Baking Soda Shortage Has Hospitals Frantic, Delaying Treatments and Surgeries (arstechnica.com) 20
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Amid a national shortage of a critical medicine, US hospitals are hoarding vials, delaying surgeries, and turning away patients, The New York Times reports. The medicine in short supply: solutions of sodium bicarbonate -- aka, baking soda. The simple drug is used in all sorts of treatments, from chemotherapies to those for organ failure. It can help correct the pH of blood and ease the pain of stitches. It is used in open-heart surgery, can help reverse poisonings, and is kept on emergency crash carts. But, however basic and life-saving, the drug has been in short supply since around February. The country's two suppliers, Pfizer and Amphastar, ran low following an issue with one of Pfizer's suppliers -- the issue was undisclosed due to confidentiality agreements. Amphastar's supplies took a hit with a spike in demand from desperate Pfizer customers. Both companies told the NYT that they don't know when exactly supplies will be restored. They speculate that it will be no earlier than June or August. With the shortage of sodium bicarbonate, hospitals are postponing surgeries and chemotherapy treatments. A hospital in Mobile, Alabama, for example, postponed seven open-heart surgeries and sent one critically ill patient to another hospital due to the shortage.
My local Office Depot has some "Commercial Grade" Baking Soda available, made by some other supplier named "Arm & Hammer". It's in stock, and $1.39 for a pound of it.
I think the summary neglected to mention this is "Pharmaceutical Grade" baking soda. Which would need approval from the FDA to be used as medicine.
I think the summary neglected to mention this is "Pharmaceutical Grade" baking soda. Which would need approval from the FDA to be used as medicine.
Other than handling and packaging requirements any idea what exactly makes sodium bicarbonate "pharmaceutical" vs "commercial" besides millions of dollars and years of approval processes?
Purity.
And will Office Depot certify that it is safe for medical use and is free of contaminates? I mean who do we sue when people start dying, Office Depot, the hospital or you for suggesting it?
It does seem a little silly though, that it's fine we eat it. Hell, some people brush their teeth with it. But "Oh no, don't use the substitute in an emergency!".
"The solution must be pure and sterile because it is injected into the bloodstream."
From deep inside the New York Times article.
I wouldn't trust commercial grade, but the FDA could save a ton of lives by allowing hospitals to buy food-grade and sanitize it and create their own solutions. The FDA and malpractice insurers would rather go after hospitals for trying to save lives than to recognize what's best for everyone.
There are always shortages - it's just not apparent to the average Slashdotter. This page lists current and past drug shortages going back to 2010. [ashp.org]
Here's the Canadian version. [drugshortagescanada.ca]
There seems to be a similar site for the EU [europa.eu], though the page says most shortages are handled by the individual national governments. I'd check the French or German health websites, but I'm not good in those languages. The UK seems to have ceased tracking shortages.
