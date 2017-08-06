Celebrate Voyager's 40th Anniversary By Beaming A Message Into Outer Space (nytimes.com) 27
Long-time Slashdot reader Noryungi writes: NASA will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the launch of the twin Voyager probes next month. So let us celebrate both the probes and the people who are still working on them, and nursing them in their final years.
The New York Times fondly profiles Voyager's nine aging flight-team engineers who "may be the last people left on the planet who can operate the spacecraft's onboard computers, which have 235,000 times less memory and 175,000 times less speed than a 16-gigabyte smartphone." NASA reports that now "Voyager 1 is in 'Interstellar space' and Voyager 2 is currently in the 'Heliosheath' -- the outermost layer of the heliosphere where the solar wind is slowed by the pressure of interstellar gas. " But the Times notes that the probes "are running out of fuel. (Decaying plutonium supplies their power.) By 2030 at the latest, they will not have enough juice left to run a single experiment."
NASA is now inviting the public to submit positive messages to be considered for beaming into space on September 5th -- the 40th anniversary of Voyager 1's launch. "Messages can have a maximum of 60 characters and be posted on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Google+ or Tumblr using the hashtag #MessageToVoyager," until August 15th, after which humanity will vote on which message should be sent.
Earth Rules! Your planet drools.
Sounds meaningful.
Also, what are they talking about? "Fuel"?! It doesn't need fuel to travel in space, and the on-board equipment surely gets its power from solar cells?
Ha ha ha. No.
It doesn't get its power from solar cells, and it had propellant (fuel) for attitude adjustment.
There's no air in space you big dumbass.
They should have used hydro-electricity.
Are you the same AC that asked about solar cells?
Renewables? Genius!. Why didn't those guys at JPL think of that?
Seriously, Rick Perry, is that you?
Yeah, solar cells are not really useful when no sun is nearly available. Took some NASA-level geniuses to figure this out.
"Bye Voyager McVoyagerface" is the winner.
My recommended message from the people of Earth: "Send Help."
"Not tasty or edible. Repeat: NOT TASTY OR EDIBLE!"
68kB of memory? Don't you mean 64kB?
