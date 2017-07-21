NASA Uploads Hundreds of Rare Aircraft Films to YouTube (gizmodo.com) 11
An anonymous reader shares an article: NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center is currently in the process of uploading hundreds of extremely rare films to YouTube. And I'd advise you to stop reading if you want to get any work done today. The center has uploaded roughly 300 of the planned 500 films that it will continue to put up over the coming months. And as you can see from the well-populated YouTube channel, they have everything from 1950s experimental aircraft like the X-3 Stiletto to 1960s Lunar Landing Research Vehicle tests (seen in the GIF above) to videos of the time that they intentionally crashed a Boeing 720 in 1984.
https://www.youtube.com/user/DrydenTV/playlists
The series "Moonrace!" ran from 1968 to 1972-- it was a sequel to the very popular "Space Race!" series.
They did a sequel called "Skylab!" that ran for a few episodes in the 1970s, but didn't get very good ratings and got cancelled early. Then they tried one more revival, with the terrible name "Apollo-Soyuz Test Project", where they tried to get a more international audience, but that was cancelled after the pilot in 1975.
There is talk of a reboot, but the fan community is understandably skeptical.
It took them 40 years to scrub out all the grays managing the projects.