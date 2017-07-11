NASA Is Studying the Fungus Among Us Before Humans Take It To a New Planet (fastcompany.com) 17
From a new report: As humanity starts packing for a trip to Mars, NASA scientists are studying what not to bring along for the journey. In short, leave the fungus at home. NASA researchers created a closed habitat -- similar to where humans would have to live to survive long space travel or on a new planet -- and looked at fungi and how they grew, publishing their findings in the journal Microbiome. Fungi are "extremophiles" that can survive in the harshest conditions, but in the closed environment of a space station, they can wreak havoc. To see exactly what kind of fungi might colonize astronauts while they colonize Mars, researchers set up an Inflatable Lunar/Mars Analog Habitat, which simulates the closed environment of the International Space Station. They found that certain kinds of fungi increased in number while humans were living inside the habitat, and the weakened immune systems that come with living in a bubble make people more vulnerable to fungi.
No Mars Soon (Score:3)
Contamination risk in both directions is too high. A thorough automated or heavily quarantined survey of Mars' possible life will be needed before humans land. We have to be pretty damned sure there's no life on Mars before we risk ruining what's there. That's a lot of digging and sifting and lab work, possibly costing more than a human mission itself.
Re: (Score:2)
That's exactly what ESA's ExoMars [wikipedia.org] mission will do.
Re: (Score:2)
Wrong, Mars is safe from contamination (Score:3)
Or did you miss the recent article that Mars is inherently self-sterilizing [newsweek.com]?
If anything we can now me less careful about what we send to Mars, so it's easier to explore.
Re: (Score:2)
It's self-sterilizing if we assume that life on Mars couldn't have found a way to deal with perchlorates. Extremophiles here on Earth demonstrate that life can evolve to survive in some pretty inhospitable and outright toxic environments.
Almost destroyed MIR (Score:2)
The Russian station, MIR, was almost over-run by fungus. http://rense.com/general8/mir.... [rense.com]
It was mutated by radiation and almost un-killable. Note that MIR was de-orbited and not all pieces burned up completely.
Yes, that's right, somewhere in the world, there might exist a colony of mutant space fungus that the Russians tried and failed to kill.
Yeasts? (Score:1)
Pretty sure the article doesn't conclude "In short, leave the fungus at home". That's way too broad a generalization. (And while I'm not a microbiologist, I don't think even remotely possible).
In any event, who'd want to go to Mars without a good source of one's favorite beverage? Or bread? Beer/Wine/Bread and many other our favorite food and drinks all
depend on yeasts, which are in the fungus family.
Deep Sea Diver Habitats (Score:3)
This is very serious problem in deep diving habitats and environments. The constant moisture, combined with limited mobility and super-saturation of oxygen means that Athlete's Foot grows at a fantastic rate.
Divers living in those habitats have to devote a significant amount of time to scrubbing, cleaning, drying and powdering their feet, or fungal infections will get out of control very rapidly.
