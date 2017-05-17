Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Many Nations Pin Climate Hopes On China, India As Hopes For Trump Fade

Posted by msmash
Twelve readers share a Reuters report: Many countries are pinning their hopes on China and India to lead efforts to slow climate change amid a growing sense of resignation that U.S. President Donald Trump will either withdraw from a global pact or stay and play a minimal role. Delegates at the May 8-18 negotiations in Bonn on a detailed "rule book" for the 2015 Paris Agreement, the first U.N. talks since Trump took office, say there is less foreboding than when Washington last broke with global climate efforts in 2001. Trump doubts global warming has a human cause and says he will decide on a campaign threat to "cancel" the Paris Agreement, the first to bind all nations to set goals to curb emissions, after a group of Seven summit in Italy on May 26-27. "The time when one big player could affect the whole game is past," said Ronald Jumeau, climate ambassador for the Seychelles. "There would be a void without the U.S., but China and India seem to be increasing their effort." Big emitters led by China, the European Union and India have reaffirmed their commitment to Paris, which seeks to phase out greenhouse gas emissions this century by shifting to clean energies. By contrast, Trump wants to favor U.S. coal.

  • Leading from behind.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      When everyone else is jumping off a cliff, last is the best spot to be in.

      • Except destroying the habitat we live in and need for survival is jumping off a cliff, and everyone else is smart enough to see it and take appropriate measures.

      • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        When everyone else is jumping off a cliff, last is the best spot to be in.

        I suspect Trump will be jumping off the cliff once he runs out of staff members to throw off the cliff.

  • Trump and Resignation in the same sentence? Don't tease us like that!

  • One word: sadness (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 17, 2017 @10:48AM (#54433951)
    You know you have screwed things up when you have to look at China and India, two countries that have long been considered backwards when it comes to using renewable sources of energy, for a brighter tomorrow. Kudos to China and India to realize the problem and starting to get their act together. I mean, c'mon, look at India and the problems it has [youtube.com] and it is still doing something about it. So much about us being the superior.
  • America Last.

  • I'm glad to see it. Trump is a regressive relic of an era of disinformation and anti-science, anti-problem-solving "I can do no wrong" ethos. That has to die.

    We live in a connected world. Protectionism is no protection in the long or short term. We have to address these issues as a global community, and that means making the economics of any solution apply universally as much as possible. Or it won't work.

    The US can pay carbon taxes all day long but unless China and India get a serious investment in no

  • The amount of pollution is negligible compared to China. Have you been to China? They are in no way trying to fix this. The air is thick and metallic tasting. The only time they fix it is when they shut the factories down for the celebration of one of their communist holidays.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The amount of pollution is negligible compared to China. Have you been to China? They are in no way trying to fix this. The air is thick and metallic tasting. The only time they fix it is when they shut the factories down for the celebration of one of their communist holidays.

      Trump, is that you?

  • As the world economy shifts energy focus from Fossil/Carbon fuel to renewables, the US will be left in the dust while the rest of the world community moves into the global middle class. Although the environmental concerns are the most worrisome, the administration should look at the economic impact of holding onto carbon like babies hold onto their binkies. The rest of the world will solve this crisis as best they can, and the US will be.. what?

    The line that "we don't have problems, we have opportunities

  • "China and India to lead efforts to slow climate change "

    We've sure seen the results of China's forward looking environmental policies. Especially in scenic untouched places like Baotou, and in the pristine air of Beijing.

    So, good luck with that.

