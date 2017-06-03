NASA Will Create Fake Red And Green Clouds Near Virginia (cnn.com) 22
An anonymous reader quotes CNET: The early morning hours on the U.S. East Coast might be unusually colorful as NASA plans to produce artificial blue-green and red clouds that may be visible from New York to North Carolina... It's a test of a new system that helps scientists study the auroras and ionosphere. A NASA sounding rocket (a small, sub-orbital rocket often used in research) will launch from Wallops Flight Facility off the coast of Virginia and release several soda-sized canisters of vapor tracers in the upper atmosphere that may appear as colorful clouds. The tracers use vapors made up of lithium, barium and tri-methyl aluminum that react with other elements in the atmosphere to glow, letting researchers visually track the flows of ionized and neutral particles. It's a bit like being able to dye the wind or ocean currents to be able to get a visual picture.
CNN adds that "If you're near the eastern U.S. coast, look toward the eastern horizon beginning about 4:30 a.m. The farther you are from the launch location, the lower the clouds will appear on the horizon." Basically, try to adjust your gaze towards Virginia's eastern shore -- and if you're not on the east coast, NASA is livestreaming the launch and posting updates on Facebook and Twitter.
The novel by John Wyndham begins with a spectacular spatial light show, a meteor shower unlike anything anyone has ever seen before. The protagonist is in a hospital with his eyes bandaged and feels sorry that he can't see the magnificent spectacle. It turns out that everybody who looks at the meteor shower goes blind, and the reader is given to understand or at least strongly suspect that it is some kind of orbiting weapons system that was activated accidentally.