Startup To Put Cellphone Tower on the Moon (space.com) 32
An astronaut wandering the moon next year could use a smartphone to call home. If everything goes according to a plan, that is. A German startup is preparing to set up the first telecommunication infrastructure on the lunar surface. From a report: The German company Part Time Scientists, which originally competed for the Google Lunar X Prize race to the moon, plans to send a lander with a rover in late 2018 to visit the landing site of Apollo 17. (Launched in 1972, this was NASA's final Apollo mission to the moon.) Instead of using a complex dedicated telecommunication system to relay data from the rover to the Earth, the company will rely on LTE technology -- the same system used on Earth for mobile phone communications. "We are cooperating with Vodafone in order to provide LTE base stations on the moon," Karsten Becker, who heads embedded electronics development and integration for the startup, told Space.com. "What we are aiming to do is to provide commercial service to bring goods to the moon and also to provide services on the surface of the moon," Becker added.
Last Post (Score:2)
I'd be first post, but that LTE latency of sending packets back and forth with the moon is just terrible!
Re: (Score:2)
0.25 sec each way? I get the same lag off my Sat. Internet connection here on Earth.
Not quite conducive to playing a FPS, but just fine for almost everything else (though Webex is a big laggy, it actually still works over a Sat. modem.)
Roaming charges (Score:5, Funny)
Those roaming charges will be astronomical.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Those roaming charges will be astronomical.
Something tells me that weekends won't be free either.
I know another place to stick one. (Score:1)
Right in Uranus
The moon will have better coverage than here (Score:3)
Fantastic! The moon will have better coverage than the town where I live! Wait. That sucks.
Re: (Score:2)
Will not be easy ... (Score:3)
... using a smart phone with those gloves on.
You know, those aliens... (Score:2)
...need decent coverage too.
Someone said it above (Score:1)
... but how exactly would you do this without 100x Hughesnet levels of latency?
Miser
Re: (Score:2)
... but how exactly would you do this without 100x Hughesnet levels of latency?
The round trip latency is about 2.5 seconds, which is a killer for voice, but is fine for texting. No one born after 1990 uses voice anyway. I have two teenagers, and I have to use texting to tell them dinner is ready.
Re: (Score:2)
>The round trip latency is about 2.5 seconds
PTT, don't expect synchronous communications. Apollo managed just fine.
Even so, this is kind of silly even as a publicity stunt. There's little need for complicated infrastructure when you can easily get away with a relay station on your lander and a suit radio. You're not going to leave radio range of your lander as it will also have all your precious oxygen, and you're not taking your suit off either.
And there's currently no real need for encryption, thoug
Startup will put 'X' on moon (Score:5, Insightful)
We seem to get a story like this at least every other month. Just to keep some perspective on how ludicrous this is, here's a list of nation states that have landed something on the moon without crashing it:
US
China
USSR
A few more have deliberately crashed something on the moon:
India
Japan
ESA
Don't feed the marketing trolls by posting stories like this please. It wastes time and electrons that could be put to far better use....
Re: (Score:2)
Dark Side (Score:2)
Re:Dark Side (Score:4, Funny)
almost as dumb as fake news (Score:2)
From what I can gather, the story is that they plan to use a relay box to send data from their rover to Earth (if they ever get there) rather than having a higher powered transmitted on the rover.
Aside from the "we think LTE means a cellphone on the
Calls cost $10/min Data $20/MEG $1/SMS (Score:2)
Calls cost $10/min Data $20/MEG $1/SMS
OMG (Score:2)
Now the moon, the last quiet place, will be polluted with the sound of incessant dumb yapping. ""Here, I'm here, on the Moon". "No, the MOON, you know, just look up and you'll see me. Ha, ha, ha""I'm waving, can you see me?"