Luxembourg Just Passed A New Asteroid Mining Law

Remember when NASA visited an asteroid with $10 quintillion worth of minerals ? Now the lucrative asteroid-mining industry is being pursued by "the European banking hub with a population not much bigger than Albuquerque's," reports Bloomberg, as low-cost reconnaissance missions are already looking "increasingly feasible ." An anonymous reader writes:For the last few years Luxembourg has begun quietly investing in asteroid mining, including a joint venture with "Deep Space Industries" to build a spacecraft to test asteroid-mining technologies -- while another collaboration with Kleos Space is working on " in-space manufacturing technology ."