starcraft. No meta-game. But at least have a scientifically-validated excuse to tell wifey next time I disappoint her by not feeling disappointed about disappointing her, "hey! I got no meta-feelings!"
  • I find it easier to be upbeat in the face of negativity while pissing of my trolls at the same time.

  • If you should be a happy camper, and you're not and your boss / friends / family are expecting you to be a happy camper, of course you are going to feel worse than if you are allowed to be honest about how you are feeling.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      I'm having a hard time understanding how anyone can feel good about feeling bad. But that seems to be the recommendation based on TFA.
      Insane people feel better?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Quirkz ( 1206400 )

        If I get dark and cynical enough, it goes from gloomy to deep to absurd to funny, and I end up laughing at myself. I have no idea if it works for anyone else.

        From a mindfulness perspective, sometimes just recognizing what you're really feeling (as opposed to denying or fighting it) might also help it clarify, and then pass.

        And then there's the Slashdot headline, which says the opposite of what the summary says. What's up with that?

  • this has been obvious for decades. Centuries, even. Keep a stiff upper lip and soldier on instead of emoting.

    Thanks, 1970s, for fucking something else up!

  • Seems par for the course

  • impossible expectations (Score:3)

    by avandesande ( 143899 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @02:24PM (#55019159) Journal
    That's why I stay away from FB: It's impossible to be happy all the time... why is this even some kind of goal? Sad or dull moments make the happy ones more poignant.
  • Feeling Bad About Feeling Bad About Feeling Bad Can Make You Feel Worse
  • What would we do without science?!
  • Does feeling bad about feeling worse because you're feeling bad about feeling bad also make you feel worse? This sounds like a vicious cycle in a way, so where's the bottom? Is it being goth and trying to embrace beauty in pain or something like that, and if so is the cure worse than the disease?
  • Feeling bad about feeling good? Does that make you feel better?
  • The Slashdot title alone is cringe because no shit Sherlock. The paper is claiming if someone has gotten over a negative thing then they have less negativity than someone who hasn't. A toddler could tell you more of anything means more of anything, including more negative means more negativity. Also, what the hell is this doing on Slashdot, there is nothing at all technology related.

Slashdot Top Deals

Nondeterminism means never having to say you are wrong.

Close