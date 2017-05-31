Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Government United States Science Politics

Trump Is Pulling US Out of Paris Climate Deal: Sources (axios.com) 159

Posted by msmash from the shocker dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: President Trump has made his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the decision. Details on how the withdrawal will be executed are being worked out by a small team including EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. They're deciding on whether to initiate a full, formal withdrawal -- which could take 3 years -- or exit the underlying United Nations climate change treaty, which would be faster but more extreme. Pulling out of Paris is the biggest thing Trump could do to unravel Obama's climate legacy. It sends a combative signal to the rest of the world that America doesn't prioritize climate change and threatens to unravel the ambition of the entire deal. News agency Reuters has corroborated the report with its own source. Further reading on Politico (which has also corroborated the news) and BBC.

Trump Is Pulling US Out of Paris Climate Deal: Sources More | Reply

Trump Is Pulling US Out of Paris Climate Deal: Sources

Comments Filter:
  • I always recommend pulling out of Paris.

  • Sanctions (Score:5, Interesting)

    by ChunderDownunder ( 709234 ) on Wednesday May 31, 2017 @10:08AM (#54517313)

    Trump might get that trade war after all as Europe and other like-minded trading blocs impose import tariffs.

    But wherever the Republicans go, Australia's Liberals follow so it's no comfort living here.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by ranton ( 36917 )

      Trump might get that trade war after all as Europe and other like-minded trading blocs impose import tariffs.

      I certainly hope Europe is able to take the mantle of leader of the free world while the US gets its act back together. I am a proud American, but I'm a human first. My country is the second largest polluter in the world, and the largest per capita. I hope more sensible countries around the world band together to show the more ignorant members of my country we cannot get away with it forever. Tariffs or sanctions against the U.S. for its inaction would be a good start.

  • I'm ready to place a bet that he's out before Thanksgiving. Not over this in particular but rather over the constant dumpster fire that is the Trump administration and the boggling fact that they keep going from one constitutional crisis to another. Few people still think he'll finish four years; I don't expect him to finish one.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Topwiz ( 1470979 )
      A president resigning or being impeached and removed from office would not be a constitutional crisis. A constitutional crisis would be when something happens that a solution isn't provided for.

      • A president resigning or being impeached and removed from office would not be a constitutional crisis

        Correct.

        A constitutional crisis would be when something happens that a solution isn't provided for.

        Yes, like when the POTUS wins the election because of influence from a foreign nation. Or when the POTUS profits financially from money spent by foreign nations in his properties. Or when the POTUS fires the FBI chief who was tasked with investigating what he did that is widely believed to be in violation of the constitution. Or when the POTUS gives away secret information to a foreign power. Those are all constitutional crises, and given his track record we'll see another one by the end of ne

    • Re:Who has money on his resignation / impeachment? (Score:5, Interesting)

      by shanen ( 462549 ) on Wednesday May 31, 2017 @10:40AM (#54517595) Homepage Journal

      What troll gave you the off-topic mod? Actually I came by to see if anyone had asked explicitly if trying to destroy the planet should count as grounds for impeachment? I actually think it might fit under "high crimes or misdemeanors" of some sort, but the fabulous founders couldn't cover EVERY base.

      Unfortunately the real barrier to solving the #PresidentTweety problem is the so-called Republican congress-critters who put party politics, private profits, and personal power ahead of such trivialities as country and Constitution. Don't laugh, but I started calling them because I thought it would do more good than talking to a brick wall. ROFLMAO. All the way to our funeral.

      • not being a part of a treaty is not "explicitly trying to destroy the planet" i mean ....do you hear yourself???

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by halivar ( 535827 )

        What troll gave you the off-topic mod? Actually I came by to see if anyone had asked explicitly if trying to destroy the planet should count as grounds for impeachment? I actually think it might fit under "high crimes or misdemeanors" of some sort, but the fabulous founders couldn't cover EVERY base.

        I think the intent was for elections to handle the rest.

    • Everything you mention is driven by Anonymous Sources. Like ACs on Slashdot, you can't trust them, you don't know if they are real or not, and they are usually wrong.

      The White House is leaking like a sieve, yet no evidence of any criminal activities or even generic "wrong doing" has emerged. I would think that if people wanted him out so desperately and they had the goods they would have provided the evidence by now.

      Hell, they can't even articulate what crimes may have been committed. All they can do is thr

  • For being a climate change denier, Trump interrupted her by saying WRONG. And he claimed his infamous tweet claiming climate change was a hoax invented by the Chinese, was just a joke.

    Once again, Trump took the independent voters in the middle for chumps.

  • Finally! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Weaselmancer ( 533834 ) on Wednesday May 31, 2017 @10:12AM (#54517349)

    Now, finally and at last - we can begin to set our standards as high as Syria and Nicaragua! [wikipedia.org]

    I can't wait for the good 'ol USA to start living the good life like those guys. Makes you proud.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It really is starting to feel more like a banana republic around here.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And Nicaragua didn't sign because it wasn't strict enough. They are already on their way to 100% renewables. It's just the US and Syria.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Zocalo ( 252965 )
      You're going to have to wait, and even if Trump starts the process today with an executive order he may not see it run to fruition as POTUS. Apparently there are two ways that Trump can actually do this; he can just withdraw from the Paris Agreement, which is a process that takes four years (a rule introduced immediately after Trump was elected but before he actually became POTUS), or he can take the nuclear option (or should that now be "coal option"?) and withdraw from the UN's climate body, the UNFCCC,

  • Thank goodness they're ending climate change. (Score:5, Funny)

    by shess ( 31691 ) on Wednesday May 31, 2017 @10:15AM (#54517365) Homepage

    Have you seen some of the research on this? The long-term impacts may be catastrophic, and it's already fairly clear to anyone who cares to pay attention that climate change is already started! I find it really hard to believe anyone thought a treaty to cause climate change was a good idea in the first place.

  • Imagine all countries imposing pollution tariffs on everything made in the USA.

  • One Man (Score:5, Insightful)

    by watermark ( 913726 ) on Wednesday May 31, 2017 @10:17AM (#54517385)

    Trump has really highlighted how much power/influence we choose to give to a single person. It amazes me that a president can unilaterally enter into or exit from agreements of this magnitude. If he has any positive legacy, I hope it's a legacy where we decided to further limit the power of the presidency.

    If we were to write a book for children of good vs. evil, it would be hard to cast Trump as the "good guy". Even if he were cast as the "bad guy", he makes decisions that seem so clearly wrong that it would be rejected as too cliche.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Nice that you're finally paying attention. This is just undoing the agreement which Obama entered into unilaterally and without Congressional approval.

    • Which POTUS would you cast as the good guy? Who should have the authority to enter the country into such global agreements? Who is safe to wield this sort of power, and what is the accountability they would have that solves the problems you have with Trump?

      • Even in it's dysfunction, I still prefer congress. Gerrymandering and oligarchy arguments aside, they seem to be a better representation of "the people". If "we" are going to make bad decisions, I prefer to make them collectively. It doesn't make them right decisions, but hopefully more people will accept responsibility to fix the mistakes if they feel they helped cause them.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      You REALLY don't understand how the US government works do you?

      The President has the power to negotiate treaties and contracts but they're not binding on the US until the legislature ratifies it.

      Obama NEVER sent the treaty to congress for ratification - because it wouldn't pass to begin with and tried some legal chicanery to try to say that it was "deemed" ratified because it fell under existing UN treaty agreements previous congress' already signed off on and besides with world political pressure (that O

  • Leading from behind... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Wednesday May 31, 2017 @10:18AM (#54517399) Homepage
    I'm sure the Chinese are thrilled to be leading the rest of the world as the US withdraws into isolation.
  • Under Obama, gas dropped to $2/gallon (thus kicking off another SUV cycle) and he sat on a pipeline that would have taken hundreds of thousands of oil cars off the rails (thus putting more biomes at risk).

    So...what "Obama Climate Legacy" are we proud of again?
  • Most of the Paris accord was voluntary and the monetary reparations for damages related to climate change sought by the LDNs seem to not have been implemented so it leaves one puzzled why President Trump would even bother giving an answer on this and just toe the line. Anyway, I'll believe that the world cares about climate change when nations that have nuclear and space programs put catalytic convertors on their cars.
  • Can we sue the President for gross negligence or something?
  • Crush the hippie, tree huggers like Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson! If there's one industry dragging the country down with their green crap, it's Big Oil.
  • Just to show how serious this is, they should kick him/us out of the G7.

  • Mistake for political reasons (Score:4, Informative)

    by MightyYar ( 622222 ) on Wednesday May 31, 2017 @10:25AM (#54517463)

    I believe the science behind AGW, but I do not think these global attempts to restrict carbon emissions are realistic.

    With that said, giving up participation in these treaties is a poor choice. I don't mind the US giving up some of our leadership role in the world, but this was low-hanging fruit. It also had the secondary effect of lowering our dependence on foreign oil, which has broader strategic benefits.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nikkos ( 544004 )

      The US is not really that dependent on foreign oil anymore. In fact, about 70% of our oil needs are met by our own oil production. Of what oil from 'foreign' sources we do get, about half comes from that far-off land called 'Canada'. We're exporting quite a bit now, to be honest, the US could be basically self-sufficient at this point.

      https://www.forbes.com/sites/r... [forbes.com]

  • The Paris deal is nothing (Score:5, Informative)

    by Nikkos ( 544004 ) on Wednesday May 31, 2017 @10:27AM (#54517483)

    China has double the US Emissions - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
    India's emissions are gaining.

    The Paris deal lets countries set their own goals ('Nationally Determined Contributions') and isn't legally binding. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    So really the Paris Agreement is a plan made up by idealogues who want to 'save the planet'. Those ideologues want to set strict goals in the US (and the EU), affecting Western economies, while countries like India, China, and Russia set goals that do little to curb their emissions (and, of course, don't hurt their own economy)

    In short, it's political theater that hurts the west.

  • Pulling out of the climate agreement unfortunately makes me think of this cartoon: https://climatesanity.files.wo... [wordpress.com]

  • Pulling out of Paris is the biggest thing Trump could do to unravel Obama's climate legacy.

    Obama's "climate legacy" being: "I'll do what my big donors and lobbyists want me to do, and I don't care about the economic consequences because I'll be long out of office and have a cool few hundred million in the bank." That "climate legacy"?

    It sends a combative signal to the rest of the world that America doesn't prioritize climate change

    I think that was rather a big factor in the last election.

    and threatens to u

  • and his entire staff are mentally ill. Great again indeed.

  • And? (Score:3)

    by GlennC ( 96879 ) on Wednesday May 31, 2017 @10:53AM (#54517733)

    The question is; What are you going to do about it? Sitting online and complaining is going to do exactly squat.

    The way I see it, there are two different groups in this nation. The first group sees that there is a major problem, although most don't realize the full extent of the problem. They want to see significant changes, but lack the tools to properly address the situation. Many members of this group lack the willingness to use the needed tools, even if they were provided. The second group has the needed tools and has demonstrated the willingness to use them. However, they don't think that there is a problem, or that change is needed right now.

    I don't know what's going to happen over the next year or so, but somehow I think we'll look back on this as "before everything went completely to hell."

  • By first pointing out the US never actually ratified the agreement so it was stupid of any country to think we were in it. Then he could explain how congress ratifies treaties and then say he'll sign it if it gets passed. (Which it probably won't since the pubs control congress but hey the dems can vote for it knowing full well they won't have to worry about the results if it were to pass. Why yes I am a huge cynic)
  • This is hardly a surprise. Everyone in the business sector was banking on this. Trump basically is doing anything pro-buisness and pro-Russia at the expense of literally everything/everyone else. Any claims he has that security is a primary concern of his is complete whitewash. Germany called him out on lack of environmental concerns and he basically Twittered "the Germans should mind their own business..or else". Thing of it is, it's EVERYBODY'S business. The German Chancellor has said EU has said they ca

Slashdot Top Deals

Where there's a will, there's a relative.

Close