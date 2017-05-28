Researchers Found Perfect Contraceptives In Traditional Chinese Medicine (inverse.com) 38
hackingbear writes: Researchers at U.C. Berkeley found a birth control that was hormone-free, 100 percent natural, resulted in no side effects, didn't harm either eggs nor sperm, could be used in the long-term or short-term, and -- perhaps the best part of all -- could be used either before or after conception, from ancient Chinese folk medicine... "Because these two plant compounds block fertilization at very, very low concentrations -- about 10 times lower than levels of levonorgestrel in Plan B -- they could be a new generation of emergency contraceptive we nicknamed 'molecular condoms,'" team leader Polina Lishko.
Re: (Score:2)
- news for nerds
- news for people who can't get laid
Where's the difference?
PNAS (Score:4, Informative)
Well, the actual paper was published very recently in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, which is reputable. They don't seem to be selling anything.
http://www.pnas.org/content/ea... [pnas.org]
Re: (Score:2)
However there is a lot of claims here. In general trying to describe the perfect birth control. With the promise of it originated from some ancient Chinese secret. Smells fishy to me.
Re: (Score:2)
Your mom smells fishy to me, but that hasn't stopped anyone.
Re: (Score:2)
And we should trust them for birth control advice?
China had the one-child policy [wikipedia.org] between 1979 and 2015. This was changed to become a two-child policy. Either there hasn't been much sex going on since 1979 or they have had to be creative.
At least some B's in there (Score:1)
Used after conception for emergency contraception but works by preventing the sperm and egg meeting, that is contradictory.
Let me guess ... (Score:2)
Perfect Contraceptive
Reading
/. or Reddit? Living in your parents' basement?
Re: (Score:2)
Reading
/. or Reddit? Living in your parents' basement?
Also Dungeons and Dragons. That's why the Catholic church dislikes it: it's also 100% effective.
(with apologies to someone. I can't remember. SMBC?)
Before you get too horny... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And/or sour milk. Later vinegar.
Re: (Score:2)
I believe it was a half a lemon peel filled with crocodile shit as a diaphragm.
That had to make for an...interesting smell.
Irony (Score:3)
But there are two plant compounds that can prevent sperm from doing this, no matter how valiantly they may try — lupeol, found in mango and dandelion root, and pristimerin, from a plant called the “thunder god vine,”
"Thunder God Vine" prevents pregnancy, but sounds like a great name for your penis.
In other news, te Trump administartion announces (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What stage of grief is 'idiotic snark'?
Get on with it.
After conception? How? (Score:2)
The article claims it can be used as contraception "after conception," which is an oxymoron for a start. There's detail in there about how it stops sperm swimming, but nothing about the mechanism behind it stopping fertilized eggs from implanting, which is (obliquely) claimed.