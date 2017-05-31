Trump Is Pulling US Out of Paris Climate Deal: Sources (axios.com) 159
An anonymous reader shares a report: President Trump has made his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the decision. Details on how the withdrawal will be executed are being worked out by a small team including EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. They're deciding on whether to initiate a full, formal withdrawal -- which could take 3 years -- or exit the underlying United Nations climate change treaty, which would be faster but more extreme. Pulling out of Paris is the biggest thing Trump could do to unravel Obama's climate legacy. It sends a combative signal to the rest of the world that America doesn't prioritize climate change and threatens to unravel the ambition of the entire deal. News agency Reuters has corroborated the report with its own source. Further reading on Politico (which has also corroborated the news) and BBC.
Pulling out (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
We'll always have the pullout in Paris.
Re: (Score:2)
I would recommend never putting it into Paris to begin with.
Re: (Score:3)
Sanctions (Score:5, Interesting)
Trump might get that trade war after all as Europe and other like-minded trading blocs impose import tariffs.
But wherever the Republicans go, Australia's Liberals follow so it's no comfort living here.
Re: (Score:3)
Trump might get that trade war after all as Europe and other like-minded trading blocs impose import tariffs.
I certainly hope Europe is able to take the mantle of leader of the free world while the US gets its act back together. I am a proud American, but I'm a human first. My country is the second largest polluter in the world, and the largest per capita. I hope more sensible countries around the world band together to show the more ignorant members of my country we cannot get away with it forever. Tariffs or sanctions against the U.S. for its inaction would be a good start.
Re: (Score:2)
Who has money on his resignation / impeachment? (Score:2, Interesting)
Re: (Score:1)
I don't think it's fair to call Trump a liberal. Sure, he's not a conservative, and he's a big fan of Soviet-style planned economics, but that doesn't mean he's a liberal. Sometimes a drama queen is labeled simply because they're nuts. Are you sure that's not what's going on here?
Re: (Score:2)
We are not calling for firing Pence. Just Trump.
Sure the liberal groups doesn't like Pence but his motivations are based on what he thinks is good for the country, and is able to understand the complexities in it. Trump is a 5 year old in a 70 year old body. Unable and unwilling to comprehend the complexities of the world and it is about himself.
Re: (Score:2)
The Bush's wars ran up a significant debt as well. Don't forget about that.
Re: (Score:2)
In your echo chamber he is doing a great job, but when conservative sites start calling for people to pull out of the US, and the people who predicted his win also predict his impeachment you know you may be on the wrong side.
Impeachment is unlikely (Score:2)
In your echo chamber he is doing a great job, but when conservative sites start calling for people to pull out of the US, and the people who predicted his win also predict his impeachment you know you may be on the wrong side.
Polling disagrees with that position.
About 96% of voters said they would still vote for Trump, compared to 94% of Clinton voters.
Turning that around, about 50% more Clinton voters than Trump voters would vote for the other side now.
There's a *ton* of people cheering the president, it just doesn't get noted in the MSM. Look to places like Breitbart and Gab and Reddit threads for comments from people who are four-square behind his policies.
And let us not forget that Kucinich put forth 35 articles of impeachme
Re: (Score:2)
Why would I go to right wing echo champers like Brietbart and gab and reddit, where they routinely ignore evidence?
Lets look at your post for example, it shows you know nothing of how the country works.
1) Obama was never Senate majority leader, not was he ever DNC chair, so your statement "but the then-leader of the Democratic party (senator Obama) chose not to prosecute because "it would divide the nation"." makes absolutely ZERO sense
2) In order for the senate to actual prosecute the house must FIRST vote
Re: (Score:2)
About 96% of voters said they would still vote for Trump, compared to 94% of Clinton voters.
I would really love to know where you got those numbers from. Considering polling of Trump voters shows an approval rating somewhere in the low 40s consistently, how do you come up with the notion that 96% of them would vote for him again?
It is worthwhile to consider that a very significant number of republicans turned out and cast votes for Trump because of Hillary Clinton more so than anything else. Had Trump ran against anyone else - basically any democrat not named Clinton - he would have lost by
Re: (Score:2)
It should be noted that the 40% approval ratings are of all voters, of his voters it goes between 81 and 87%
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
A president resigning or being impeached and removed from office would not be a constitutional crisis
Correct.
A constitutional crisis would be when something happens that a solution isn't provided for.
Yes, like when the POTUS wins the election because of influence from a foreign nation. Or when the POTUS profits financially from money spent by foreign nations in his properties. Or when the POTUS fires the FBI chief who was tasked with investigating what he did that is widely believed to be in violation of the constitution. Or when the POTUS gives away secret information to a foreign power. Those are all constitutional crises, and given his track record we'll see another one by the end of ne
Re:Who has money on his resignation / impeachment? (Score:5, Interesting)
What troll gave you the off-topic mod? Actually I came by to see if anyone had asked explicitly if trying to destroy the planet should count as grounds for impeachment? I actually think it might fit under "high crimes or misdemeanors" of some sort, but the fabulous founders couldn't cover EVERY base.
Unfortunately the real barrier to solving the #PresidentTweety problem is the so-called Republican congress-critters who put party politics, private profits, and personal power ahead of such trivialities as country and Constitution. Don't laugh, but I started calling them because I thought it would do more good than talking to a brick wall. ROFLMAO. All the way to our funeral.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What troll gave you the off-topic mod? Actually I came by to see if anyone had asked explicitly if trying to destroy the planet should count as grounds for impeachment? I actually think it might fit under "high crimes or misdemeanors" of some sort, but the fabulous founders couldn't cover EVERY base.
I think the intent was for elections to handle the rest.
Re:Who has the Evidence? (Score:2)
Everything you mention is driven by Anonymous Sources. Like ACs on Slashdot, you can't trust them, you don't know if they are real or not, and they are usually wrong.
The White House is leaking like a sieve, yet no evidence of any criminal activities or even generic "wrong doing" has emerged. I would think that if people wanted him out so desperately and they had the goods they would have provided the evidence by now.
Hell, they can't even articulate what crimes may have been committed. All they can do is thr
Re: (Score:2)
That said Pence may be a non-issue. Trump is an incredibly spiteful person and it would not be the least bit out of character for him to take Pence down with him. That would ordinarily leave Paul Ryan in charge, but if we look to what happened with Nixon we see that Ford was not Speaker of t
When Hillary criticized Trump in the debate (Score:1)
For being a climate change denier, Trump interrupted her by saying WRONG. And he claimed his infamous tweet claiming climate change was a hoax invented by the Chinese, was just a joke.
Once again, Trump took the independent voters in the middle for chumps.
Re: (Score:2)
Show any data demonstrating that Independents are one way or the other on climate change. The only people who've been aggressively on Obama's side on this has been the Democrats.
Re: (Score:2)
No, many independents believe in climate change, shoot even many conservatives are starting to believe it.
Re: (Score:2)
I personally think almost everyone left and right has believed it for at least the last 5 years, it's just that it became partisan.
It's always easier to tear up an agreement than to reach one, what alternative plan is being proposed here aside from poke the other side in the eye ?
Re: (Score:2)
Show any data demonstrating that Independents are one way or the other on climate change.
Nearly 70% of registered voters believe the US should participate in the Paris Climate Agreement [yale.edu]
While only 53% of Independents believe the Earth is getting warmer primarily because of human activity [pewinternet.org], they overwhelmingly believe we should at least be working with other world leaders to do what we can about climate change.
Finally! (Score:5, Insightful)
Now, finally and at last - we can begin to set our standards as high as Syria and Nicaragua! [wikipedia.org]
I can't wait for the good 'ol USA to start living the good life like those guys. Makes you proud.
Re: (Score:1)
It really is starting to feel more like a banana republic around here.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
And Nicaragua didn't sign because it wasn't strict enough. They are already on their way to 100% renewables. It's just the US and Syria.
Re: (Score:2)
Thank goodness they're ending climate change. (Score:5, Funny)
Have you seen some of the research on this? The long-term impacts may be catastrophic, and it's already fairly clear to anyone who cares to pay attention that climate change is already started! I find it really hard to believe anyone thought a treaty to cause climate change was a good idea in the first place.
This is going to be fun (Score:2)
Imagine all countries imposing pollution tariffs on everything made in the USA.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You say that as if anything was made in China or India...
One Man (Score:5, Insightful)
Trump has really highlighted how much power/influence we choose to give to a single person. It amazes me that a president can unilaterally enter into or exit from agreements of this magnitude. If he has any positive legacy, I hope it's a legacy where we decided to further limit the power of the presidency.
If we were to write a book for children of good vs. evil, it would be hard to cast Trump as the "good guy". Even if he were cast as the "bad guy", he makes decisions that seem so clearly wrong that it would be rejected as too cliche.
Re: (Score:1)
Nice that you're finally paying attention. This is just undoing the agreement which Obama entered into unilaterally and without Congressional approval.
Re: (Score:2)
Which POTUS would you cast as the good guy? Who should have the authority to enter the country into such global agreements? Who is safe to wield this sort of power, and what is the accountability they would have that solves the problems you have with Trump?
Re: (Score:3)
Even in it's dysfunction, I still prefer congress. Gerrymandering and oligarchy arguments aside, they seem to be a better representation of "the people". If "we" are going to make bad decisions, I prefer to make them collectively. It doesn't make them right decisions, but hopefully more people will accept responsibility to fix the mistakes if they feel they helped cause them.
Re: (Score:1)
The President has the power to negotiate treaties and contracts but they're not binding on the US until the legislature ratifies it.
Obama NEVER sent the treaty to congress for ratification - because it wouldn't pass to begin with and tried some legal chicanery to try to say that it was "deemed" ratified because it fell under existing UN treaty agreements previous congress' already signed off on and besides with world political pressure (that O
Leading from behind... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
The only reason the chinese are "leading" is because they have the legal authority to completely scrub their media of anything that is counter to the CCP's official narrative on "reality" in china.
What does the media have to do with projecting power throughout the world? Every time the US goes into an isolationist streak, other countries fill the void on the international stage. The Chinese are tightening their hold Asia and the South Pacific. The Russians are influencing the Europeans in general and France in particular. The Saudis and Iranians are still squabbling over the Middle East.
What "Obama Climate Legacy"? (Score:2)
So...what "Obama Climate Legacy" are we proud of again?
Re: (Score:2)
News? (Score:1)
What do catalytic converters have to do with it? (Score:2)
If anything, they INCREASE the amount of CO2 and water vapor (greenhouse gases) released by cars. This is considered an acceptable tradeoff in preference to unburned hydrocarbons and nitrogen oxides, which cause smog....
Can we sue the President? (Score:2, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Some of the potentially most affected people are trying: http://www.rollingstone.com/po... [rollingstone.com]
Good (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If governments actually cared, they would invest in Solar panels for residents to get off the grid.
The utilities would complain about not making money on supplying electricity at night, request massive fee hikes to compensate, and render solar power more expensive to support an industry that doesn't want to change.
Make it the G6 (Score:2)
Mistake for political reasons (Score:4, Informative)
I believe the science behind AGW, but I do not think these global attempts to restrict carbon emissions are realistic.
With that said, giving up participation in these treaties is a poor choice. I don't mind the US giving up some of our leadership role in the world, but this was low-hanging fruit. It also had the secondary effect of lowering our dependence on foreign oil, which has broader strategic benefits.
Re: (Score:2)
The US is not really that dependent on foreign oil anymore. In fact, about 70% of our oil needs are met by our own oil production. Of what oil from 'foreign' sources we do get, about half comes from that far-off land called 'Canada'. We're exporting quite a bit now, to be honest, the US could be basically self-sufficient at this point.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/r... [forbes.com]
The Paris deal is nothing (Score:5, Informative)
China has double the US Emissions - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
India's emissions are gaining.
The Paris deal lets countries set their own goals ('Nationally Determined Contributions') and isn't legally binding. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
So really the Paris Agreement is a plan made up by idealogues who want to 'save the planet'. Those ideologues want to set strict goals in the US (and the EU), affecting Western economies, while countries like India, China, and Russia set goals that do little to curb their emissions (and, of course, don't hurt their own economy)
In short, it's political theater that hurts the west.
Re: (Score:3)
China also has over four times as many citizens.
Re: (Score:2)
What if we make a better world for nothing? (Score:2)
that was the point, wasn't it? (Score:2)
Obama's "climate legacy" being: "I'll do what my big donors and lobbyists want me to do, and I don't care about the economic consequences because I'll be long out of office and have a cool few hundred million in the bank." That "climate legacy"?
I think that was rather a big factor in the last election.
The fool (Score:2)
and his entire staff are mentally ill. Great again indeed.
And? (Score:3)
The question is; What are you going to do about it? Sitting online and complaining is going to do exactly squat.
The way I see it, there are two different groups in this nation. The first group sees that there is a major problem, although most don't realize the full extent of the problem. They want to see significant changes, but lack the tools to properly address the situation. Many members of this group lack the willingness to use the needed tools, even if they were provided. The second group has the needed tools and has demonstrated the willingness to use them. However, they don't think that there is a problem, or that change is needed right now.
I don't know what's going to happen over the next year or so, but somehow I think we'll look back on this as "before everything went completely to hell."
I'd call their bluff if I was him (Score:2)
He said he was doing this from the beginning (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Good (Score:4, Insightful)
Nuclear power is orders of magnitude safer [nextbigfuture.com] than coal. 60 deaths per TWh for coal power worldwide avg, vs 0.04 deaths per TWh for nuclear, so a factor of 1500 better.
Re: (Score:3)
Nuclear power is orders of magnitude safer than coal....
Tell me that during the next meltdown.
Similar to "traveling by aircraft is safer than traveling by car". Airplane crash immediately affects more people and is more newsworthy and thus gains the spotlight. Sure, coal and cars have been around much longer to cause more deaths, but they've also been around longer to generate more safe energy/miles so that should balance out.
Disclaimer: I don't recall my source when I read of the statistics several years ago, so if there's new data that disproves this, let me know!
Re:Good (Score:4, Insightful)
Because Chernobyl or Fukushima Daiichi never happened, right? Marcoule in France, or the recent blast in Flamaville station?
And that's just a few of the accidents out of a long list of accidents on nuclear facilities, don't get me started on leaks incidents in waste storage facilities...
Because coal/oil/gas plants never explode and any associated spillage is fine right? How many millions of barrels of oil are dumped in the sea through carelessness or accident again? How much extra co2 is in the air trapping extra heat in the atmosphere? Nope, totally no polluting at all and let's all run away from big bad nuclear, ohhh its so scary I'll run and hide in my filth where it's safer.
Re: (Score:2)
. .
.and long, slow deaths via lung cancer and black lung are hard to see on the macro level. Not to mention deaths in traditional coal mines (as opposed to strip-mined coal, which is ugly, but at least can be remediated afterwards. . .
Re: (Score:1)
You live next to a coal plant for 20 years and I'll live next to a nuclear plant for 20 years.
We'll see who's in better shape at the end.
Re:Good (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Better still, grind up the nuclear plant entirely, into aerosol-sized particles. Then measure the mass and total emitted energy of the results. Compare that to the operation of a coal plant for a year. Depending on the grade of coal, the coal plant releases at least an order of magnitude more radioisotopes by both mass and energy. Not just alphas and betas, but gammas. . .
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah, "neither" would probably be ideal.
But as a fan of electricity and modern civilization, a few of them have to be in "someone's" backyard. May as well be nuclear.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd just prefer to have neither one in my backyard...
Perfectly happy sucking up the power from either though, right?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
your ignorance is frightening
Re: (Score:1)
Your fright is ignorance.
Re:Good (Score:5, Insightful)
Climate change politics are increasingly about wealth redistribution.
Truer words were never said, particularly by someone with so little grasp of the truth.
Re: (Score:3)
Climate change politics are increasingly about wealth redistribution.
Truer words were never said, particularly by someone with so little grasp of the truth.
You think the OP is clueless? Then check out this article: $4 trillion carbon tax is needed [independent.co.uk]
In the report, there is this gem:
The revenue can be used to foster growth in an equitable way, by returning the revenue as household rebates, supporting poorer sections of the population, managing transitional changes, investing in low-carbon infrastructure, and fostering technological change
The report doesn't mention how sucking four trillion dollars out of the economy actually impacts the climate in any way.
Looks like wealth redistribution to me.
Re: (Score:2)
The economy is nothing but a gigantic mechanism of distributing wealth. How is changing the distribution "sucking" anything out? Whether it's fat pigs buying jewelry, military buying bombs, or poor people buying food, it's all supporting production and employing workers.
Thanks for resisting the circle jerk, stranger! (Score:1)
Slashdot is becoming more like reddit every day.
Re: (Score:2)
Speaking of wealth redistribution : your cheque is in the mail.
Re: (Score:2)