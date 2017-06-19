NASA Finds Evidence Of 10 New Earth-sized Planets (usatoday.com) 26
NASA said Monday it has found new evidence of 219 planets outside our Solar System. Ten of those exoplanets appear to be similar to the size of the Earth and orbit their stars in the habitable zone. From a report: The new planets' existence must still be double-checked. But Kepler's latest haul -- which includes a planet that is only slightly larger than Earth and receives the same amount of energy from its sun as Earth -- is the latest triumph for Kepler, which has spotted roughly 80 percent of the planets orbiting stars other than our sun. Because of their potential for hosting life, the 10 Earth-size planets are the most glamorous of the newly announced planets from Kepler. But those 10 were joined by an additional 209 more garden-variety planets that are unlikely to be hospitable to life because they are too gassy, too hot, too cold or otherwise unlike the only known planet to host life: Earth.
That makes 24 (Score:2, Interesting)
We are now up to 24 exoplanets that are very similar to earth in terms of size and ratio of distance to star : star size. With 24, we are starting to get into statistically significant numbers. Close observations should start to give us an idea of whether life is common or if we are a very rare oddity.
Yes, life could evolve on other types of planets, but this is all we know for now and is the most sensible place to focus our efforts.
"FWIW, the closes planet of this type is "only" 4 light years away."
https://www.space.com/32546-in... [space.com]
Might be able to get there in 20-30 years then 4+ years to get the data back to earth. If we "magically" had 'starshot' technology ready to go (we don't). Besides, I'm unsure we have the ability to send something that could transmit meaningful data across 4+ light years.
I imagine laser communications would likely suffice, though 4ly means a lot of juice required. The technology probably exists, but just how much power is such a probe going to have to pack?
just how much power is such a probe going to have to pack?
It doesn't have to pack any power. Using a solar sail, it could exit the solar system at about 0.05c (80 years to go 4ly) just using sunlight. But it could be boosted to a much higher speed by also aiming earth or space based lasers at the sail. If we can get it up to 0.2c, that is only 20 years to destination.
If the probe is small, the sail can also be small. Some proposals are for a probe the size of a pack of cigarettes, or even a postage stamp.
Stopping at the other end of the journey is a much harder problem.
That's not even a new idea. Back in 1974, The Mote in God's Eye had an interstellar probe carried by a light sail come into a human-colonized system and reveal the Motie's existence to humanity.
Never mind the juice required. How often have we built complex electronics that can continue working without maintenance for over 30 years? In even an ideal environment (never mind space)?
Man I hope they can work out the kinks and get transmissions back in my lifetime... Unlikely, but it would be awesome (and I'm not suffering from dementia).
Voyagers 1 and 2 say hello.
Voyagers 1 and 2 say hello.
... and that was over 35 years ago. We have learned a lot since then about rad-hardened electronics, redundant systems, memory scrubbing, etc. Building a probe that can endure a 20 year interstellar journey should not be difficult.
"Voyagers 1 and 2 say hello."
You know, there's a great line in the book The Martian when asked about someone being on Mars without an MAV (which had the only radio backup). The answer was "One in three -- given empirical data" (this was the Arias III mission). Look at the list of solar system probes vs. those that are still working. The odds are not in our favor by a long shot.
Also, Voyager's 1 and 2 have a big barrel of radioactive material (RTG) providing power and managed to navigate out of the solar system.
Other links with details (Score:3)
Here's the NASA link: https://exoplanets.nasa.gov/ne... [nasa.gov]
and here's the space.com story, with more details: https://www.space.com/37242-na... [space.com]
Terrible news (Score:3)
1. If we knew we were going to go extinct could we send a message to other potential civilizations warning them*?
2. Would we?
3. Has anyone left us such a message?
*I'm thinking probes with messages written on them and a radio active material with a billion year half life. The probes don't have to go fast, they can take a million years to reach their destinations. They just have to last a billion or so years and be discoverable.
Garden variety (Score:2)
more garden-variety planets
Err, surely it's the Earth-like ones that are more likely to be of garden variety...