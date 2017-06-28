August Solar Eclipse Could Disrupt Roads and Cellular Networks 2
GeoGreg writes: On August 21, 2017, the contiguous United States will experience its first total solar eclipse since 1979. According to GreatAmericanEclipse.com's Michael Zeiler, approximately 200 million people live within one day's drive of the eclipse. Zeiler projects that between 1.85 to 7.4 million people will attempt to visit the path of totality. As the eclipse approaches, articles are appearing predicting the possibility of automobile traffic jamming rural roads. There is also concern about the ability of rural cellular networks to handle such a large influx. AT&T is bringing in Cell On Wheel (COW) systems to rural locations in Kentucky, Idaho, and Oregon, while Verizon is building a temporary tower in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The disruption could be frustrating to those trying to get to the eclipse or share their photos via social networking. If cellular networks can't handle the data, apps like Waze won't be much help in avoiding the traffic. If communication is essential near the eclipse path, Astronomy Magazine recommends renting a satellite phone.
Or (Score:2)
Maybe not everything is a crisis.
Nice headline (Score:3)
So to be clear (since not everyone reads even the summary), the eclipse itself is not affecting roads or cellular networks at all - as any reasonable person would already understand. The headline simply refers to the possibility that rural cell networks might get overwhelmed by the surge in traffic.
So no different, really, than any other large rural gathering... except possibly in scale.