Degenerative Brain Disease Found In Nearly All Donated NFL Player Brains, Says Study (npr.org) 42
A new study published Tuesday in the journal American Medical Association found that 110 out of 111 brains of those who played in the NFL had degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). NPR reports: In the study, researchers examined the brains of 202 deceased former football players at all levels. Nearly 88 percent of all the brains, 177, had CTE. Three of 14 who had played only in high school had CTE, 48 of 53 college players, 9 of 14 semiprofessional players, and 7 of 8 Canadian Football League players. CTE was not found in the brains of two who played football before high school. According to the study's senior author, Dr. Ann McKee, "this is by far the largest [study] of individuals who developed CTE that has ever been described. And it only includes individuals who are exposed to head trauma by participation in football." A CTE study several years ago by McKee and her colleagues included football players and athletes from other collision sports such as hockey, soccer and rugby. It also examined the brains of military veterans who had suffered head injuries. The study released Tuesday is the continuation of a study that began eight years ago. In 2015, McKee and fellow researchers at the Department of Veterans Affairs and Boston University published study results revealing 87 of 91 former NFL players had CTE.
Why would someone donate their brain if they didn't think they had damage?
Why would someone donate their brain if they didn't think they had damage?
Why not? Why do you need to keep your brain if you're dead?
I am an organ donor, and they are welcome to use any parts they can for anything useful. It may help someone, and it is less that my family has to pay to cremate.
Disclaimer: I don't play or watch football.
You get a warm and fuzzy feeling when you sign up. Try it.
The BBC version of this story actually discusses the sample bias, and the director of the CTE center is quoted fully acknowledging that there's enormous bias.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-... [bbc.com]
Correlation does not imply causation.
Is the implication that playing football causes brain damage, or that having brain damage causes playing football?
As a lifelong nerd, I've often suspected both are likely, but I suppose you're right that we need to study this more before declaring "I knew it!"
Having brain damage might increase the chance of being asked to donate your brain.
Every single concussion comes with an extent of brain damaged aligned to the severity of the concussion, every single one https://www.brainline.org/arti... [brainline.org]. The more concussions you suffer and the worse they are, the greater your accumulated brain damage. The reason you are concussed is because, yes you brain suffered sufficient impact to cause it harm, that is why you feel concussed. It's like never damaged, bruised nerves, means in those millions of nerve bundles some where broken, severed, ceased to func
Every single concussion comes with an extent of brain damaged aligned to the severity of the concussion, every single one https://www.brainline.org/arti... [brainline.org]. The more concussions you suffer and the worse they are, the greater your accumulated brain damage. The reason you are concussed is because, yes you brain suffered sufficient impact to cause it harm, that is why you feel concussed. It's like never damaged, bruised nerves, means in those millions of nerve bundles some where broken, severed, ceased to function, resulting in diminished capacity, as for the brain. As different parts of the brain do different things, the direction of the impact has a significant impact on the outcome, some being much more dangerous than others. What probably saves jock straps from more behaviourally visible reduce cerebral function is smaller brains in thicker skulls, with fewer neuron connections and the types of activity they indulge in, not much mental function is required for the activity, in fact reduced mental function is desirable for repetitive training behaviours.
Friend, I have a policy of not shooting for +5 Funny twice in the same discussion, but man... reading your post makes me feel like maybe I've been playing too much football and it's time to donate my brain to science.
Correlation does not PROVE causation. It can however strongly imply causation, especially as we can plainly see and infer the other mechanisms at play here. Let's not be like the cigarette companies here and turn a blind eye to the likely health dangers with misdirection. As for sample bias, when you are 110 for 111 I don't care what your bias is, the likelihood is that far over half of serious football players suffer brain damage of some sort or severity. Football and boxing are not likely to go away i
known for a long time - let's see who wins now - $$ or common sense for self-preservation..
Correlation does not equal causation. Just because all professional NFL players appear to have brain damage, it does not mean that football causes brain damage.
It could also mean that only a brain damaged person would play tackle football.
It could also mean that only a brain damaged person would play tackle football.
Or that one way of getting through college if you have problems with your brain is through athletics programs.
But most likely, the major bias here is that players with brain damage are the ones who are asked to donate their brains.
True... but there is other evidence of causation (Score:2)
What about soccer and baseball players?
How can we tell drugs were not a cause?
How about Rock Stars who have a similar pattern of drug use?
Let me guess: no women were sampled? The world is soooooo sexist.