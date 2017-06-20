Cats May Have Been Domesticated Twice (sciencemag.org) 16
sciencehabit writes: Cats may have been domesticated twice, once in Turkey around 10,000 years ago, and again in Egypt, thousands of years later. That's the conclusion of a new genetic analysis of more than 200 ancient cats, including DNA extracted from Egyptian mummies. The scientists found evidence for an exodus of cats into the wider world from both ancient Turkey and ancient Egypt, but that these two waves of cats sported different genetic signatures. Whether or not the ancient Egyptians independently domesticated cats, their massive breeding programs appear to have further tamed the feline, turning cats from territorial and antisocial creatures into the lovable furballs we know today.
Cats have never been domesticated by humans. They domesticated us, and I for one welcome our feline overlords.
*purr*
That's the result of castration/sterilization, not domestication. Most cats are still pretty much territorial and antisocial. Egyptians only learnt them a new hunt technic made of a mix of harassing, mewing, purring and rubbing against human being legs until they accept to release some food.
Cats can be highly social, loving animals if you don't raise them like a feral that happens to live in your house. When ours were kittens, we used to cart them around the house all of the time like babies, holding them, petting them, etc. And quelle surprise... they had a lot more in common with the average dog in terms of affection than the average cat many people know.
Plus discipline. Set boundaries and set them hard from a young age. Cats generally will accept them.
...these two waves of cats sported different genetic signatures.
