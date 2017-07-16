Crypto-Bashing Prime Minister Argues The Laws Of Mathematics Don't Apply In Australia (independent.co.uk) 48
An anonymous reader quotes the Independent:Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has said the laws of mathematics come second to the law of the land in a row over privacy and encryption... When challenged by a technology journalist over whether it was possible to tackle the problem of criminals using encryption -- given that platform providers claim they are currently unable to break into the messages even if required to do so by law -- the Prime Minister raised eyebrows as he made his reply. "Well the laws of Australia prevail in Australia, I can assure you of that. The laws of mathematics are very commendable, but the only law that applies in Australia is the law of Australia," he said... "The important thing is to recognise the challenge and call on the companies for assistance. I am sure they know morally they should... They have to face up to their responsibility."
Facebook has already issued a statement saying that they "appreciate the important work law enforcement does, and we understand the need to carry out investigations. That's why we already have a protocol in place to respond to any requests we can.
"At the same time, weakening encrypted systems for them would mean weakening it for everyone."
obey gravity...it's the law (Score:3)
"I know dis defies da law of gravity... but I never studied law!" - Bugs Bunny
Mr Turnbull has. What is with politicians today making nonsensical statements like this? I would have thought to get to the position of Prime Minister - or President - you'd at least have to have had some experience in thinking before opening your yap.
Ancestor found for Malcolm Turnbull (Score:2)
What? Want citation? Just give me 30 minutes and then check Wikipedia.
Wants a piece of the pi (Score:2)
It might be too late to stop this process (Score:2)
There is already sufficient mass of people who believe encryption can have proper backdoors for police enforcement, or even worse that only criminals have something to hide. We have seen this discourse in recent political cycles, and given tendency to mark any expert opinion as "fake news" do not help either.
The "geek" image given on media always helps portray fake ability to overcome anything. Even Star Trek had this: "10 hours, you have 2". I would assume people are thinking "the experts are just lazy, th
Even Star Trek had this: "10 hours, you have 2".
I don't think that's fair. TFA is talking about encryption, a mathematical process. The laws of math are fundamental; you can't get around them. What was portrayed in Star Trek wasn't fundamental math, it was some kind of problem, usually something broken that needed repairing, and they had limited time because the Klingons were chasing them or somesuch. The captain didn't give them 2 hours just because, he was informing them how much time they realistica
So the idea was to get the engineers (who are really technicians and troubleshooters in the show; the real engineers are back at Mars designing the next-generation starships)
This is so off-topic, but astronauts are often engineers. Do you think you're too valuable to strap to a rocket?
The PM is an idiot. (Score:2, Insightful)
Malcolm Turnball (or Chairman Mal as we call him) is an ex lawyer from a privileged background who lucked into dropping a few bucks into some 1990's "computer thingy that my financial advisor assures me is a good investment" and riding in the wave of the first tech boom, to the tune of about 300 million dollars.
He honestly considers himself the smartest person in the room.
He's a fucking lawyer who won life's big lottery.
I'm sure you guys have similar stories about your politicians.
The sooner this imbecile i
'Law'? (Score:2)
It's disappointing to me that we still use the word 'law' to refer to entirely different things:
1. Things humans make up that they then want other human beings to follow.
2. Things humans make up after observing something in order to describe it.
Descriptive laws and prescriptive laws are exact opposites, both chronologically and causally.
sacrifices without actually addressing problem (Score:1)
The reason is so those in power can snoop on the population and control the population.
A quick read about "numbers stations" shows how information can be broadcast but the recipients can not be traced.
A conversation with the Brits about how the IRA were able to operate for decades without computers and encryption would also be enlightening.
And of course people have something to hide, a high flying lawyer who like to dress in women clothes at night, a gay footbal
Liberty thru marksmanship never caught-hold downunder
...
Y'might wanna tell that to Ned Kelly, mate. He found out all about marksmanship, the hard way.
Wot? Oh, look it up, for Christ's sake, ya dopey seppo. I'm not ya mum.
Joke (Score:2)
I hope this is a kind of joke. If it is not, then he should pass a law to trump gravity, so that Australian can quickly become a world-class leader as flying cars supplier.
I don't think we want to legally allow Trump mess with gravity, he might try.
I'd love to see Trump try to defy gravity, as long as he attempts it personally, say, by stepping off the roof of a 40-story building. In fact, I think I'd pay money for that.
If, by his own admission, he is not.... (Score:2)
Either he believes that he knows more than experts, or he believes that experts are liars. Which is it?
I for one (Score:4, Funny)
I for one look forward to Australia's War on Mathematics.
You know damn well, they'll simply reduce the crypto till it can be broken.
Right around then, politicians world-wide will start to regret all those "teach the kids how to code" initiatives, because the kids will write their OWN crypto. Sure, most of it will contain newbie mistakes and will be breakable.. and some of it will work.
Except - even if they enforce that with built-in crypto, they won't be able to prevent people sending pre-encrypted data over plaintext / weak crypto media. The only adversely affected will be people with legit interest in encryption.
It was a metaphor (Score:2)
Is Australia becoming the Alabama/Indiana of the P (Score:2)
This reminds me of a satirical piece by Mark Boslough about the Alabama state legislature wanting to change the value of Pi from the irational value of 3.14159... to the simplier biblical value of 3.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik... [wikipedia.org]
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/... [huffingtonpost.com]
And of course, not to mention back in 1897, when the Indiana state legislature seriously considered defining Pi to 3.2.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik... [wikipedia.org]
This is especially interesting considering that the seeds for the Brainpool elliptic curve doma
transcript of Turnbull's press conference (Score:2)
https://www.malcolmturnbull.co... [malcolmturnbull.com.au]
Are you sure he's Australian? (Score:2)
need to make a collect call to him and ask toilet (Score:2)
need to make a collect call to him and ask about what way the water runs in his toilet
Ladies and gentlemen (Score:2)
The man who tech companies hailed as a boon to the entire tech industry as a former chairman of Ozemail during the rise of the internet. Here's a man who should "get it.".
Ozemail went under during the dot.com crash, but hey I'm sure he had nothing to do with that. Maybe they tried to use some of that that strange mathematical thing.
2 + 2 = 5 (Score:1)
oh for... (Score:2)
the "technology" companies first excuse when a government asks for lawful intercepts is "we can't do that its encrypted" when they can tell exactly how long you watched a cat video or what posts you have been looking at because they track that...
(facebook et al is after all a website/platform)
what the australian government was saying very, very badly is that they want access to the platform and didnt want to be burdened by cryptology on the stream.
The information stream might be encrypted but the end points