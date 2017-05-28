Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Biotech Medicine China

Researchers Found Perfect Contraceptives In Traditional Chinese Medicine (inverse.com) 38

Posted by EditorDavid from the medical-miracles dept.
hackingbear writes: Researchers at U.C. Berkeley found a birth control that was hormone-free, 100 percent natural, resulted in no side effects, didn't harm either eggs nor sperm, could be used in the long-term or short-term, and -- perhaps the best part of all -- could be used either before or after conception, from ancient Chinese folk medicine... "Because these two plant compounds block fertilization at very, very low concentrations -- about 10 times lower than levels of levonorgestrel in Plan B -- they could be a new generation of emergency contraceptive we nicknamed 'molecular condoms,'" team leader Polina Lishko.

Researchers Found Perfect Contraceptives In Traditional Chinese Medicine

