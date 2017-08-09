Blocking a Key Enzyme May Reverse Memory Loss, MIT Study Finds (mit.edu) 18
A better treatment for Alzheimer's patients may be on the horizon thanks to new research from MIT. Researchers at MIT's Picower Institute for Learning and Memory have discovered that they can reverse memory loss in mice by blocking an enzyme called HDAC2. From the study: For several years, scientists and pharmaceutical companies have been trying to develop drugs that block this enzyme, but most of these drugs also block other members of the HDAC family, which can lead to toxic side effects. The MIT team has now found a way to precisely target HDAC2, by blocking its interaction with a binding partner called Sp3. "This is exciting because for the first time we have found a specific mechanism by which HDAC2 regulates synaptic gene expression," says Li-Huei Tsai, director of MIT's Picower Institute for Learning and Memory and the study's senior author. Blocking that mechanism could offer a new way to treat memory loss in Alzheimer's patients. In this study, the researchers used a large protein fragment to interfere with HDAC-2, but they plan to seek smaller molecules that would be easier to deploy as drugs. Picower Institute postdocs Hidekuni Yamakawa, Jemmie Cheng, and Jay Penney are the lead authors of the study, which appears in the Aug. 8 edition of Cell Reports.
I was getting more an Agernon-vibe off the summary.
I wonder what side effects this might have.
Cancer is apparently one of the biggest fears, and why the delivery mechanism might be as important as the protein itself.
And the purpose of this useless enzyme is?
And the purpose of this useless enzyme is?
It's a gene disabler. Those are very important, because every new cell in the body has a full set of DNA and the potential to grow into any type of cell if genes aren't disabled. In other words, it helps prevent your body from growing hundreds of organs instead of one or two, or bone in your eyelids for that matter.
Isn't this EXACTLY how the apes and monkeys ended up taking over the planet? I, for one, welcome our new simian overlords.
Ruby on Rails? I know the feeling.
A certain degree of memory loss is important; removing it completely might lead to hyperthymesia [wikipedia.org], Jill Price [wikipedia.org] being a notable example. For her, time does not heal all wounds.
I have to admit, I was somewhat curious (and didn't RTFA): Does it reverse memory loss, in that things you couldn't remember you will now be able to? Or will it prevent memory loss--things you didn't remember before, you still won't remember but you won't forget new things.
Being around a good while I see the following news patterns:
Promising Alzheimer lab breakthrough may end the disease...
Promising flying car tech close to delivering flying cars for all...
Promising fusion power lab breakthrough close to delivering cheap safe green power...
Coffee proven good/bad/good/bad/ [alternates...]
Small amounts of wine proven good/bad/good/bad/ [alternates...]
Mild gaming proven good/bad/good/bad/ [alternates...]
