Curiosity Rover Decides, By Itself, What To Investigate On Mars (sciencemag.org) 11
sciencehabit writes: NASA's Curiosity rover landed on Mars in 2012, in part to analyze rocks to see whether the Red Planet was ever habitable (or inhabited). But now the robot has gone off script, picking out its own targets for analysis -- precisely as planned. Last year, NASA scientists uploaded a piece of software called Autonomous Exploration for Gathering Increased Science (AEGIS) adapted from the older Opportunity rover. Curiosity can now scan each new location and use artificial intelligence to find promising targets for its ChemCam. Compared with the estimated 24% success rate of random aiming at picking out outcrops -- a prime target for investigation -- the current version of AEGIS lets the rover find them 94% of the time, researchers report.
Rover, FETCH! (Score:3)
"We're too lazy to tell it what to look for, so we just let it do its thing and present that as an achievement".
But seriously, interesting story.
94% of what? (Score:2)
Crash in a parked trailer (Score:2)
Will it autonomously crash in a parked trailer ?
Number Five Is Alive! (Score:2)
Number Five from Short Circuit [ssl-images-amazon.com]
Things that make you go hmm...
Twaddle (Score:3)
If that was planned, then by definition it's not off script. If a music score says "imrovise" or a sc-fi script says "// technobabble here" then that's what was planned.