Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Beer Medicine Science

Researchers Create New Probiotic Beer That Boosts Immunity (upi.com) 18

Posted by BeauHD from the health-beverages dept.
randomErr writes: A new patent has been filed for a innovative brewing technique that incorporates a live strain of good bacteria into the brewing process. Researchers at NUS (National University of Singapore) have created a probiotic sour beer that may boost immunity and improve gut health. The bacteria Lactobacillus paracasei L26 is capable of neutralizing toxins and viruses and regulating the immune system. Chan Mei Zhi Alcine, of the Food Science and Technology Program at NUS said, "While good bacteria are often present in food that have been fermented, there are currently no beers in the market that contain probiotics. Developing sufficient counts of live probiotics in beer is a challenging feat as beers contain hop acids that prevent the growth and survival of probiotics. As a believer of achieving a healthy diet through consuming probiotics, this is a natural choice for me when I picked a topic for my final-year project."

Researchers Create New Probiotic Beer That Boosts Immunity More | Reply

Researchers Create New Probiotic Beer That Boosts Immunity

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Life in the state of nature is solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short. - Thomas Hobbes, Leviathan

Close