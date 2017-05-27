New Zealand Joins Space Race With Successful Launch Of Lightweight 'Electron' Rocket (nzherald.co.nz) 8
"Rocket Lab: We have lift-off!" wrote long-time Slashdot reader ClarkMills on Wednesday. "History made as Electron launches successfully from Mahia." The New Zealand Herald reports: Rocket Lab engineers have started analyzing data from yesterday's historic launch from the Mahia Peninsula that took the company to space but not able to complete its orbital mission. Lift-off at 4.20 pm was the first orbital-class rocket launched from a private launch site in the world. New Zealand became the 11th country with potential to launch cargo into space, joining superpowers and tech heavyweights. The Government hailed the lift-off as a major milestone for the country's space industry...
"We didn't quite reach orbit and we'll be investigating why, however reaching space in our first test puts us in an incredibly strong position to accelerate the commercial phase of our program," said founder and chief executive Peter Beck.
Beck added they'd developed their rocket "from scratch" in under four years, and the company's official Twitter feed is now proudly tweeting photos and videos from the launch.
Hum... (Score:2)
That's great but they are 60 years late. I'm not sure it is something to be proud of.
Low expectations unreached (Score:1)
Not true — every country, including Tonga and the absurdities like Donetsk People's Republic have that potential already.
60 years and counting. Because the launch was a failure:
Lift-off at 4.20 pm (Score:2)
No need to say more.
Also, when I read 'Electron' in the title, I figured the author meant some new type of engine.
But When You Capitalize Every Word In A Sentence, It Makes It Really Hard To Figure Out What You Mean!
"New Zealand joins Space Race with successful launch of lightweight 'Electron' rocket."
Now that tells me you were just referring to the name of the rocket and not some new type of engine.
Congratulations, New Zealand! (Score:2)
3D printed engines (Score:2)
The most interesting part to me: "The booster is powered by 3D-printed Rutherford engines..."