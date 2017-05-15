Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Biotech Cellphones Science

Researcher Hacks Nine Sleep-Tracking Devices To Test Their Accuracy (brown.edu) 11

Posted by EditorDavid from the for-your-late-night-reading-pleasure dept.
A determined researcher at Brown University extracted "the previously irretrievable sleep tracking data from the Hello Sense, from the Microsoft Band, and nine other popular devices," according to an anonymous reader, "by decompiling the apps and using man-in-the-middle attacks." Then they compared each device's data to that from a research-standard actigraph. Their results? The Fitbit Alta seems to be the most accurate among the other nine in terms of sleep versus awake data... Our findings tell that these consumer-level sleep reports should be taken with a grain of salt, but regardless we're happy to see more and more people investing in improving their sleep.

Researcher Hacks Nine Sleep-Tracking Devices To Test Their Accuracy More | Reply

Researcher Hacks Nine Sleep-Tracking Devices To Test Their Accuracy

Comments Filter:

  • I was asleep [wikipedia.org]!

  • Is there a kinect or similar motion sensing based applicaton for this? That's kind of the obvious way to do it instead of accelerometers on the wrist when what you really want to track is the torso - especially if people already have a kinect.

  • If you have trouble sleeping, change your habits

    DON'T STAY UP LATE. i'm usually in bed a little after 10 and no later than 10:30pm
    go get some exercise. being exhausted from running will do wonders to help you sleep
    Don't watch TV before bed. No TV in bedroom
    Stay away from electronics before bed including gaming
    don't drink alcohol before bed
    don't eat too close to sleep
    keep your bedroom cool around 50 degrees or less

  • I like the fine print... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    At the bottom he disclaims a few points that mean this was a pointless exercise with too many variables and not enough controls.

Slashdot Top Deals

The absence of labels [in ECL] is probably a good thing. -- T. Cheatham

Close