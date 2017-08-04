Cats and Dogs Contribute Significantly To Climate Change, Says UCLA Study (patch.com) 30
New submitter Zorro shares a report from Patch.com: When it comes to global warming, Fido and Fluffy are part of the problem, a new study by UCLA indicates. Pet ownership in the United States creates about 64 million tons of carbon dioxide a year, UCLA researchers found. That's the equivalent of driving 13.6 million cars for a year. The problem lies with the meat-filled diets of kitties and pooches, according to the study by UCLA geography professor Gregory Okin. Dogs and cats are responsible for 25 to 30 percent of the impacts of meat production in the United States, said Orkin. Compared to a plant-based diet, meat production "requires more energy, land and water and has greater environmental consequences in terms of erosion, pesticides and waste," the study found. And what goes in, must come out. In terms of waste, Okin noted, feeding pets also leads to about 5.1 million tons of feces every year, roughly equivalent to the total trash production of Massachusetts. The study has been published in the journal PLOS One.
How much CO2 does an average person produce, compared to a dog ?
A brief check suggests the total CO2 generation of the US is around 5.3 Billion metric tons, which would mean cats and dogs account for 1.2% of the total CO2 generated by the US.
Pets used to eat mostly left-overs from their owner's plates. Then we started producing food specially for them, which is one of the main reasons hat they live about twice as long as they used to.
Having said that, the stuff in cat and dog food tens to be the stuff that humans don't want. Mechanically recovered head meat, the kind of stuff that only KFC would try to feed you out of one of their buckets.
And my cat loves fruit and vegetables. Western cat food seems to be mostly meat, but Japanese cat food has a lot more fruit, vegetables and seafood in it.
Cats are obligate carnivores, they have to eat meat because they need the ready nutrients only meat can provide.
Dogs have a higher tolerance for carbohydrates, but really, this is an accident of domestication. In any wild setting, all canine species would eat a diet almost entirely of meat because that's what's available. The occasional browsing of grasses and plants may have some digestive benefit for canines but almost no caloric value. Their caloric intake would be animal flesh.
All true, but modern pet foods can provide the nutrients without the high meat content. And the other stuff like fruit, gravy and jelly just provide some extra volume and flavour/smell. Keep in mind that modern meat has a lot more nutrients than what those animals would eat in the wild too.
Obviously we want pets to keep eating meat, it's good for them. I was just suggesting that the reason why it's becoming a problem in terms of emissions now could be due to the changing nature of pet diets, which are gener
And my cat loves fruit and vegetables.
At the very least you should ensure that your cat's diet is fortified with Taurine. Much like humans need to eat fruit and veg in order to avoid scurvy, cats need meat and fish in order to get Taurine. (Cats produce their own vitamin C so do not need it in their diet. Ditto for humans and Taurine)
I'm surprised that your cat "loves fruit and vegetables." That might indicate that it's a very successful hunter and is getting plenty of fresh meat from birds and small mammal
64 million tons eh? That sounds like a big scary number. Oooh scary. That should get the panic merchants panicking. Of course since the atmosphere contains 2.996×10^12 tonnes already, one might imagine that an additional 0.002% is really not going to make much odds.
"In terms of waste, Okin noted, feeding pets also leads to about 5.1 million tons of feces every year, roughly equivalent to the total trash production of Massachusetts."
But how many Libraries of Congress does that correspond to? If we only count the shitty books...
5.1 million tons of feces in Libraries of Congress is hard. Let's just do congress. Let's assume the average Congressman to be about 80kg, this times 535 is 42.8 tons... roughly 120 Congresses. But only if all the members are in.
To hear other doomsday sayers talk, the cats only eat wild birds. But anyway, nobody can or would want to do anything about this, so its not worth considering. We'll either live or die with our cats and dogs, and these "studies" aren't going to change a thing.
When it comes to global warming, Fido and Fluffy are part of the problem, a new study by UCLA indicates. Pet ownership in the United States creates about 64 million tons of carbon dioxide a year, UCLA researchers found.
That's a weird definition of "significant" given that fossil fuel emissions of CO2 alone are around 10 billion tons [wri.org] per year. Even if we take the numbers given at face value (and we should not) that's substantially less than 1% of all CO2 emissions.
Dogs and cats are responsible for 25 to 30 percent of the impacts of meat production in the United States, said Orkin.
Yeah they eat a lot of the nasty stuff we turn our noses up at. What? You thought Fluffy was getting top sirloin?
Compared to a plant-based diet, meat production "requires more energy, land and water and has greater environmental consequences in terms of erosion, pesticides and waste," the study found. And what goes in, must come out. In terms of waste, Okin noted, feeding pets also leads to about 5.1 million tons of feces every year, roughly equivalent to the total trash production of Massachusetts.
