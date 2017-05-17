Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Medicine Science

The Older the Doctor, the Higher the Patient Mortality Rate, Study Finds (arstechnica.com) 17

Posted by BeauHD from the losing-their-touch dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The age of your doctor may impact the quality of the care you receive -- and even cut your chances of survival -- researchers report in the British Medical Journal. Harvard researchers looked over data on more than 700,000 hospital admissions of elderly patients cared for by nearly 19,000 physicians between 2011 and 2014. They found that mortality rates crept up in step with physician age. Patients with doctors under the age of 40 had a 30-day mortality rate of 10.8 percent. With doctors aged 40 to 49, mortality rates inched up to 11.1 percent, then to 11.3 percent with doctors 50 to 59, and 12.1 percent with doctors aged 60 or above. The stats are adjusted for a variety of variables, such as hospital mortality rates and severity of patients' illnesses. All the patients were aged 65 or older and on Medicare. Though the age-related mortality trend was significant overall, it broke down when researchers sorted doctors by caseloads. Older doctors who saw high volumes of patients didn't see their patients' mortality rates increase.

The Older the Doctor, the Higher the Patient Mortality Rate, Study Finds More | Reply

The Older the Doctor, the Higher the Patient Mortality Rate, Study Finds

Comments Filter:

  • 10.8 to 12.1 is only a 1.3 difference. That seems like a lot better odds than my odds with no doctor.

  • And the problem solves itself.

  • I run a Help Desk. The reps who do the most tickets are not the best. That's because the best reps can fix issues without escalating, but that takes time. Do doctors who take many patients mostly do the easy stuff? Are the doctors who take fewer patients specialists in their field, or handling more difficult cases that take more attention per patient?

    Does seniority mean they take more difficult cases? Does seniority mean they care less about their malpractice insurance (because they are more secure financia

  • Which Doctor though? Did they say it mattered in terms of total age, or solely the age of that particular incarnation of the Doctor?

Slashdot Top Deals

Can't open /usr/games/lib/fortunes.dat.

Close