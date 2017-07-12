Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Earth Science

Era of 'Biological Annihilation' Is Underway, Scientists Warn (theguardian.com) 29

Tatiana Schlossberg reports via The New York Times (Warning: source may be paywalled, alternate source): From the common barn swallow to the exotic giraffe, thousands of animal species are in precipitous decline, a sign that an irreversible era of mass extinction is underway, new research finds. The study, published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, calls the current decline in animal populations a "global epidemic" and part of the "ongoing sixth mass extinction" caused in large measure by human destruction of animal habitats. The previous five extinctions were caused by natural phenomena. Dr. Ceballos emphasized that he and his co-authors, Paul R. Ehrlich and Rodolfo Dirzo, both professors at Stanford University, are not alarmists, but are using scientific data to back up their assertions that significant population decline and possible mass extinction of species all over the world may be imminent, and that both have been underestimated by many other scientists. The study's authors looked at reductions in a species' range -- a result of factors like habitat degradation, pollution and climate change, among others -- and extrapolated from that how many populations have been lost or are in decline, a method that they said is used by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. They found that about 30 percent of all land vertebrates -- mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians -- are experiencing declines and local population losses. In most parts of the world, mammal populations are losing 70 percent of their members because of habitat loss.

Era of 'Biological Annihilation' Is Underway, Scientists Warn

  • Earth will survive. If we are dumb enough to destroy everything, then maybe a more intelligent lifeform will thrive. Or if we do not get entirely extinct, Darwinism will be the rule once again. Only the best will survive. Only those who can adapt.
    • Sort of... the carboniferous period isn't going to happen again now that there are enzymes to digest lignin, so any future life will be much worse off than us at developing the tech needed to leave Earth. "Well, we won't kill all the ants" is kind of a Pyrrhic victory.
      • But if you think in the millions and billions of years (well not too many billions, or the sun will get too hot), anything could happen. We're not the most perfect thing that could exist. Maybe the most overall intelligent species right now, but certainly not perfect. I don't think mammals will be the dominant genus until Earth is engulfed into the Sun... Mammals have proven to have a hard time adapting to hot temps.

  • More alarmist nonsense (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Can we stop posting the exaggerated climate change and mass extinction crap that causes scientists to lose credibility with the public because of a few irresponsible people? Remember that the uncertainty in the effects of aerosols is so large that we don't even know if the overall effect of human activity on temperatures is positive or negative. Even the IPCC admits this, with the huge error bars around aerosol forcings. Yet the alarmist crap keeps getting trotted out. Please stop so the scientists can main

  • with my pet Tyrannosaurus Rex. He's pretty unique, and I think his species is about extinct.

    I almost wallopped him one when he ate my pet dodo bird, because those really are hard to come by. But I was too busy scaling the coelacanth I had caught for lunch to notice when he made DeeDee his lunch.

    What a horrible era we live in, when some species go extinct. It's such a rare thing we should take pictures so we can remember it longer. I was pretty sure that Darwin talked about this already, but he's dead and

    • What a horrible era we live in, when some species go extinct. It's such a rare thing we should take pictures so we can remember it longer. I was pretty sure that Darwin talked about this already, but he's dead and I can't ask him.

      Species are made up of individuals. Darwin is dead because he was born a long time ago, but people die every day because of what humans have done to their own habitat, and if enough of them die, so will the species.

      • Species are made up of individuals.

        Really? Wow.

        Darwin is dead because he was born a long time ago

        Wow again. Did not know that.

        and if enough of them die, so will the species.

        The discussion isn't about the human species going extinct. It is about the awful situation where other species are going extinct, which apparently has never happened before and thus is a huge issue.

        If you think about Darwin and the evolution of species, it's based on adaptation and natural selection, which implies that those species that are not well adapted -- go EXTINCT because they all die. That's why I mentioned Darwin along with all the other extinct things.

        • If you think about Darwin and the evolution of species, it's based on adaptation and natural selection, which implies that those species that are not well adapted -- go EXTINCT because they all die.

          That's irrelevant when cataclysm or just the rate of change messes up the spreadsheets.

  • Paul Ehrlich ... not alarmist
    Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha.

  • Somehow I always knew it would end like this.

  • While the main efforts need to be made to conserve habitats, lower pollution, and stop over harvesting of animals, one thing is different this time around that provides some hope. De-extinction. More of an effort needs to be made to preserve as much tissue and DNA from existing threatened species and save them in a bank similar to how we already do with seeds. We are close to bringing back animals like the passenger pigeon but with proper samples and possibly living cell cultures this job is made much m

  • until we extinct ourselves.

    • until we extinct ourselves.

      No, Mr. Little, the extinction of species will continue as long as there are species and change. We don't need to be here for it to happen. At least that's what Rexamundo, the T-Rex I keep in my basement, tells me. He speaks quite fondly of his boyhood chums Dippy the diplodocious and Pterry (who was a star on Pee Wee's Playhouse.)

  • They haven't decided whether to call it the "Holocene extinction" or "Anthropocene extinction".

    How about the Covfefecene extinction?

  • ... is that what we destroy, we can replace. We are at the beginning of a revolution in bioscience, the likes of which will dwarf the digital age. Plants and animals that can't adapt to the new world will be replaced with organisms that are ideal. Perhaps more importantly, we will adapt. Humans 100 years hence will little resemble ourselves. Our bodies will be much smaller and more efficient, our brains will be enhanced in several ways, our metabolism will be optimized and our lifespan will be vastly impro

