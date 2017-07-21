Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
NASA Science

NASA Uploads Hundreds of Rare Aircraft Films to YouTube (gizmodo.com) 11

Posted by msmash from the good-stuff dept.
An anonymous reader shares an article: NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center is currently in the process of uploading hundreds of extremely rare films to YouTube. And I'd advise you to stop reading if you want to get any work done today. The center has uploaded roughly 300 of the planned 500 films that it will continue to put up over the coming months. And as you can see from the well-populated YouTube channel, they have everything from 1950s experimental aircraft like the X-3 Stiletto to 1960s Lunar Landing Research Vehicle tests (seen in the GIF above) to videos of the time that they intentionally crashed a Boeing 720 in 1984.

NASA Uploads Hundreds of Rare Aircraft Films to YouTube More | Reply

NASA Uploads Hundreds of Rare Aircraft Films to YouTube

Comments Filter:

  • the interesting link (Score:1, Redundant)

    by jerome ( 3086 )

    https://www.youtube.com/user/DrydenTV/playlists

  • It took them 40 years to scrub out all the grays managing the projects.

Slashdot Top Deals

The life of a repo man is always intense.

Close