The Older the Doctor, the Higher the Patient Mortality Rate, Study Finds

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The age of your doctor may impact the quality of the care you receive -- and even cut your chances of survival -- researchers report in the British Medical Journal. Harvard researchers looked over data on more than 700,000 hospital admissions of elderly patients cared for by nearly 19,000 physicians between 2011 and 2014. They found that mortality rates crept up in step with physician age. Patients with doctors under the age of 40 had a 30-day mortality rate of 10.8 percent. With doctors aged 40 to 49, mortality rates inched up to 11.1 percent, then to 11.3 percent with doctors 50 to 59, and 12.1 percent with doctors aged 60 or above. The stats are adjusted for a variety of variables, such as hospital mortality rates and severity of patients' illnesses. All the patients were aged 65 or older and on Medicare. Though the age-related mortality trend was significant overall, it broke down when researchers sorted doctors by caseloads. Older doctors who saw high volumes of patients didn't see their patients' mortality rates increase.
It does seem likely. I'd guess they mostly have been seeing the same doctor for many, many years, and have no interest in changing.
Did they correlate the doctor's age with the patient's age? Do older doctors tend to see more older (and thus more likely to die soon) patients?
Summary says they were all "elderly patients", so the factor changing is the age of the doctor.
I think the busy doctor == good doctor correlation holds true as well, was certainly the case for mine. Might be that the good ones are kept busy, but I suspect as much that the work keeps their minds sharp.
Private sector or military production lines in the 1950-80's that just had to make a product with no consideration for the workers health.
Decades later an older Dr in that community has to run all the tests and gets all the bad results that finally gets noticed by national researchers.
Lots of poor, sick workers got exposed to all kinds of issues and that generational result is now showing
People and their complex conditions grow with their Dr and finally the a large amount of people on average over decades need a lot mores tests and expensive treatment on average.
Their existing older Dr they know for years looks after them and is their gateway to specialists and hospitals.
Why waste time looking at a Dr age. Look at
How do we know that older patients don't just like going to older doctors?
RTFS?
"700,000 hospital admissions of elderly patients"
My personal guess is that older doctors might be a little better at weighing quality of life against longevity, while younger doctors might be following the book more, prolonging life no matter what the physical/mental/monetary cost to the patient is. That would explain why older doctors with a high workload didn't show the same drop in longevity - they won't have time to get to know each patients as well.
10.8 to 12.1 is only a 1.3 difference. That seems like a lot better odds than my odds with no doctor.
And the problem solves itself.
As a practicing non-physician American healthcare provider, patients are typically our third biggest problem (after insurance companies and healthcare administrators). That is, patients often don't do what you tell them to.
Perhaps you should stop telling them what to do, but give options. It's their life, not yours. And they're not problems; they pay your salary. Show some respect.
Unless you're declared mentally unfit, you're only ever given options.
Option 1) Take their advice
Option 2) Don't take their advice
I run a Help Desk. The reps who do the most tickets are not the best. That's because the best reps can fix issues without escalating, but that takes time. Do doctors who take many patients mostly do the easy stuff? Are the doctors who take fewer patients specialists in their field, or handling more difficult cases that take more attention per patient?
